Thanksgiving 2019: Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

Turkey leg is one of the Thanksgiving brunch offerings at Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

In Miami, brunch is always a must, including on Thanksgiving. This year, break from custom and head to one of the city's many restaurants for an early holiday feast. You’ll have no dishes to wash later and plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the holiday with your loved ones.

Wondering which Miami restaurants are serving Thanksgiving brunch? Here are the tastiest options. Brunches listed below are for Thursday, November 28, unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Amara's outdoor dining area. Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-702-5528

amaraatparaiso.com 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami305-702-5528



Michael Schwartz's waterfront spot in Edgewater will host a long weekend champagne brunch for Thanksgiving. The festive midday meal is a two-hour, all-you-can-drink affair of Veuve Clicquot yellow label, along with raw bar offerings, ceviche, and seafood platters. Appetizer options include jumbo stone crabs ($28) and tuna tiradito ($18). Mains include short-rib hash ($28) and grilled rib-eye ($28). Choose sweet endings from a tray of assorted desserts. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $42 per person.

EXPAND AQ's dining room Photo courtesy of AQ Chop House by Il Mulino

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-466-9191

acqualinaresort.com 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach305-466-9191



Give thanks at the five-star Acqualina Resort & Spa with an all-you-can-eat brunch of breakfast classics, turkey, carved meats, seafood, a bevy of dessert options, and unlimited cocktails. There will also be live entertainment and a cartoonist. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $95 per person.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-421-8800

bouludsud.com 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami305-421-8800



Chef Daniel Boulud's chic eatery will serve a three-course prix fixe of beloved Turkey Day classics with a Mediterranean flair. The meal includes starters of spiced pumpkin soup and Italian chicory salad, followed by pumpkin agnolotti, seared Mediterranean branzino, and lamb chops. The dessert list includes a spiced pumpkin sundae and pecan tart. Also on the menu is a special holiday toddy — the Hottie — a blend of PiggyBack rye, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and lemon. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $65 per person.

Cecconi's Photo courtesy of Cecconi's

Cecconi's 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-507-7902

cecconismiamibeach.com 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-507-7902



Check out the Italian eatery nestled inside the Soho Beach House this Thanksgiving for a buffet-style brunch with an array of seafood, meat, and pasta offerings. The special selection of Thanksgiving dishes includes roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pies. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $75 per person.

EXPAND Mexican brunch spread at Diez y Seis. Photo courtesy of Shore Club South Beach

Diez y Seis 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

sbe.com 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-695-3226



Shore Club's signature Mexican eatery Diez y Seis will offer a specialty Thanksgiving brunch buffet with highlights of turkey mole with baby red beet and baby corn; tacos dorado with turkey, avocado, watermelon radish, and cotija cheese; roasted pork belly en salsa verde; roasted cauliflower with poblano cream sauce; and sweet potato with pesto and pine nuts. Pumpkin pie will be served for dessert. Items will also be available a la carte and, later in the day, the restaurant will serve the same menu for dinner. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 per person.

Habitat 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

833-625-3111

1hotels.com 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach833-625-3111



Start your holiday with a lavish brunch buffet at Habitat in the 1 Hotel South Beach. The eatery will feature a buffet of sushi, pasta, salad selections, an overloaded pastry area, and a kids menu. From the chef station, indulge in main courses of salmon Wellington with citrus bechamel; citrus herb marinated turkey; and a mujaddara grains plate with basmati rice, lentils, caramelized onion, zhoug, and yogurt. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $90 per adult and $45 per child ages 12 and under.

Jaya at the Setai Photo courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach855-923-7899



Head to the modern Pan-Asian restaurant in the Setai for an exotic brunch experience of dishes like oven-baked gammon ham with honey and cardamom; roasted Hereford prime NY strip loin; and roasted leg of lamb. Jaya will also feature a raw bar, a Chinese dim sum menu, Thai specialties including green curry and pad thai, and Indian dishes of butter chicken and masala fish, along with an assortment of desserts. A roasted whole turkey with traditional condiments is also on the menu. Brunch is served from 1130 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $145 per adult and $63 per child ages 5 to 12.

Lightkeepers Photo courtesy of Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4156

lightkeepersmiami.com 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305-365-4156



In the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, find a Thanksgiving Day feast of holiday-themed favorites, interactive culinary stations, a raw bar, sweet treats, and bottomless beverages. Brunch will feature sweet corn chorizo arepa Benedict, cranberry walnut sweet potato hash, pancakes, waffles, artisanal cheeses, and cured meats. Look for entrees of braised short rib, roasted turkey, and lamb leg. Brunch is served from 12:30 to 4 p.m.and costs $145 per adult and $49 per child ages 5 through 12.

EXPAND Rusty Pelican's outdoor area. Photo courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne305-361-3818



Thanksgiving brunch pairs with dazzling waterfront views at Rusty Pelican. Try out breakfast plates of banana French toast, baby kale and goat cheese scrambled eggs, and applewood smoked bacon and pork sausage. Move on to raw bar options, sushi, ceviche and tartare, and American caviar. The carving station will dish out rosemary-crusted leg of lamb, garlic crusted tomahawk prime rib, miso-glazed mahi-mahi, and hickory-smoked whole turkey. An assortment of mini desserts and pastries like pumpkin pie, carrot cake, pecan cheesecake, apple tarts, and chocolate mousse cake give a sweet ending to your meal. Brunch is served from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and costs $89 per adult and $35 per child.

EXPAND Pumpkin pie at Yardbird. Photo courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-5220

runchickenrun.com 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach305-538-5220



Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will host a comfort food celebration in South Beach with herb-roasted turkey with mama’s mash, green bean casserole, and giblet gravy ($36). Also on the menu are appetizers of Charleston she-crab soup with pimento cheese straws ($16), lobster mac and cheese, ($24), and a dessert list of seasonal cobbler ($25) and spiced pumpkin and classic pecan pies ($10 each). Pair with special turkey leg cocktail made with Wild Turkey 81 bourbon, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry puree, and sparkling wine ($15). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.