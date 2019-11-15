Your Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Shopping List

Thanksgiving is creeping up on us. If you are hosting, the pressure is on. If you are heading to family or friends, don't show up empty-handed. Whether planning the feast or bringing a side, Trader Joe's is considered the mecca for those go-to Thanksgiving finds. We shopped the aisles of Trader Joe's to find the best items for your Thanksgiving table. Best of all? Most everything here is under $10.

EXPAND Trader Joe's Apps Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Appetizers and Bites

Thanksgiving usually starts early with snacking and noshing throughout the day. The frozen section at Trader Joe's is ideal to get those apps quickly on the table and free-up your oven for the main meal. TJ's has added a few new options to the repertoire this year: savory corn pie ($6.49), French onion soup bites ($4.49), Camembert and cranberry sauce fillo bites ($3.99), cauliflower & onion dip ($3.29), and mini quiche ($3.99) are all fast and easy ways to keep family sated while the game is on and the turkey is resting.

EXPAND Trader Joe's Cranberry Sauce Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Turkey and the Fixings

Trader Joe's has a slew of turkeys to choose from including organic options and all-natural brined fresh young turkeys that are fed an all-vegetarian diet, with no animal by-products allowed, and no antibiotics. Fresh turkeys range from $1.99 to $3.49 per pound. Another great option when you are not cooking for a small army is the Trader Joe’s brined bone-in half turkey breast in garlic butter ($6.99). And when someone at the table is vegan, the Turkey-less Stuffed Roast ($12.99) is the perfect option to pop in the oven to make everyone feel included.

You can't have turkey without gravy and cranberry sauce. Trader Joe's has multiple selections of each including classic turkey gravy ($3.99) and an organic vegan gravy made with mushroom and spices ($3.79). Traditional cranberry sauce ($3.49) goes a long way, but add Trader Joe's cranberry-orange relish ($3.49) to the mix for an additional seasonal touch.

EXPAND Trader Joe's Stuffing Nicole Zimmerman

Side Dishes

Trader Joe's has sides to please every family. Since cauliflower is the shiny new toy on any dinner plate, Trader Joe's now has a broccoli and cauliflower gratin ($3.99) that can easily be baked to cheesy perfection. Don't forget the sweet potatoes with Trader Joe's "One Potato, Two Potato" ($3.99) that combines regular and sweet potatoes with mushrooms.

No table is complete without stuffing and green bean casserole. TJ's has a cornbread stuffing mix ($3.99) and a gluten-free stuffing mix ($5.99) option. Both will dress-up the plate next to that turkey. Add TJ's gourmet fried onions ($2.99) to your green bean casserole for that crunch on top.

EXPAND Trader Joe's Pies Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Dessert

Every Thanksgiving needs a pie and Trader Joe's offers a few frozen options that are easy time savers when you are worrying about the main course. Try the Nantucket style cranberry pie ($5.99), pumpkin cheesecake ($6.99) or rustic apple tart ($4.99) for some fall, festive sweets.

EXPAND Trader Joe's beer Photo by Nicole Cornella

Beer and Wine

It's Thanksgiving and you're surrounded by family. You're gonna need booze. Affectionately known as "two-buck chuck," the Charles Shaw wine at Trader Joe's is rated well and tastes surprisingly delicious. Although not exactly $2, a bottle runs about $4. Might as well grab a case. If the bargain brand is not for you, there are plenty of other options at great prices, as well as a good selection of beer.

EXPAND Trader Joe's Truffles Photo by Nicole Zimmerman

Hostess Gifts

A little hostess gift goes a long way during the holidays. A bottle of wine is always a solid choice, but TJ's has already stock-piled all festive treats that are perfect to bring for the host or hostess. The Nutty Popcorn Trio ($6.99) featuring chocolate almond, macadamia caramel, and pecan praline popcorn comes in a cute canister. The Boozy Little Chocolate Truffles have "a little bit of booze in each bite" which includes London gin, Scotch whiskey, navy rum, and prosecco. Definitely something to indulge in on the couch when the guests have departed.

For more of TJ's holiday favorites including recipes, check out the store's convenient shopping list.