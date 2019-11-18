Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Dinner Guide

It's time to make plans for one of the most indulgent feasts of the year. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and apart from giving thanks for all the joy in your life, you'll want to make sure you spend Thursday, November 28, with loved ones, feasting on turkey, freshly baked pies, and glasses filled to the brim with your favorite libation.

If you want to wine and dine in good company without the mess of cooking, Miami's restaurants have your back. For Thanksgiving, local eateries are making merry with multicourse feasts. All you have to do is take your seat at the table, give thanks, and enjoy the festivities.

Below a list of the best restaurants to enjoy Thanksgiving this year. Prices listed do not include tax or tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Turkey wings at Amara at Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality Group

Amara at Paraiso. On Thanksgiving, chef Michael Schwartz's waterfront restaurant in Edgewater will add a list of holiday specialties to its regular dinner menu. Look for fried turkey wings with sweet-and-sour ají chile sauce ($18); whole roasted calabaza squash filled with creamy calabaza rice, wild mushrooms, and peekytoe crab ($22); and oven-roasted Joyce Farms heritage black turkey with pumpkin seeds, cranberry sausage corn stuffing, and long-cooked romano beans with cascabel chile gravy ($38). Also on the menu are meat parrillada ($105) and Amara's signature feijoada, made with short rib, pork belly, chorizo meaty red beans, and kale and served with farofa with green rice and hot sauce. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com.

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. AQ Chop House in the Aqualina Resort & Spa will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner menu. The meal will include organic roast turkey with walnut and sausage stuffing, accompanied by buttery mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans with roasted almonds, and a slice of sweet pumpkin cheesecake. Dinner will be served from 4 to 11 p.m. and costs $60 per person. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-466-9191; acqualinaresort.com

Bird & Bone at the Confidante Miami Beach. Chef Richard Hales' three-course holiday prix fixe comes with a choice of a starter, main dish, sides, and a dessert trio. Options include seasonal squash bisque, turkey cooked two ways, cornbread dressing, and chocolate pecan tart, dutch apple cobbler, and pumpkin brûlée. Dinner is served from 5 to 11 p.m. and costs $60 per person. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com

Caffe Abbracci. For this year's feast, Nino Pernetti's Italian eatery in Coral Gables will serve a three-course meal of holiday favorites and family recipes. For starters, enjoy pumpkin ravioli drizzled with sage-infused butter, crumbled amaretti, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, or corn and wild rice soup with smoked sausage. A traditional roast turkey will follow, accompanied by stuffing, cauliflower, and Brussels sprout gratin with pine nut breadcrumb topping, along with mashed sweet potatoes and cranberry relish. The meal ends with golden apple pie served with vanilla gelato. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. Dinner will be served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and costs $42 per adult and $23 per child. 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-0700; caffeabbracci.com

EXPAND Katsuya's sushi bar. Photo courtesy of Katsuya Brickell

Katsuya Brickell. Katsuya will serve holiday classics with Japanese flair this Thanksgiving. All dishes will be served family-style. Options include roast whole turkey with Hawaiian bread and cranberry and Japanese baby peach stuffing; cedar wood-grilled salmon in a caper brown butter cream sauce with cauliflower purée; and roasted whole cauliflower with a shishito and yuzu koshu dressing topped with crisp shio kombu. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. Dinner will be served from 4 to 11 p.m. and costs $45 per person. 8 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-859-0200; katsuyarestaurant.com.

La Fontana Steakhouse. Doral's new Italian steakhouse will celebrate its first Thanksgiving with a four-course prix fixe including a complimentary glass of champagne, soft drinks, and coffee. Highlights include onion soup, classic burrata, creamy butternut squash gnocchi, seafood risotto, succulent pig, and filet mignon. Dessert is restaurant's original brownie. Dinner will be served from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and costs $75 per person. 4285 NW 107th Ave., Miami; 786-409-4793; lafontanasteakhouse.com.



La Placita. In addition to offering La Placita's regular à la carte menu, chef Jose Mendín has created a special dish of pavochón for Thanksgiving. The Puerto Rican-style roast turkey will be served with purée de batata, arroz con gandules, and habichuelas tiernas ($27). An entrée of turkey mofongo with gravy and green onions will also be available ($18). Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to midnight. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; laplacitamiami.com.

Le Zoo. At Stephen Starr’s Le Zoo in Bal Harbour, feast on traditional favorites with a French-Mediterranean twist. The three-course prix fixe includes a choice of salt-baked beet salad or butternut squash soup for an appetizer, followed by a traditional roast turkey dinner with potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. For dessert, help yourself to pumpkin pie or apple pie á la mode. Dinner will be served from 1 to 8 p.m. and costs $65 per person. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-602-9663; lezoo.com.

