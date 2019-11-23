 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Celebrate Thanksgiving
Celebrate Thanksgiving
Courtesy of Kitchen 305

Thanksgiving 2019 Survival Guide

Laine Doss | November 23, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Thanksgiving — the day when friends and family gather to enjoy a bountiful meal filled with good food — is upon us.

Of course, reality sets in and things happen: The turkey overcooks, your drunk uncle shows up, or someone forgets to bring dessert.

To make sure things run smoothly, take a look at this handy survival guide, offering tips on where to get the perfect pie, how to host Friendsgiving, the best things to buy for your dinner, and where to get a good Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant.

Related Stories

Turkey leg is one of the Thanksgiving brunch offerings at Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.EXPAND
Turkey leg is one of the Thanksgiving brunch offerings at Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.
Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide. Wondering which Miami restaurants are serving Thanksgiving brunch? Here are the tastiest options. Brunches listed below are for Thursday, November 28, unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Thanksgiving 2019 Survival GuideEXPAND
Courtesy of Chug's Diner

The Best Pies in Miami for Your Thanksgiving Table. This year, scrap the insipid freezer-aisle pie crust and canned filling and snag an elegant Thanksgiving confection that will wow your guests and save your sanity.

Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut.EXPAND
Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut.
Photo by Danielle Margherite

Skip the Pumpkin Pie and Feast on the Salty Donut's Thanksgiving Treats. Following last year's success, the Salty Donut's two stores, in Wynwood and South Miami, will be open on Thanksgiving. However, to guarantee a platter of doughnuts appears in your holiday spread, order a box in advance.

Get ready for Thanksgiving at Trader Joe's.
Get ready for Thanksgiving at Trader Joe's.
Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Your Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Shopping List. Whether you're planning the feast or bringing a side, Trader Joe's is a mecca for holiday finds. We scoured the aisles of your favorite grocery store to find the best items for your Thanksgiving table. Best of all: Almost everything on this list is under $10.

The first of many Friendsgiving events for Mr. Chat Chow, AKA Giovanny Gutierrez (seated right).EXPAND
The first of many Friendsgiving events for Mr. Chat Chow, AKA Giovanny Gutierrez (seated right).
Photo by Eli Coro

Friendsgiving Tips From Chat Chow's Giovanny Gutierrez. Gutierrez’s popularity makes him the go-to among his friends during the holiday season for party-planning ideas and drink recipes. He’s been hosting and attending Friendsgiving gatherings for years. This year alone, he has plans to attend four Friendsgiving events — in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his immediate family.

Eat the turkey without having to make it.EXPAND
Eat the turkey without having to make it.
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide. If you want to wine and dine in good company without the mess of cooking, Miami's restaurants have your back. For Thanksgiving, local eateries are making merry with multicourse feasts. All you have to do is take your seat at the table, give thanks, and enjoy the festivities.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >