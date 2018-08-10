Silverspot Cinema Offers Dinner and a Movie in Downtown Miami

After several slated opening dates in 2017, downtown Miami’s Silverspot Cinema has finally opened. The upscale theater, which boasts 70,000 square feet and six floors, is located at Met Square and is the first of its kind in the South Florida area.

Like other luxury theaters, customers can enjoy amenities such as reclining leather seats, reserved seating, and in-theater dining. However, what sets Silverspot's theaters apart are its superb food and beverage offerings. The chain of theaters partnered with the Craveable Hospitality Group, responsible for David Burke's Kitchen in Manhattan. The celebrity chef crafted the theater menu several years ago.

Movie-goers can expect elevated American fare fused with local flavors. Appetizers include tuna tartare wontons paired with miso aioli ($9) and BLT lobster rolls sprinkled with fresh tarragon ($16). In terms of entrées, heartier plates include shrimp pesto orecchiette with parmesan, arugula, and basil pesto ($15); and smoked ribs accompanied by blue cheese slaw, barbecue sauce, and mac 'n' cheese ($24). Vegetarians have plenty of options including a roasted beet salad ($14) and tomato soup blended with burrata and basil.