Halloween 2018 Miami Restaurant Party Guide

Halloween is meant for fun, including fantastic eating and drinking. This year, the darkest night in the Magic City falls on a Wednesday, and many Miami-area eateries are offering themed menus, entertainment, and costume contests the previous weekend. Here are ten restaurants where you can celebrate thrills and chills, so don your alter ego, head out, and get wicked.

American Social. Brickell creatures of the night can enjoy three days of festivities at this waterfront restaurant and bar. The kickoff is Friday, October 26, with zombie athletes and a spooky supper club, along with drink and bottle specials. There will be a costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes Saturday, October 27, and the party will culminate Halloween night with the bash Nightmare on the Miami River. Live DJ music and drink specials will be available each night. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, October 26, through Wednesday, October 31, at 690 SW First Ct., Miami, 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com. Admission is free.