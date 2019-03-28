Deering Seafood Festival Celebrates South Florida's History and Culinary Scene

The 15th annual Deering Seafood Festival returns, with thousands of people expected to soak up the sun and chow down on seafood at the historic estate along the waters of Palmetto Bay. Combining culinary tastings, activities, and live entertainment, the event will take place this Sunday, March 31, and is expected to draw more than 8,000 attendees.

Florida has no shortage of food festivals, but Deering has been named "Best Event of the Year” by the Greater Miami Festival and Events Association for the past two years. It is also the only one-day festival recognized among the top ten events for eight consecutive years by BizBash magazine.

This year's festivities will burst to life with entertainment from Virgin Islands stilt walkers and Bahamian Junkanoo musicians, along with Caribbean Crew and Mr. Nice Guy. Activities include a rock-climbing wall, Pelican Skipper pontoon boat rides to Chicken Key, and the Artists Lane, a mix of paintings, photography, crafts, and jewelry by local artisans. For children, there's a Deering Discovery Cove and the Li’l Shrimp Kids Zone, which provides play on inflatables, creative activities, and a kid-friendly menu.