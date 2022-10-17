New Restaurants to Try This Week: BoyChoy, Low Key, and Wildfire

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
BoyChoy300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-636-1859
boychoy.com
The pandemic-born, virtual restaurant dubbed BoyChoy that offers Chinese delivery and takeout daily has expanded its menu, allowing diners a new way to experience upmarket Chinese to-go fare. Situated inside Novikov Miami, BoyChoy recently incorporated several of the Asian restaurant's best-selling Chinese dishes to its lunch and dinner menus at reduced takeout prices. The concept is the brainchild of restaurateur Philippe Moullet, Zuma’s former global managing director, who hopes to provide Chinese food lovers with a selection of easy takeout dishes. The new menu is a result of the increasing demand for BoyChoy's high-end, affordable offerings. Now, diners can feast on classics like spring rolls, Mongolian beef, and crispy Peking duck or entrees like Thai black pepper beef and sweet and sour mango chicken. The lineup of dim sum options remains a hit with options like duck and foie gras to spicy lobster or yuzu miso black cod. Noon to 10:30 p.m. daily via UberEats, DoorDash, and boychoy.com.
Carrot Express2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
305-760-2049
carrotexpress.com
Founded in 1993, owner Mario Laufer saw the lack of nutritious cuisine in Miami Beach and started serving his take on tasty, healthy fare inside a gas station on Alton Road in South Beach. The brand — which currently has 15 locations with more coming to South Miami, Plantation, Kendall, Pembroke Pines, and New York City's Bryant Park — recently expanded its reach in Aventura. It also recently debuted a bold, new look for its Aventura restaurant, nearly doubling in size from its previous location to offer guests expanded indoor and outdoor seating. The new location features accents of wood and greenery while presenting guests with its ever-expanding menu of nourishing, health-conscious fare. The location marks the second dining destination for Carrot Express in Aventura alongside the easy-access outpost inside Aventura Mall. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Low Key7127 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/lowkeymiami
A new event space with a full bar and kitchen has opened in Miami from one of the creators of Over Under. Mike Reich, former Over Under managing partner, says his goal is to offer Miami a unique combination of live music, kitchen pop-ups, art activations, and DJs along with a curated selection of natural wines by the bottle, frozen cocktails, and seafood dishes. To that end, the space offers a schedule of events where guests can choose from a straightforward menu prepared by Bad Juju Miami group chef, James McNeal. Think classic staples made with local seafood including smoked fish dip served with corn chips and pickled peppers (an Over Under favorite); clam frites prepared with Treasure Coast clams, a Calabrian chili butter sauce, tarragon, and crinkle cut fries; and a market fish sandwich prepared blackened, fried, or grilled and topped with pikliz, cilantro, and house "Troppi" sauce on a potato bun. On Sunday, expect to find Low Key hosting Isabel’s, a plant-based pop-up concept. 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday, and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Wildfire by Meat N' Bone3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami
786-544-2624
mmltour.com
The Magic Mike Live tour has made it to Miami, and a unique addition to the show includes a new limited-time, pop-up restaurant. The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is offering its first bespoke dining experience with Wildfire, a temporary restaurant from Miami-based Meat N' Bone. According to Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Morini, the Magic City will be the first to offer both locals and show guests a taste of its expanded offerings, from a unique and highly curated cocktail menu to its onsite restaurant. The specially curated concept will offer a variety of shareable light bites, entrees, and desserts that are meant to be paired with a full bar menu of signature cocktails inspired by the show. Menu highlights include caviar service, tableside torched Japanese A5 Wagyu, a Champagne risotto, yellowfin tuna tataki, truffle mashed potatoes, and alcohol-infused ice cream by Miami's Aubi & Ramsa. Reservations required. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.