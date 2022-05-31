New Restaurants to Try This Week: Delirio Tiki Bar, the Rogue Panda, and Tough Times Tavern

[email protected]

click to enlarge Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery will open Delirio, a Latin-inspired tiki bar, this week. Photo courtesy of Danilo Božović

Delirio Tiki Bar 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

swizzlerumbardrinkery.com

click to enlarge Find plant-based Chinese food at the Rogue Pandain Time Out Market. Photo courtesy of the Rogue Panda

The Rogue Panda 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeout.com

click to enlarge Tough Times Tavern has opened in Pompano Beach. Photo by Challo Schott

Tough Times Tavern 537 S Dixie Hwy., Pompano Beach

toughtimestavern.com

Newcomers to the Miami restaurant scene this week include: Delirio Tiki Bar; Time Out Market's plant-based Chinese concept, the Rogue Panda; and a new bar in Pompano Beach from Better Days founder Challo Schott.What if tiki was born in Mexico City? And what if the Zombie was created in Oaxaca? These are the questions a new Miami Beach cocktail bar aims to discover. At the Viajero Hostels in Miami Beach — next door to Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery — tiki imbibers can now find Delirio Tiki Bar. A collaboration between owner Danilo Bozovic and the Swizzle team, the bar will offer guests a Miami- and Latin American-themed tiki experience, with new cocktail creations from Bozovic himself.A new restaurant specializing in the union of Chinese favorites and plant-based ingredients is now open at Time Out Market. The Rogue Panda is the latest vendor to open inside the Miami food hall, offering its take on indulgent Chinese food that just so happens to be made 100 percent from plants. Menu highlights include "slippery" dumplings, with Napa cabbage, Impossible pork, pickled daikon, and a spicy Sichuan sauce; dan dan noodles, with Impossible pork ragu, bok choy, and crispy onions; and mapo tofu with Impossible pork, scallions, and a Hunan chili bean sauce. Don't miss the "Rogue" egg roll with shiitake mushrooms, pickled vegetables, and a sweet chili sauce.A new bar and nightlife concept has opened in Pompano Beach, courtesy of Challo Schott, the hospitality veteran behind Better Days. The iconic dive bar that once catered to the area's music scene was given a complete overhaul, redesigned and refurbished to offer an updated space with a high-end sound system and hand-painted murals by Schott himself, who calls Tough Times a "sleeper" venue aimed at helping set the stage for local artists.