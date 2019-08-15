The "Bro-jito" and More Cocktails Coming to Cao South Beach's New Drink Menu

Cao Bakery & Cafe is not your abuela's typical Cuban bakery — and that's a good thing. The South Beach location has announced the launch of a beer, wine, and low-alcohol cocktail menu at the end of this month.

With seven locations around Miami and one Fort Lauderdale outpost, Cao Bakery is quickly becoming a local favorite. Owned by husband-and-wife team Tony and Yvette Cao, the eponymous restaurant stands for "Cuban American Original" and is a rebrand of their former Vicky Bakery concept. As many Miamians can identify with being Cuban-American, the duo aims to refresh the traditional take on a pastelito shop and modernize it for the next generation.

The Caos brought in chef Jeremiah Bullfrog to offer a twist on the Cuban food menu, and judging by the response so far, it's been a hit. The medio día has quickly found a cult following, featuring smoked country ham and creamy gouda cheese melted between a guava and cream cheese pastelito. The only thing that could make the sandwich better is a cold brew to wash it down.

Seeing an opportunity to create a space where patrons can hang out, work, eat, and drink with friends, Tony Cao enlisted the help of 2one1 Hospitality to create a beverage program for the South Beach location. Compromised of Anderson veterans Joshua Alperstein and David Cedeno, 2one1 Hospitality had previously worked with Jeremiah Bullfrog on the beverage component for his food events, and the duo welcomed the opportunity to team up with him again for the Cao menu.

Currently, wine by the glass and bottle as well as a variety of local brews like Veza Sur and J. Wakefield are available, in addition to fresh juices and smoothies. The low-ABV cocktail menu will launch with eight drinks all priced at $13. Alperstein and Cedeno had to get creative with the ingredients since Cao lacks a liquor license. Following the bakery's new-age-meets-old-school-viejita concept, Cedeno says they went for a very local feel with "classic Miami patio crushers" for easy, light drinking.

The standout is the "Bro-jito," a mixture of house creme de menthe, lime cordial, fresh mint, blanc de blanc sparkling wine, and sugar cane. There's also the "To Your Health," with fresh ginger juice, turmeric honey, almond milk, almond liqueur, and topped with a local IPA beer. Other beverages include a house-made michelada, sangria, and a spritz.

The menu also features cocktails that could stand-in for a dessert course. "B-A-N-A-N-A-S" would make Gwen Stefani holler back with freshly brewed espresso, coffee liqueur, Guinness, blended banana, and chocolate drizzle. And, of course, no menu is complete without a frosé. Cao's incorporates raspberry sorbet, pineapple shrub, Whispering Angel rosé, and topped with whipped cream.

Cao South Beach will be the first location to roll out this menu, with others soon to follow. The free launch party takes place Saturday, August 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. with food and drink specials, samplings of the new cocktails, and a DJ.

Cao Bakery & Cafe. 1420 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8002; caobakerycafe.com