New Restaurants to Try This Week Include Barbakoa by Finka and Asiatiko

click to enlarge The white chocolate matcha lava cake from Asiatiko in Aventura Photo courtesy of Asiatiko

Asiatiko 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

786-786-0626

asiatikomiami.com

click to enlarge Chicken-fried alligator from Barbakoa by Finka at the Doral Yard Photo courtesy of Barbakoa by Finka

Barbakoa by Finka 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral

305-744-5038

barbakoamiami.com

click to enlarge Chick-fil-A has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A 820 N. Miami Beach Blvd., North Miami Beach

chick-fil-a.com

click to enlarge Pura Vida recently opened its newest location in Bay Harbor Islands. Photo courtesy of Pura Vida

Pura Vida 1001 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands

puravidamiami.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new location for Pura Vida in Bay Harbor, Barbakoa by Finka at the Doral Yard, and an Asian restaurant in Aventura.Asatiko is a new restaurant from the owners of South Florida establishments Fresko, Rustiko, and Kosh. The newest venue is a robata-style Japanese steakhouse that focuses on dishes slow-grilled over hot charcoal. The Aventura eatery has an extensive sushi menu made up of unique and creative rolls, from the nigueiri nikkei (white fish, lemon soy, aji, amarillo sauce, crispy quinoa, and micro cilantro) to the citrus campachi (orange pepper sauce, lime, and caviar, torched tableside). Also on the menu are a variety of Asian-inspired entrées and starters. If you like to imbibe, a creative cocktail menu takes guests on a journey across Asia, with each selection featuring a story and ingredients inspired by a different country.You can find chicken fried alligator on the menu at the new Barbakoa by Finka at the Doral Yard. The venue's new full service restaurant, helmed by Eileen Andrade, is open. Andrade's latest endeavor delivers the chef's iconic Latin-Asian fusion menu with a coal-fired twist. The menu includes a number of sharable dishes like brisket croquetas with chili pickled cucumbers and or Korean chili wings with cilantro and pickled Fresno peppers, topped with crunchy peanuts. Equally creative cocktails are served alongside the food with options like the "Tequilin' Me Smalls" made with tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, cucumber, and pink peppercorn.A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened in North Miami Beach adjacent to Jefferson Plaza. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A app, or online ordering. In lieu of the traditional Chick-fil-A "First 100 Grand Opening" celebration, Chick-fil-A North Miami Beach will be using its opening day proceeds to gift 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Also in honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, distributed to partners within the Greater Miami area to aid in the fight against hunger.Pura Vida recently celebrated the grand opening of its eighth all-day café in Bay Harbor Islands. Since opening their first Pura Vida in Miami Beach in 2012, founders Jennifer and Omer Horev have drawn a following with their health-focused restaurant. The go-to breakfast spot, bakery, and all-in-one coffee shop offers a menu augmented by desserts, bagels, and breads baked in-house. The new café's menu includes favorites like mango salmon, vegan lentil bowls, and Jen’s herb salad, featured alongside new items like a SoBe salmon wrap, a fire egg bowl, and oatmeal peanut butter energy bites.