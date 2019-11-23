Thanksgiving 2019 Survival Guide

Thanksgiving — the day when friends and family gather to enjoy a bountiful meal filled with good food — is upon us.

Of course, reality sets in and things happen: The turkey overcooks, your drunk uncle shows up, or someone forgets to bring dessert.

To make sure things run smoothly, take a look at this handy survival guide, offering tips on where to get the perfect pie, how to host Friendsgiving, the best things to buy for your dinner, and where to get a good Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant.

EXPAND Turkey leg is one of the Thanksgiving brunch offerings at Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide. Wondering which Miami restaurants are serving Thanksgiving brunch? Here are the tastiest options. Brunches listed below are for Thursday, November 28, unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

EXPAND Courtesy of Chug's Diner

The Best Pies in Miami for Your Thanksgiving Table. This year, scrap the insipid freezer-aisle pie crust and canned filling and snag an elegant Thanksgiving confection that will wow your guests and save your sanity.

EXPAND Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut. Photo by Danielle Margherite

Skip the Pumpkin Pie and Feast on the Salty Donut's Thanksgiving Treats. Following last year's success, the Salty Donut's two stores, in Wynwood and South Miami, will be open on Thanksgiving. However, to guarantee a platter of doughnuts appears in your holiday spread, order a box in advance.

Get ready for Thanksgiving at Trader Joe's. Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Your Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Shopping List. Whether you're planning the feast or bringing a side, Trader Joe's is a mecca for holiday finds. We scoured the aisles of your favorite grocery store to find the best items for your Thanksgiving table. Best of all: Almost everything on this list is under $10.

EXPAND The first of many Friendsgiving events for Mr. Chat Chow, AKA Giovanny Gutierrez (seated right). Photo by Eli Coro

Friendsgiving Tips From Chat Chow's Giovanny Gutierrez. Gutierrez’s popularity makes him the go-to among his friends during the holiday season for party-planning ideas and drink recipes. He’s been hosting and attending Friendsgiving gatherings for years. This year alone, he has plans to attend four Friendsgiving events — in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his immediate family.

EXPAND Eat the turkey without having to make it. Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide. If you want to wine and dine in good company without the mess of cooking, Miami's restaurants have your back. For Thanksgiving, local eateries are making merry with multicourse feasts. All you have to do is take your seat at the table, give thanks, and enjoy the festivities.