Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

In Miami, brunch is always a must, including on Thanksgiving. This year, break from custom and head to one of the city's many restaurants for an early holiday feast. You’ll have no dishes to wash later and plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the holiday with your loved ones.
Wondering which Miami restaurants are serving Thanksgiving brunch? Here are the tastiest options. Brunches listed below are for Thursday, November 28, unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Amara at Paraiso3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami
305-702-5528
amaraatparaiso.com
Michael Schwartz's waterfront spot in Edgewater will host a long weekend champagne brunch for Thanksgiving. The festive midday meal is a two-hour, all-you-can-drink affair of Veuve Clicquot yellow label, along with raw bar offerings, ceviche, and seafood platters. Appetizer options include jumbo stone crabs ($28) and tuna tiradito ($18). Mains include short-rib hash ($28) and grilled rib-eye ($28). Choose sweet endings from a tray of assorted desserts. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $42 per person.
AQ Chop House by Il Mulino17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-466-9191
acqualinaresort.com
Give thanks at the five-star Acqualina Resort & Spa with an all-you-can-eat brunch of breakfast classics, turkey, carved meats, seafood, a bevy of dessert options, and unlimited cocktails. There will also be live entertainment and a cartoonist. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $95 per person.
Boulud Sud255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800
bouludsud.com
Chef Daniel Boulud's chic eatery will serve a three-course prix fixe of beloved Turkey Day classics with a Mediterranean flair. The meal includes starters of spiced pumpkin soup and Italian chicory salad, followed by pumpkin agnolotti, seared Mediterranean branzino, and lamb chops. The dessert list includes a spiced pumpkin sundae and pecan tart. Also on the menu is a special holiday toddy — the Hottie — a blend of PiggyBack rye, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and lemon. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $65 per person.
Cecconi's4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-507-7902
cecconismiamibeach.com
Check out the Italian eatery nestled inside the Soho Beach House this Thanksgiving for a buffet-style brunch with an array of seafood, meat, and pasta offerings. The special selection of Thanksgiving dishes includes roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pies. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $75 per person.
Diez y Seis1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226
sbe.com
Shore Club's signature Mexican eatery Diez y Seis will offer a specialty Thanksgiving brunch buffet with highlights of turkey mole with baby red beet and baby corn; tacos dorado with turkey, avocado, watermelon radish, and cotija cheese; roasted pork belly en salsa verde; roasted cauliflower with poblano cream sauce; and sweet potato with pesto and pine nuts. Pumpkin pie will be served for dessert. Items will also be available a la carte and, later in the day, the restaurant will serve the same menu for dinner. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 per person.
Habitat2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
833-625-3111
1hotels.com
Start your holiday with a lavish brunch buffet at Habitat in the 1 Hotel South Beach. The eatery will feature a buffet of sushi, pasta, salad selections, an overloaded pastry area, and a kids menu. From the chef station, indulge in main courses of salmon Wellington with citrus bechamel; citrus herb marinated turkey; and a mujaddara grains plate with basmati rice, lentils, caramelized onion, zhoug, and yogurt. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $90 per adult and $45 per child ages 12 and under.
Jaya at the Setai2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
855-923-7899
thesetaihotels.com
Head to the modern Pan-Asian restaurant in the Setai for an exotic brunch experience of dishes like oven-baked gammon ham with honey and cardamom; roasted Hereford prime NY strip loin; and roasted leg of lamb. Jaya will also feature a raw bar, a Chinese dim sum menu, Thai specialties including green curry and pad thai, and Indian dishes of butter chicken and masala fish, along with an assortment of desserts. A roasted whole turkey with traditional condiments is also on the menu. Brunch is served from 1130 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $145 per adult and $63 per child ages 5 to 12.
Lightkeepers455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
lightkeepersmiami.com
In the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, find a Thanksgiving Day feast of holiday-themed favorites, interactive culinary stations, a raw bar, sweet treats, and bottomless beverages. Brunch will feature sweet corn chorizo arepa Benedict, cranberry walnut sweet potato hash, pancakes, waffles, artisanal cheeses, and cured meats. Look for entrees of braised short rib, roasted turkey, and lamb leg. Brunch is served from 12:30 to 4 p.m.and costs $145 per adult and $49 per child ages 5 through 12.
Rusty Pelican3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.com
Thanksgiving brunch pairs with dazzling waterfront views at Rusty Pelican. Try out breakfast plates of banana French toast, baby kale and goat cheese scrambled eggs, and applewood smoked bacon and pork sausage. Move on to raw bar options, sushi, ceviche and tartare, and American caviar. The carving station will dish out rosemary-crusted leg of lamb, garlic crusted tomahawk prime rib, miso-glazed mahi-mahi, and hickory-smoked whole turkey. An assortment of mini desserts and pastries like pumpkin pie, carrot cake, pecan cheesecake, apple tarts, and chocolate mousse cake give a sweet ending to your meal. Brunch is served from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and costs $89 per adult and $35 per child.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-5220
runchickenrun.com
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will host a comfort food celebration in South Beach with herb-roasted turkey with mama’s mash, green bean casserole, and giblet gravy ($36). Also on the menu are appetizers of Charleston she-crab soup with pimento cheese straws ($16), lobster mac and cheese, ($24), and a dessert list of seasonal cobbler ($25) and spiced pumpkin and classic pecan pies ($10 each). Pair with special turkey leg cocktail made with Wild Turkey 81 bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry puree, and sparkling wine ($15). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
