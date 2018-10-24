Halloween 2018 South Florida Brewery Party Guide

Miami is a top destination for celebrating Halloween, according to recently published research by financial services website WalletHub, which made several key findings:

Miami and Hialeah ranked 18th and 19th, respectively, as "best" places to go for Halloween. However, Miami ranked fifth for "Halloween fun" (based on factors such as number of party supply stores, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, etc.) and 31st in terms of best weather (based on forecasted temperature versus average temperature and forecasted precipitation). Hialeah ranked 80th for fun and 57th for weather.

Hialeah is one of the friendlier cities when it comes to trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub, ranking third in highest percentage of potential trick-or-treat stops.

It's not known how Miami compares to other places for this factor, but South Florida has plenty of breweries that combine drinking beer with Halloween revelry. Check each listing for time and day, since not every spooky event falls on Halloween night.

Miami

Terrifying Trivia and Costume Contest at Bousa Brewing. Test your Halloween knowledge and best costume at Bousa Brewing Co. Free admission. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.

Noche de los Muertos at Concrete Beach Brewery. The Wynwood brewery is throwing a party filled with broomsticks, boogeymen, and beer with a Saison Reposado — a tequila-aged saison — can release and tapping . Music, food, prizes, and a costume contest. Free admission with RSVP via eventbrite.com . 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Wakefield of the Dead at J. Wakefield Brewing Co. The evening will be packed with prize giveaways, a costume contest, and beer releases, including 2017 barrel-aged Gourdita , Bloody Cherry Berliner Weisse, Beetlejuice's Grape Berliner Weisse, Candy Corn IPA, Creepy Crawlers Sour Ale, and Dark Side of the Gourd. Free admission. 7 to 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

'80s Halloween Party & Video Game Night at MIA Beer Co. Come dressed in your best '80s representation. There will be beer and food specials, costume contests (including dogs) with cash prizes, and classic video games. Free admission. 8 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami; 786-801-1721; mia.beer.

Abbey Brewing Co.'s Annual Halloween Bash. Craft beers, music, Halloween-inspired cocktails, and a costume contest with prizes at the Abbey Brewing Co. all night long. Must be at least 21 to attend. Free admission. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1115 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.

Triki Triki Halloween at Veza Sur Brewing Co. The second annual Triki Triki Halloween Fiesta has brews , music by Xperimento and Locos por Juana, and a costume contest with prizes. Admission is free. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

Broward

Brews and Boos Halloween Bash at Bangin' Banjo Brewing Co. The brewery is offering $5 beers all night, beer and candy flights, beer cocktails, and costume contests. Free admission. 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach; 954-978-3113; banginbanjobrewing.com.

Boos-N-Brews 2018 at Broski Ciderworks. The second annual Halloween celebration features all-day happy hour prices, timed cider releasees, food trucks, and costume contests with prizes. Must be at least 21 to attend. Free Admission. No pets allowed. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1465 SW Sixth Ct., Pompano Beach; 954-657-8947; broskiciderworks.com.

Halloween Haunt Live DJ Ride and Funky Flashback Party at Funky Buddha. The Halloween Haunt is a spinning charity event benefiting the Jessica June Children's Cancer Foundation at Ride Element. Cost is $20, with all proceeds going to the foundation. Event ticket gets you $1 beers at the Funky Buddha afterparty. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 26, at 3496 NE 12th Ave.; Oakland Park; 954-280-7433; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Funky Flashback Party at Funky Buddha. The brewery invites you to come dressed in your best '90s representation. There will be special beer releases, a silent disco, a growler decorating contest, and a costume contest with prizes. Admission is free. 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

Halloween at Gulfstream Brewing . Beer and a costume contest with prizes at Gulfstream Brewing Co. Free admission. Noon to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-766-4842; gulfstreambeer.com.

Fourth-Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest at LauderAle Brewery. The brewery's fourth-annual Halloween party will be filled with beer, live entertainment, food trucks, and costume contests. Admission is free. 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, October 26, at 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale .co.

Gentle Giants Great Dane Rescue Halloween Party and Costume Contest at LauderAle Brewery. A charity event to benefit rescued Great Danes. A $5 donation gets you $1 off all beers. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale .co.

Palm Beach

Halloween Trivia with TC Melts at Accomplice Brewery. Trivia, grilled cheese, special cider releases, and beer at Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks. Admission is free. 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 1027 N. Florida Mango Rd., Suite 4, West Palm Beach; 561-568-7242; accomplicebrewery.com.

Parade of Souls Bottle Release at Barrel of Monks. This beer is a Belgian-inspired imperial stout that's brewed only once a year to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Admission is free. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1151 S. Rogers Cir., #5, Boca Raton; 561-510-1253; barrelofmonks.com.

Halloween Party at Devour. Devour Brewing Co. is giving away a $300 cash prize for best costume, plus offering beer and Halloween everything all night long. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at 1500 SW 30th Ave., Suite 4, Boynton Beach; 561-806-6011; devourbrewing.com.

Halloween Nightmare Sip and Paint at Due South Brewing Co. The Nightmare Sip and Paint event at Due South Brewing Co. was so popular last year they've brought it back for 2018. Once again, it'll be another instructor-led Nightmare Before Christmas painting workshop combined with Due South drink specials. Tickets cost $30 via ecocreations.org. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, at 2900 High Ridge Rd., Suite 3, Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest at Due South Brewing Co. Special beer releases, including Mexican Standoff strong vanilla porter, all-night-long happy hour pricing, and a costume contest with prizes. Free admission. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 2900 High Ridge Rd., Suite 3, Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com.

Zombie Outbreak at Mathews Brewing Co. Come toast the dead at Mathews Brewing Co. with beer, barbecue, live music, and costume contests with cash prizes for both humans and dogs. Admission is free. 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 130 S. H St., Lake Worth; 561-812-3738; mathewsbrewingcompany.com.

Halloween Spectacular & Psycho Sisters Imperial Stout Release at Royal Palm Brewing Co. In addition to the beer's public release, Royal Palm Brewing Co. will be infusing it with candy corn in a Randall. There will be a raffle, a costume contest with cash prizes, and more. Free candy to trick-or-treaters from 3 to 8 p.m. Must be at least 21 to attend after 8 p.m. Admission is free. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at 543 N. State Rd. 7, Suite 103, Royal Palm Beach; 561-792-5822; royalpalmbrewing.com.