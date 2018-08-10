Silverspot Cinema Offers Dinner and a Movie in Downtown Miami

After several slated opening dates in 2017, downtown Miami’s Silverspot Cinema has finally opened. The upscale theater, which boasts 70,000 square feet and six floors, is located at Met Square and is the first of its kind in the South Florida area.
Like other luxury theaters, customers can enjoy amenities such as reclining leather seats, reserved seating, and in-theater dining. However, what sets Silverspot's theaters apart are its superb food and beverage offerings. The chain of theaters partnered with the Craveable Hospitality Group, responsible for David Burke's Kitchen in Manhattan. The celebrity chef crafted the theater menu several years ago.
Movie-goers can expect elevated American fare fused with local flavors. Appetizers include tuna tartare wontons paired with miso aioli ($9) and BLT lobster rolls sprinkled with fresh tarragon ($16). In terms of entrées, heartier plates include shrimp pesto orecchiette with parmesan, arugula, and basil pesto ($15); and smoked ribs accompanied by blue cheese slaw, barbecue sauce, and mac 'n' cheese ($24). Vegetarians have plenty of options including a roasted beet salad ($14) and tomato soup blended with burrata and basil.
Fans of the classics can still purchase those coveted movie snacks like popcorn and Twizzlers at the concession stand.
Pair your meal with a movie-inspired cocktail. Offerings include the Clock-Work Mango, a mojito comprised of Flor de Caña rum, fresh mango, and lime ($10 to $15) Another crowd pleaser is the Trilogy Classic, crafted with Tito's vodka, blood orange, St. Germaine, and a splash of soda ($11).
Unique to the downtown location, the Spot lounge is an on-site bar and adjoining lounge area. The VIP venue is available for private events and is opened to the public during special screenings and events.
In terms of film, the theater will show box-office hits alongside independent and classic pictures. “Our unique blend of event programming will include performances from the Met Opera series, symphonic orchestras, and themed festivals, appealing to not just film lovers, but to art, music and entertainment lovers of all types,” says Gonzalo Ulivi, managing partner at Silverspot.
Plans for a grand opening are expected for fall, but for now, patrons can get their hands on complimentary passes by joining the rewards program located on the Silverspot website.
Silverspot Cinema Miami. 300 SE Third St., Miami; 305-536-5000; downtownmiami.silverspot.net.
