Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Flaming Grill, Moloko, and La Romanita

August 8, 2022 8:00AM

La Romanita is serving Cuban and Italian inspired fare in Hialeah.
La Romanita is serving Cuban and Italian inspired fare in Hialeah. Photo courtesy of La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge
Miami's latest round of openings includes a newcomer to Hialeah's Amelia District with La Romanita, a new restaurant in partnership with Miami chef Jose Mendin dubbed Moloko, and the first Florida location for Flaming Grill Buffet in Broward County.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet has opened its first Florida location in Pompano Beach.
Photo courtesy Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet

2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach
754-205-0733
flaminggrillfl.com
Flaming Grill, an all-you-can-eat buffet-style restaurant known for its extensive selection of menu items ranging from Japanese and Chinese to classic American favorites, has opened its first Florida location in Pompano Beach. Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet offers guests a unique dining experience with more than 250 buffet items, all for one price. Customers can choose from various buffet stations, including seafood, meat, vegetable, soup, and dessert, as well as hibachi and sushi options. If you bring the kids, there's special pricing for children under 10 years old. Buffet prices for lunch and dinner vary for adults and children but range from $7.89 for children 3-6 years old to $17.99 per person for adults. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
La Romanita has opened in Hialeah.
Photo courtesy of La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge

7755 W. Fourth  Ave., Hialeah
305-400-8727
Prestige Hospitality Group opened its first restaurant, La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge, in the new Amelia District, Hialeah's newest mixed-use development. The menu, created by executive chef Reinier Mendez, channels Cuban and Italian influences while drawing inspiration from his time at some of Miami's most notable concepts, including STK Miami, Fort Lauderdale's Naked Crab, Casa Tua Cucina, and Lure Fish Bar. At La Romanita, Mendez offers a selection of seafood, salads, select cuts of meat, house-made pastas, and pizza. Expect a robust wine list and live entertainment on the weekends. Monday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday noon to 11:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Miami chef Jose Mendin is behind the menu at Moloko.
Photo courtesy of Moloko Miami

Moloko

1801 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-938-0490
molokomiami.com
After opening the first Moloko in Paris, Jadore Hospitality Group founders Olivier and Julie Demarle have decided to bring their Mediterranean-Asian restaurant to Miami. Helmed by chef Jose Mendin, the newly-opened Sunset Harbour location delivers several fusion dishes that marry the best of Parisian and Asian-influenced offerings. Begin a meal with ceviche tacos before moving on to more traditional Japanese offerings like crispy rice. The fusion comes into focus with Parisian-style brioche toasts, a riff on Japanese crispy rice with decadent toppings like toro, caviar, and Wagyu tartare. A lobster and uni pasta is equally decadent, served with harissa soy butter, horseradish, and tomatoes, while robata items feature branzino, bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon. Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Jacket Required

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation