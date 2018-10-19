Halloween 2018 Miami Restaurant Party Guide

Halloween is meant for fun, including fantastic eating and drinking. This year, the darkest night in the Magic City falls on a Wednesday, and many Miami-area eateries are offering themed menus, entertainment, and costume contests the previous weekend. Here are ten restaurants where you can celebrate thrills and chills, so don your alter ego, head out, and get wicked.
American Social. Brickell creatures of the night can enjoy three days of festivities at this waterfront restaurant and bar. The kickoff is Friday, October 26, with zombie athletes and a spooky supper club, along with drink and bottle specials. There will be a costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes Saturday, October 27, and the party will culminate Halloween night with the bash Nightmare on the Miami River. Live DJ music and drink specials will be available each night. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, October 26, through Wednesday, October 31, at 690 SW First Ct., Miami, 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com. Admission is free.
GK Bistronomie. From 6 to 8 p.m., beers will go for $3 and most cocktails for $5. A hair-raising $10 Jack the Ripper, made with Chicha Morada and "finger"-infused Bulldog Gin, costs $10. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-477-5151; gkbistronomie.com. Admission is free.
Kiki on the River. From 1 p.m. to close Saturday, October 27, Kiki on the River will host Invasion of Mykonos, a Spartacus-themed costume party. Guests are requested to wear their best togas and gladiator attire. On Sunday, October 28, Sunday Funday gets a dose of Halloween fun when Flo Rida performs live. 8 to 11 p.m. at 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com. Admission is free.
The National Hotel. Game of Thrones comes alive at this art deco gem in South Beach Wednesday, October 31, when the Aqua Club & Lounge transforms into King’s Landing. There will also be a Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed open mike for a chance to win a brunch for two, an $8 tapas menu, and two-for-one wine specials. Wear a costume for a chance to win a prize. 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, October 31, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Admission is free.
Nikki Beach. Join this spooky sundowner and indulge in specialty drinks along with bites, including a complimentary welcome mojito for guests in costume. Spend the afternoon playing giant Jenga, Ping-Pong, and other fun games. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Portico Beer & Wine Garden. All are welcome at this waterfront eatery at the Diplomat Beach Resort for a Halloween yappy hour. Slip a costume on your precious pup and enter her in the canine costume contest while you enjoy $5 food, drinks, and cocktails. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8761; porticohollywood.com. Admission is free.
Seaspice. This waterfront eatery will morph into a bone-chilling stage for the terrifying and extravagant Halloween bash Behind the Mask! The chic evening masquerade will offer hypnotizing live music and performances. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, October 28, at 422 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com. Admission is free.
Watr at the 1 Hotel Rooftop. On Halloween night, 1 Hotel South Beach will transform its rooftop into the mystical Alice in 1Derland — a mad tea party with music by DJ Yissel. Look out for looming mushrooms, cards and chess games, and a photo booth with props. 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 2341 Collins Ave., Miami, 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach. Admission is free.
Zest. This downtown Caribbean restaurant will offer a haunted-harvest-themed happy hour featuring $10 cocktail specials, sharable $10-to-$14 bites, live music, bar games, and a costume contest awarding $500 in prizes to the top three winners. 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com. Admission is free.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!