Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut.EXPAND
Thanksgiving doughnuts from the Salty Donut.
Photo by Danielle Margherite

Skip the Pumpkin Pie and Feast on the Salty Donut's Thanksgiving Treats

Clarissa Buch | November 18, 2019 | 9:30am
Following last year's success, the Salty Donut's two stores, in Wynwood and South Miami, will be open on Thanksgiving. However, to guarantee a platter of doughnuts appears in your holiday spread, order a box in advance.

Visit the Salty Donut's website anytime through Sunday, November 24, to preorder a box of doughnuts. Limited-edition Thanksgiving flavors are apple pie à la mode ($4.25), chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($4.50), and pumpkin pie ($4).

The apple pie features the shop's signature 24-hour brioche dough, which is scooped out, filled with baked cinnamon-and-brown-sugar apples, and topped with a cinnamon glaze, Dutch apple pie streusel, and a scoop of mascarpone whipped cream. The chocolate bourbon pecan pie doughnut, whose base is chocolate pie crust, is scooped out, filled with a bourbon pecan pie filling, and topped with pecan brittle. The pumpkin pie version comes stuffed with pumpkin pie filling and topped with a dollop of mascarpone and pie-crust leaves.

In addition to selling the holiday flavors, the Salty Donut will offer a full menu of year-round and seasonal flavors, including traditional glazed, guava and cheese, maple sweet potato, and pear butter and almond.

Also returning this year is the Salty Donut's preorder, which allows customers to order a select number of doughnuts in advance of Thanksgiving. Otherwise, swing by the shop to try the new flavors along with signatures. Thanksgiving doughnuts will be available November 26 through December 1. However, the store will be closed Friday, November 29.

"We're superexcited to be celebrating our first Thanksgiving in our new South Miami shop and reaching more customers to try our doughnuts," cofounder Amanda Rodriguez says. "We're understanding of the fact that doughnuts are the perfect treat for a special party or event, so this year we're actually introducing a special gift wrapping through our catering team as well."

For orders of two dozen or more during November and December, email the Salty Donut's catering team at orders@saltydonut.com for more information.

The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126, and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com. Both shops will be open on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, but closed Black Friday, November 29.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

