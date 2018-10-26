Dasher & Crank Launches Limited-Edition Halloween Ice Cream Flavors

As Dasher & Crank celebrates its first Halloween in Wynwood, the ice cream shop has launched five limited-edition Halloween flavors.

Since debuting in Wynwood this past April, the light-pink store with a glowing neon ice-cream-cone sign has earned a reputation for churning out exotic flavors such as raspberry wasabi and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Ryan Elias and Daniel Levine. Chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran, is no longer involved with the project, so Levine has taken over flavor and recipe development.