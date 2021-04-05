New Restaurants to Try This Week: Layla, North Italia, Shelter, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Miami's restaurant scene is on fire. And though it may seem like a tidal wave of restaurateurs from New York has descended on the Magic City, many local chefs are opening new restaurants or expanding their culinary empires.

This week, the Magic City celebrates several new arrivals, including two in Miami Beach: Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, which brings authentic Hawaiian fare to Time Out Market; and Layla, whose family recipes are now available for general consumption at the Kayak Miami Beach hotel.

Read on for details about these and other recent Miami-area restaurant openings.

(Did we miss a good one? Email us: cafe@miaminewtimes.com!)

Hapa Kitchen & Eatery is now open inside Time Out Market in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Hapa Kitchen & Eatery

Hapa Kitchen & Eatery 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com/miami 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami786-753-5388



Homesick Hawaiian Neil Sullivan has brought his own take on island-inspired comfort food to Miami with Hapa Kitchen & Eatery. The menu is an ode to the traditional dishes Sullivan craves from his native Kailua, Hawaii, from the hangover-curing "Loco Moco" (white rice piled high with a hamburger patty, mushroom gravy, and a fried egg with a side of macaroni salad) to the Spam fried rice and the "Kalua Pig" (Hawaiian-style roast pork). Hapa also offers "Poke by the Pound," served just the way you'll find it on the Hawaiian islands. Open Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

Jeremiah's Italian ice is expanding across South Florida, including a new location that just opened in Cooper City. Photo courtesy of Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Jeremiah's Italian Ice 9630 Stirling Rd., Cooper City

754-201-1326

jeremiahsice.com 9630 Stirling Rd., Cooper City754-201-1326



Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping frozen treats in a new location in Cooper City. The chain offers more than 40 flavors of Italian ice and soft-serve ice cream. Or have 'em both with "Jeremiah’s Gelati," a combo of any two flavors of Italian ice and soft-serve swirled together. Popular flavors include "Scoop Froggy Frog," the brand's own take on mint chocolate chip; as well as classics like cotton candy, horchata, cookies and cream, mango, and piña colada. Open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Layla is now open inside the Kayak Miami Beach hotel. Photo courtesy of Life House

Layla 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach (in the Kayak Miami Beach)

844-463-1215

kayakmb.com 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach (in the Kayak Miami Beach)844-463-1215



Layla, brought to us by Life House hospitality group (the team that created Terras, Parcela Cafe, Mama Joon, and Wildflower), has opened inside the Kayak Miami Beach hotel. The concept marries Life House founder and CEO Rami Zeidan’s Lebanese background with the Jewish roots of Daniel Levine, the company's head of food and beverage (and the founder of Miami ice creamery Dasher & Crank). The menu is a collection of family recipes rendered with a modern twist by executive chef John Latrellis, who celebrates the light, healthy, and seasonal flavors of the Middle East with dishes like spicy eggplant toast; a harissa tuna ceviche served with tabbouleh and homemade pita chips; roasted cauliflower with shawarma spice and falafel served with caramelized tomato tahini; za'atar-spiced chicken; and grilled branzino served with caramelized fennel, roasted tomatoes, capers, and shallots ($12 to $32). Bonus: The restaurant contains a hidden rooftop bar that's accessed via a secret stairwell. Open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

North Italia has opened a second location in the Dadeland Mall. Photo by Kenny Lesley

North Italia 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (at Dadeland Mall)

305-669-7987

northitalia.com 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (at Dadeland Mall)305-669-7987



This modern Italian chain, which opened an outpost in Mary Brickell Village two years ago, officially opened its doors at Dadeland on March 31. This second Florida outpost offers guests a taste of executive chef Ryan Smith's signature, seasonal Italian fare. An extensive list of small plates and salads leads up to mains that include pizzas, fresh pastas, a Waygu skirt steak tagliata, and a whole grilled branzino. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, a "Bottle & Board" special brings a choice of bruschetta or a charcuterie board paired with a bottle of red or white wine. And for diners who prefer to dine at home, a "Family Meal Kit" ($65; serves 4 to 5) includes a large caesar salad, Parmesan garlic bread, and your choice of fresh pasta and sauce. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Brooklyn-based Shelter has exported its wood-fired menu to Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Shelter Brooklyn

Shelter Wynwood 10 NE 27th St., Miami

305-603-8970

shelterbrooklyn.com 10 NE 27th St., Miami305-603-8970



From the far reaches of hipster Williamsburg comes Shelter, with its wood-fired ovens and its Brooklyn-born "hunting lodge chic," which marries Italian and Argentinian fare. Starters range from steamed mussels with fire-toasted bread and crisped artichokes with cheese dip to all manner of empanadas, a meat-and-cheese board, and fresh ceviche mixto. Pizzas include Brussels sprouts with smoked mozzarella, fontina and pancetta; ham and peppers with mozzarella; a quattro stagioni with mushrooms, artichokes, olives, and prosciutto; and a cotto and truffle pizza with fontina, mozzarella, and mushroom cream. Open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.