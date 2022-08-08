New Restaurants to Try This Week: Flaming Grill, Moloko, and La Romanita

[email protected]

click to enlarge Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet has opened its first Florida location in Pompano Beach. Photo courtesy Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet 2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach

754-205-0733

flaminggrillfl.com

click to enlarge La Romanita has opened in Hialeah. Photo courtesy of La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge

La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge 7755 W. Fourth Ave., Hialeah

305-400-8727



click to enlarge Miami chef Jose Mendin is behind the menu at Moloko. Photo courtesy of Moloko Miami

Moloko 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-938-0490

molokomiami.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes a newcomer to Hialeah's Amelia District with La Romanita, a new restaurant in partnership with Miami chef Jose Mendin dubbed Moloko, and the first Florida location for Flaming Grill Buffet in Broward County.Flaming Grill, an all-you-can-eat buffet-style restaurant known for its extensive selection of menu items ranging from Japanese and Chinese to classic American favorites, has opened its first Florida location in Pompano Beach. Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet offers guests a unique dining experience with more than 250 buffet items, all for one price. Customers can choose from various buffet stations, including seafood, meat, vegetable, soup, and dessert, as well as hibachi and sushi options. If you bring the kids, there's special pricing for children under 10 years old. Buffet prices for lunch and dinner vary for adults and children but range from $7.89 for children 3-6 years old to $17.99 per person for adults.Prestige Hospitality Group opened its first restaurant, La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge, in the new Amelia District, Hialeah's newest mixed-use development. The menu, created by executive chef Reinier Mendez, channels Cuban and Italian influences while drawing inspiration from his time at some of Miami's most notable concepts, including STK Miami, Fort Lauderdale's Naked Crab, Casa Tua Cucina, and Lure Fish Bar. At La Romanita, Mendez offers a selection of seafood, salads, select cuts of meat, house-made pastas, and pizza. Expect a robust wine list and live entertainment on the weekends.After opening the first Moloko in Paris, Jadore Hospitality Group founders Olivier and Julie Demarle have decided to bring their Mediterranean-Asian restaurant to Miami. Helmed by chef Jose Mendin, the newly-opened Sunset Harbour location delivers several fusion dishes that marry the best of Parisian and Asian-influenced offerings. Begin a meal with ceviche tacos before moving on to more traditional Japanese offerings like crispy rice. The fusion comes into focus with Parisian-style brioche toasts, a riff on Japanese crispy rice with decadent toppings like toro, caviar, and Wagyu tartare. A lobster and uni pasta is equally decadent, served with harissa soy butter, horseradish, and tomatoes, while robata items feature branzino, bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon.