The Most Delicious Taylor Swift Listening Party in Miami

Make your friendship bracelets and get ready to trade them during the Taylor Swift listening party hosted by Night Owl Cookies.
April 2, 2024
Grab your friendship bracelets and a specialty cookie for Taylor Swift's new album release. Night Owl Cookies photo
Miami-based cookie company Night Owl Cookies is teaming up with Sweet Melody Ice Cream to throw a Taylor Swift listening party for her upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 18 at Night Owl Cookie's Wynwood location.

Swift's latest album, which will be released on April 19, already has Swifties going crazy speculating over track names and even the singer's cryptic captions announcing the upcoming album, like "All’s fair in love and poetry," which she captioned a recent post on her Instagram account.

Regardless of how "tortured" we can expect to be over her masterful lyrics once the album comes out at midnight on April 19, there's no better way to do so than surrounded by fellow Swifties and delectable treats for emotional support. The listening party at Night Owl Cookies in Wynwood starts at 11 p.m. on April 18 and truly kicks off at the stroke of midnight once the album is officially released.

As soon as the new album was announced, Night Owl Cookies' founder and long-time Swiftie Andrew Gonzalez knew he had to find a way to make it special. He recalls the early days of Night Owl when he used to make all the cookie dough himself while Taylor Swift's songs would be blasting on repeat. He says the songs got him through all of those early mornings and late nights.
"Reputation [Taylor Swift's album] got me through one of the darkest points of my life," Gonzalez tells New Times. "She was starting a new chapter in her life, and it really aligned with what I was going through. I started a new chapter as well; that was when Night Owl was kicking off. I had just gotten out of an eight-year relationship. I think it is huge how that album got so many people through dark times."

As an ode to his love of Swift, Night Owl Cookies has done numerous Taylor-themed cookie releases, including a fun twist on the "Super Bowl Box" and cookies that marked the re-releases of albums including "1989: Taylor’s Version" and "Speak Now: Taylor's Version."

"We realized we have a huge Swiftie fanbase at Night Owl," says Gonzalez. "The cookies were selling out so quickly, so why not take it next level and create something we can all do together?"
For the listening party, Night Owl Cookies has prepared an exclusive flavor that will only be available that night. While he is still in the process of creating the perfect cookie for the event, Gonzalez says he is taking inspiration from the cover art and a lot of guessing about the album's theme.

"I think comfort is the best word to describe what I am going for," he says. "When I think of Tortured Poets Department, I think of songs that get you through a tough time when you feel like life is kicking you in the ass and you just want something comforting to eat. I want people to take a bite and just feel at ease."

Pro tip from Gonzelez: Take a bite to get you through track five, which is always known as the singer's most vulnerable song in each of her albums.

While looking for local brands to work with, Sweet Melody became part of the party because of their past partnerships and his friendship with owner Michel "Mike" Romeu. The ice cream shop already has a "Lavander Haze" flavor honoring Taylor Swift, so for Romeu, working with Night Owl was a no-brainer.
"I'm kind of a Swiftie," Romeu admits to New Times. "'Champagne Problems' is one of my favorite songs. I plan on going to the show later this year with my daughter, and I think I'm more excited than she is. We were excited to work with Night Owl; I love working with them. We share a lot of the same values as far as fun and trying to build a community."

During the event, Romeu will be scooping an exclusive ice cream flavor, which is still in the works, but his initial idea came from looking through the album's tracklist. Track number eight is called "Florida!!!" and if the final flavor follows his initial idea, it will highlight tropical and refreshing things.

The tickets for the event cost $20 and include access to the shop for the release, the exclusive cookie, exclusive ice cream from Sweet Melody, a special "Lavander Haze" martini from UNA Vodka, and a photo booth from Creativa & Co. so all Swifties can hold on to the memories made during the release.

"When I went to the Eras Tour, the Swifties were so fun, and they were bonding so much," Gonzalez says. "I wanted to bring them all together so they can bond and create a little community here."

All Swifties are encouraged to bring their friendship bracelets to trade and keep the Eras Tour tradition going.

The Tortured Poets Department Album Listening Party. 11 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Night Owl Cookies, 163 NW 25th St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
