Friendsgiving Tips From Chat Chow's Giovanny Gutierrez

Giovanny Gutierrez, of the popular Chat Chow online blog and corresponding social media channels, has a lot of friends and colleagues in Miami.

Although marketing is his primary career, the Miami native has been working in the food industry for nearly a decade. Gutierrez is a rum ambassador for Bacardi, currently representing the distillery’s Havana Club rum; he’s a silent partner in a few restaurants around town; and he continues to keep his online presence fresh with engaging content for both chatchow.com and his social media efforts.

Gutierrez’s popularity makes him the go-to among his friends during the holiday season for party-planning ideas and drink recipes. He’s been hosting and attending Friendsgiving gatherings for years. This year alone, he has plans to attend four different Friendsgivings — in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his immediate family.

“I have a lot of different groups of friends,” says Guitierrez with a grin. “It’s fun to balance it all and put on different events unique to each group.”

Early on in November, Gutierrez was a part of an influencer-fueled Friendsgiving. For a group such as this, he says, it’s important to be very visual. “We even have a mood board for how we want to dress and what foods we’re doing,” he says, admitting it’s all a little extra but fits the occasion.

Friendsgiving with his close, personal friends is a more intimate affair. “One thing we share in common is trips to wine country,” says Gutierrez. “So we make sure to each bring a vintage bottle from one of these shared trips. We crack open some nice wine, put our cell phones away, and spend quality time together.”

Gutierrez recommends a few simple tips for planning your own Friendsgiving:



First and foremost, know your audience and make a shared Google spreadsheet so that everyone knows what they're supposed to do and you don't wind up with 10 pies and no turkey, for example.



Since many people travel to family over the holidays, a good time to host Friendsgiving is the weekend before or after the annual holiday.



Don’t forget the decorations, drink garnishes, flatware, musical playlist, games — “every detail counts," according to Gutierrez.



Don't spend too much time with cocktails. Make a punch instead. “Punches are always a hit. It’s something you can easily prep in the morning and present in a nice bowl,” says Gutierrez. "Plus, it’s self serve for your guests." Gutierrez shares his favorite punch recipe below.



Turn off your phones. Be present. Make eye contact and create memories in the moment. Says Gutierrez, "You might just be reliving these memories during future Friendsgivings."

While many attribute Friendsgiving to the NBC sitcom, Friends, the pseudo-holiday has much more recent origins. Merriam Webster found that the word was first used somewhere online in 2007 and over the last decade has exploded. A 2018 Atlantic article attributes the unofficial holiday as having a rise in popular culture thanks to millennials.

“Friendsgiving is a beautiful time to spend with friends,” Guiterrez says. “It’s a time to spend building memories, and reliving old ones, with the people you love.”

Gio Gutierrez’s "El Punch"



48 oz. Havana Club Añejo Clasico

24 oz. Cognac

5 oz. apricot liqueur

24 oz. lemon juice

24 oz. white sugar

40 oz. cooled Earl Gray tea

Mix all into a large punch bowl filled with ice. Garnish with lemon peels and grated nutmeg.