EXPAND Lure Fishbar Photo by Daniela Ochoa

Lure Fishbar. Inside the Loews Miami Beach, Lure Fishbar will serve a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe in addition to its à la carte menu. Look for pumpkin soup with amaretto marshmallow and toasted pumpkin seeds, and a seafood platter with jumbo shrimp, Kushi oyster, snow crab, and sauces. Choose from entrées such as traditional roast turkey with cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry, and molasses sweet potatoes; prime rib with sides; classic chicken potpie with a flaky flour crust, carrots, peas, potatoes, and gravy; and grilled daurade with spaghetti squash, watercress, and fennel agrodolce. For dessert, there's a roasted lavender honey pear tart with mascarpone cream and almond crisp. Dinner will be served from 6 to 11 p.m. and costs $68. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

Meraki Greek Bistro. Head to Meraki for a Greek-inspired Thanksgiving menu. À la carte options include pumpkin soup ($8) and oven-roasted turkey stuffed with ground beef, nuts, raisins, various spices, and herbs served with roasted vegetables and baby potatoes ($22). Roasted leg of lamb is stuffed with spinach, Greek herbs, and spices and served with pasta salad and baby potatoes ($27), and filet mignon comes with grilled asparagus and Mediterranean pilaf ($30). Finish with homemade apple pie topped with chocolate ganache ($10). Dinner will be served from noon to 9 p.m. Multiple locations; merakigreekbistro.net.

EXPAND Buffet at Mondrian Photo courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

Mondrian South Beach. Begin your holiday meal at the Mondrian with roasted wild mushroom and lentil soup with truffle oil and a choice of baby organic oak leaf salad or pesto-crusted diver scallop. For the main course, choose from roasted traditional free-range turkey, duck breast à l’orange, and wild king salmon. End with pumpkin pie with fresh berries or a chocolate mousse dome. Pair your meal with a select bottle of house Cabernet or Chardonnay. Dinner will be served at a time to be announced and costs $55 per person. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; morganshotelgroup.com

Root & Bone. Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's South Miami sensation, Root & Bone, will host a family-style, three-course meal of Southern comfort food. Begin with bites of autumn pear salad with sweet potato roquette or drunken deviled eggs; then move on to fried turkey breast with green bean casserole, loaded mashed potatoes, roasted butternut squash, and Grandma Daisy's angel biscuits, served with cranberry chutney. For dessert, choose chocolate walnut pie or pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. Dinner will be served from noon to 8 p.m. and costs $48 per adult and $15 per child under 12. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-785-1001; rootnbonemia.com.

Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. Relax and enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner overlooking the Miami River. Seaspice's holiday specials include butternut squash and celery root soup ($11) and country pâté with pickled breakfast radish and onion marmalade ($16). Slow-cooked organic turkey will be served with maple sweet potato mash, foie gras stuffing, and green bean casserole ($38). Sink your sweet tooth into a rich bourbon butterscotch pot de creme with mascarpone cream, sprinkled with black lava salt ($12). À la carte menus will also be available. Dinner will be served from noon to midnight. Reservations are required. 422 NW North River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com

The Strand. The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with a special menu of signature items such as butternut squash soup, turkey breast confit, and a traditional dessert of pumpkin or apple pie. Dinner will be served all day until 10 p.m. and costs $55 per adult and $35 per child aged 5 to 12. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7474; strandcarillonmiami.com.

StripSteak by Michael Mina. At this modern American steakhouse at the Fontainebleau, find a family-style meal of lemon-roasted turkey breast and beer-braised turkey legs served with sides of gravy, butter whipped golden potatoes, crisp Brussels sprouts with toasted almonds, foie gras, apricot brioche stuffing, and spiced cranberry sauce with pearl onions and orange zest. StripSteak will offer spiced pumpkin tart with candied pumpkin seeds, brown sugar vanilla ice cream, and cranberry gel for dessert. Dinner will be served from 5 to 11 p.m. and costs $75 per person. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4780; fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Thanksgiving at Toro Toro Photo courtesy of Toro Toro Miami

Toro Toro. Throughout November, Toro Toro is offering a $75 Friendsgiving menu for parties of 14 or more. On Thanksgiving, the restaurant will serve a "sabor Latino" buffet of salads, charcuterie, hot items, and fresh seafood such as sushi and ceviche. There will also be a carving station with hickory-smoked prime rib, ancho chile-rubbed turkey, and honey-glazed ham shawarma. Head to the dessert table for maple pecan bars, apple crumble pie, and spiced flan. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $65 per adult and $30 per child aged 6 to 12. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.