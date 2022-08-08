New Restaurants to Try This Week: Flaming Grill, Moloko, and La Romanita

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach
754-205-0733
flaminggrillfl.comFlaming Grill, an all-you-can-eat buffet-style restaurant known for its extensive selection of menu items ranging from Japanese and Chinese to classic American favorites, has opened its first Florida location in Pompano Beach. Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet offers guests a unique dining experience with more than 250 buffet items, all for one price. Customers can choose from various buffet stations, including seafood, meat, vegetable, soup, and dessert, as well as hibachi and sushi options. If you bring the kids, there's special pricing for children under 10 years old. Buffet prices for lunch and dinner vary for adults and children but range from $7.89 for children 3-6 years old to $17.99 per person for adults. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge7755 W. Fourth Ave., Hialeah
305-400-8727
Prestige Hospitality Group opened its first restaurant, La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge, in the new Amelia District, Hialeah's newest mixed-use development. The menu, created by executive chef Reinier Mendez, channels Cuban and Italian influences while drawing inspiration from his time at some of Miami's most notable concepts, including STK Miami, Fort Lauderdale's Naked Crab, Casa Tua Cucina, and Lure Fish Bar. At La Romanita, Mendez offers a selection of seafood, salads, select cuts of meat, house-made pastas, and pizza. Expect a robust wine list and live entertainment on the weekends. Monday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday noon to 11:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Moloko1801 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-938-0490
molokomiami.comAfter opening the first Moloko in Paris, Jadore Hospitality Group founders Olivier and Julie Demarle have decided to bring their Mediterranean-Asian restaurant to Miami. Helmed by chef Jose Mendin, the newly-opened Sunset Harbour location delivers several fusion dishes that marry the best of Parisian and Asian-influenced offerings. Begin a meal with ceviche tacos before moving on to more traditional Japanese offerings like crispy rice. The fusion comes into focus with Parisian-style brioche toasts, a riff on Japanese crispy rice with decadent toppings like toro, caviar, and Wagyu tartare. A lobster and uni pasta is equally decadent, served with harissa soy butter, horseradish, and tomatoes, while robata items feature branzino, bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon. Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.