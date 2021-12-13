New Restaurants to Try This Week: Kuba on the Bay, WellFed, and Zuma

[email protected]

Kuba on the Bay 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-805-6921

kubamiami.com

La Otra 55 NE 24th St., Miami

305-908-9368

laotramiami.com

WellFed 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-580-3795

WellFedMiami.com

Zuma 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-577-0277

zumarestaurant.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes Venezuelan-inspired restaurant WellFed in Coral Gables and the return of Zuma inside Miami's Kimpton Epic hotel.The lively new dining concept Kuba on the Bay has opened at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami. Following in the footsteps of sister establishment Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral, the culinary-focused venue offers a modern Latin-inspired menu where "old-world Cuba meets modern Miami," a combination of Cuban and Caribbean flair. Guests can dine al fresco on the waterfront terrace overlooking the bay or head inside for the Kuba Social Club, where DJs host special performances to a soundtrack of rumba, salsa, and flamenco.La Otra has moved from its former Brickell location to a new indoor/outdoor space in Wynwood. The venue, now tucked away behind a black iron gate back entrance on the far end of NE 24th Street, offers imbibers access to a tropical garden-themed bar and lounge. The beverage program offers a wide variety, with a heavy emphasis on scotch, tequila, and mezcal, as well as specialty cocktails like the “Marina," a mix of Sacrvm mezcal, panela syrup, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and prosecco.Latin America meets Miami at WellFed, a new Venezuelan-inspired restaurant from chef/owner Federico Tischler. Here, Tischler fuses the best of South America to share the region's vibrant colors, ingredients, aromas, and flavors. Signature offerings range from rompe colchón — a traditional Venezuelan seafood cocktail of clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari marinated in spicy orange and tomato sauce — to yellow curry and coconut milk glazed lamb shank. Don't miss the house-made "Torta Maria Luisa," Tischler's version of the traditional Venezuelan guava cake topped with a vanilla and goat cheese pastry cream. Or take home the restaurant's precooked prepared offerings, including mini pork-crackling arepas and cheese-stuffed tequeños.Zuma recently reopened at the Kimpton Epic after a summerlong revamp. The restaurant is open for terrace dining, with indoor dining resuming in the next few weeks. Since first opening its doors in 2010, the location has become known for its take on contemporary Japanese izakaya dining, sushi, and robata grill. The redesigned space extends to the restaurant's famed waterfront terrace overlooking the Miami River. New activations and creative programming include a weekly DJ series and an expanded offering of new cocktails and dishes.