Lincoln Road Halloween Guide 2018

Halloween night on Lincoln Road is one of the most wildly over-the-top parties you'll ever find. With more than 50,000 participants expected to head out to the Miami Beach's iconic promenade on Wednesday, October 31, this year's celebration might just be the spookiest ever.

Revelers can choose from a bevy of restaurants, cafes, and bars from where to watch the parade of the ghoulish, glamorous and everything in between, as well as get down and bump long into the night. Below a list of 10 of the best spots to join in the merriment and mayhem. You're bound to get goosebumps and then some.

All events listed occur on October 31 and reservations are strongly suggested. Prices do not include tax and gratuities.

The Café at Books & Books. The cafe offers a special three-course Halloween dinner with guaranteed seating during the parade. You will be in the heart of the action as you enjoy starters like coconut tuna ceviche or a roasted pumpkin and caramelized onion soup; entrees of free-range chicken churrasco or spinach ravioli; and brownie a la mode or a pumpkin spiced cheesecake for dessert. The $69 meal includes a glass of house wine, beer or soda. Seating starts at 7 p.m. 927 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-8898, thecafeatbooksandbooks.com.

La Cerveceria de Barrio The restaurant offers more than 300 tequilas, 100 beers, and 100 mezcals to choose from, along with exciting Halloween cocktail specials like the Bloody Maria ($12), made with Jimador tequila, bloody mary mix, and Tabasco sauce. 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-535-7400, lacerveceriadelbarrio.com.

Chotto Matte. Guests will be drinking Johnnie Walker-based drinks like the Dr.Sullivan, served in a colored test tube inside a doctor's bag; and the popcorn sweet and salty infused the Video. 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-690-0743; chotto-matte.com/miami.

Doraku. Celebrate Halloween with music by DJ Miguel Miguel and drink specials. Thrills and chills include a $5 Witch’s Brew, $5 margaritas and $5 Draft beers. 1104 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-8383, dorakusushi.com.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Havana 1957. Drink Vampy cocktail specials like the Vampisol, made with cold beer, fresh lime juice, and Clamato juice ($8.50); the Bloody Mojito,a mix of red-infused rum, mint leaves, sugar, lime juice, and soda water; and the Dracucosmo, Dracula’s favorite cocktail with Bacardi Limon, peach schnapps, cranberry, and pineapple juice ($13.95 each). 819 Lincoln Rd., 305-397-8683, havana1957.com.

Meat Market. Meat Market will offer a $150 pre-fix menu after 8 p.m. at its outside area on Halloween night. Celebrate your front-row seats with appetizers like lobster ceviche and tuna tartare, a main course of almond-crusted Dover sole or filet with blue crab Béarnaise, and top it all off with a chef Sean Brasel's creation for dessert. Inside, the restaurant will be serving its usual a la carte menu. 915 Lincoln Rd.; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.

Segafredo L'Originale. If you are looking to dance your heart out, head to this Lincoln Road hotspot where DJ Mark Brickmand and DJ Aladdin will be taking over the Lenox stage. 1040 Lincoln Rd., 305-673-0047; sze-originale.com.

Sushi Samba. Celebrate Halloween with Sushi Samba's annual Cosplay, a Japanese pop-culture party inspired by Manga and Anime comic books. The party will take over the intersection of Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, followed by an all-night party inside the restaurant with Cosplay dancers, entertainers, and DJs. Full dinner service until midnight and $10 cocktails will also be on offer. 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305.673.5337; sushisamba.com.

Suviche. Halloween deals will include half-priced bottles of wine and sake all day and $4 beers at night. A DJ will be spinning from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 1119 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-777-3555; suviche.com.

Yuca The restaurant offers live DJ's playing Latin and pop songs until 5 a.m. 501 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-695-1005, yuca.com.