New Restaurants to Try This Week: Coco Miami, Pelican Café, and Sushi by Scratch

January 17, 2023 8:00AM

Wild-caught Korean escolar with wasabi and salmon caviar
Wild-caught Korean escolar with wasabi and salmon caviar
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new entertainment venue with elevated fare in the Design District, a bespoke restaurant inside the Pelican Hotel in South Beach, the reopening of Pubbelly Sushi's dinner service at its original location, and the permanent location of Sushi by Scratch in Coconut Grove.

Coco Miami has opened in the Miami Design District.
Coco Miami

8 NE 41st St., Miami
cocodesigndistrict.com
Coco Miami, a new dining destination that blends entertainment and upscale cuisine, has opened in Miami's Design District. Showcasing ebony, ivory, and jeweled tones to create a sophisticated ambiance, the location lets its guests sup in style while enjoying nightly live entertainment. Performances are presented through a unique sound system that enables guests to enjoy at their preferred volume via individual controls at designated seating areas. Coco executive chef Jose Diaz offers a menu ranging from crudos and pasta to meat and seafood. Guests can start with the pomme de terre mille-feuille, thin layers of sliced potatoes with dill crème fraîche and caviar, before moving on to tagliatelle "à la Coco" served with an aged parmesan cream sauce and the choice of eight grams of caviar or winter truffles for heightened flavor. Main dishes include classics like a NY strip steak and sea bass and shareable offerings like the $875, 40-ounce "gold Wagyu," topped with 24-karat-gold leaf. Don't miss dessert with housemade confections like "La Vie En Rose," a dark chocolate mousse with passion fruit curd topped with a 24-karat-gold leaf, the "Coco caviar," a twist on tiramisu with fresh cream and espresso topped with chocolate pearls, or the $95 "Coco World" that highlights the chef's selection of his finest desserts. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Pelican Café is now open inside Pelican Hotel in South Beach.
Pelican Café

826 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-3373
pelicanhotel.com
Located in the heart of South Beach inside the Pelican Hotel, a new restaurant has opened that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour, and late-night drinks. The 30-seat beachfront eatery is the hotel's centerpiece, originally built in 1948 and purchased by Diesel founder Renzo Rosso in 1990. As part of a large-scale renovation, Renzo's son, Andrea, coordinated the reimagining, handpicking one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and specially designed furniture from around the globe. The intimate space features indoor and outdoor seating with stunning ocean views to compliment the signature Italian cuisine. The all-day dining menu is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ranges from small bites and a bakery section to salads and sandwiches. The dinner menu at night features homemade pasta and entrees highlighting meat and seafood. At the bar, a specially curated wine list brings together Italian labels, including Rosso's own Diesel Farm bottles, plus a collection of Italian spumante and French champagne. A craft cocktail menu has signature, Miami-inspired recipes; twists on classics; and gin and tonics. Open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily.
Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th St., Miami Beach
305-531-9282
pubbellyglobal.com
Pubbelly Sushi's original Miami Beach location has reopened for dinner service. The locale became a hit in the neighborhood when it first opened in 2010 and remains Pubbelly's most popular restaurant site. As people pass by, they will notice the windows showcase the phrase "size matters" — a reference to the location's expansion project that will add an estimated 40 seats to the restaurant with both table and bar seating. Known as the eclectic neighborhood gastropub, Pubbelly Sushi continues to serve hyper-creative Japanese and Latin-inspired dishes by founding chef partner José Mendín. More than a decade later, the menu continues to draw crowds for its sushi offerings like the Instagram-famous "butter krab" roll while expanding to new locations in Dadeland, Doral, Aventura, Brickell, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and West Palm Beach. Noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Sushi by Scratch has opened its permanent location in Coconut Grove.
Sushi by Scratch

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-254-1204
sushibyscratchrestaurants.com
California-based Scratch Restaurants Group has opened its Michelin-starred omakase concept, Sushi by Scratch, in Miami. In August, the restaurant opened a temporary residency inside Coconut Grove's historic Stirrup House. Now, the famed omakase den has a permanent location with its new Coconut Grove location opening. The concept created by husband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee now offers a new and improved space with a ten-seat, counter-only omakase manned by a team of three chefs and one bartender. Despite the larger space, the experience remains intimate with three nightly seatings (5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.) featuring a two-hour, 17-course dinner. 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
