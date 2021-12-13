Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Kuba on the Bay, WellFed, and Zuma

December 13, 2021 8:00AM

Venezuelan chef Federico Tischler has opened WellFed in Coral Gables.
Venezuelan chef Federico Tischler has opened WellFed in Coral Gables. Photo courtesy of WellFed
Miami's latest round of openings includes Venezuelan-inspired restaurant WellFed in Coral Gables and the return of Zuma inside Miami's Kimpton Epic hotel.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Kuba on the Bay follows in the footsteps of its sister establishment, Kuba Cabana, with a new location at Bayside Marketplace.
Kuba on the Bay follows in the footsteps of its sister establishment, Kuba Cabana, with a new location at Bayside Marketplace.
Photo courtesy of Kuba on the Bay

Kuba on the Bay

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-805-6921
kubamiami.com

The lively new dining concept Kuba on the Bay has opened at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami. Following in the footsteps of sister establishment Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral, the culinary-focused venue offers a modern Latin-inspired menu where "old-world Cuba meets modern Miami," a combination of Cuban and Caribbean flair. Guests can dine al fresco on the waterfront terrace overlooking the bay or head inside for the Kuba Social Club, where DJs host special performances to a soundtrack of rumba, salsa, and flamenco. Open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sunday from noon to midnight.
La Otra has reopened in Wynwood.
La Otra has reopened in Wynwood.
Photo courtesy of La Otra

La Otra

55 NE 24th St., Miami
305-908-9368
laotramiami.com

La Otra has moved from its former Brickell location to a new indoor/outdoor space in Wynwood. The venue, now tucked away behind a black iron gate back entrance on the far end of NE 24th Street, offers imbibers access to a tropical garden-themed bar and lounge. The beverage program offers a wide variety, with a heavy emphasis on scotch, tequila, and mezcal, as well as specialty cocktails like the “Marina," a mix of Sacrvm mezcal, panela syrup, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and prosecco. Open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
WellFed offers an authentic taste of Venezuela in Coral Gables.
WellFed offers an authentic taste of Venezuela in Coral Gables.
Photo courtesy of WellFed

WellFed

271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-580-3795
WellFedMiami.com
Latin America meets Miami at WellFed, a new Venezuelan-inspired restaurant from chef/owner Federico Tischler. Here, Tischler fuses the best of South America to share the region's vibrant colors, ingredients, aromas, and flavors. Signature offerings range from rompe colchón — a traditional Venezuelan seafood cocktail of clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari marinated in spicy orange and tomato sauce — to yellow curry and coconut milk glazed lamb shank. Don't miss the house-made "Torta Maria Luisa," Tischler's version of the traditional Venezuelan guava cake topped with a vanilla and goat cheese pastry cream. Or take home the restaurant's precooked prepared offerings, including mini pork-crackling arepas and cheese-stuffed tequeños. Open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Zuma has reopened inside the Kimpton Epic in downtown Miami.
Zuma has reopened inside the Kimpton Epic in downtown Miami.
Photo courtesy of Zuma Miami

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com

Zuma recently reopened at the Kimpton Epic after a summerlong revamp. The restaurant is open for terrace dining, with indoor dining resuming in the next few weeks. Since first opening its doors in 2010, the location has become known for its take on contemporary Japanese izakaya dining, sushi, and robata grill. The redesigned space extends to the restaurant's famed waterfront terrace overlooking the Miami River. New activations and creative programming include a weekly DJ series and an expanded offering of new cocktails and dishes. Open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
