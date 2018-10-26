Dasher & Crank Launches Limited-Edition Halloween Ice Cream Flavors

As Dasher & Crank celebrates its first Halloween in Wynwood, the ice cream shop has launched five limited-edition Halloween flavors.
Since debuting in Wynwood this past April, the light-pink store with a glowing neon ice-cream-cone sign has earned a reputation for churning out exotic flavors such as raspberry wasabi and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Ryan Elias and Daniel Levine. Chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran, is no longer involved with the project, so Levine has taken over flavor and recipe development.
Levine's Halloween creams will be available at the store beginning Friday, October 26, until supplies run out, which he estimates might be as early as Halloween night. Scoops start at $5.
Though the following flavors will be available for only a short time, Levine promises he'll continue to develop more limited-edition ice creams in the future.
Hocus Pocus. This flavor features a taste similar to Sour Gushers candy. It's made with a pear sorbet mixed with purple butterfly pea flower tea that turns bright pink with the addition of a secret ingredient.
Witches Brew. Blended with freshly-brewed black coffee ice cream and dark chocolate chunks, this flavor is rich and creamy with a black tint.
Trick or Treat. Bringing you back to the days of knocking on doors and scoring buckets full of candy, Trick or Treat features a mild chocolate base infused with a selection of classic Halloween candies, including Twix, Three Musketeers, Almond Joy, Snickers, and Baby Ruth.
Caramel Apple. This caramel custard flavor is infused with a homemade apple jelly swirl.
Pumpkin Spice. Levine admits that it wouldn't quite be fall without a classic pumpkin spice ice cream. His version is comparable to a pumpkin spice latte with generous amounts of pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.
Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
