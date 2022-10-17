Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: BoyChoy, Low Key, and Wildfire

October 17, 2022 9:00AM

Peking duck from BoyChoy
Peking duck from BoyChoy Photo courtesy of BoyChoy
The week, new restaurants include Chinese delivery and takeout restaurant Bok Choy, Carrot Express, and a lush patio restaurant. Also Magic Mike Live offers a steakhouse pop-up restaurant.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
BoyChoy, the pandemic-born virtual restaurant, has expanded with a larger menu featuring select dishes from Novikov Miami.
Photo courtesy of BoyChoy

BoyChoy

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-636-1859
boychoy.com

The pandemic-born, virtual restaurant dubbed BoyChoy that offers Chinese delivery and takeout daily has expanded its menu, allowing diners a new way to experience upmarket Chinese to-go fare. Situated inside Novikov Miami, BoyChoy recently incorporated several of the Asian restaurant's best-selling Chinese dishes to its lunch and dinner menus at reduced takeout prices. The concept is the brainchild of restaurateur Philippe Moullet, Zuma’s former global managing director, who hopes to provide Chinese food lovers with a selection of easy takeout dishes. The new menu is a result of the increasing demand for BoyChoy's high-end, affordable offerings. Now, diners can feast on classics like spring rolls, Mongolian beef, and crispy Peking duck or entrees like Thai black pepper beef and sweet and sour mango chicken. The lineup of dim sum options remains a hit with options like duck and foie gras to spicy lobster or yuzu miso black cod. Noon to 10:30 p.m. daily via UberEats, DoorDash, and boychoy.com.
click to enlarge
Carrot Express has opened a new and larger restaurant space in Aventura.
Photo courtesy of Carrot Express

Carrot Express

2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
305-760-2049
carrotexpress.com

Founded in 1993, owner Mario Laufer saw the lack of nutritious cuisine in Miami Beach and started serving his take on tasty, healthy fare inside a gas station on Alton Road in South Beach. The brand — which currently has 15 locations with more coming to South Miami, Plantation, Kendall, Pembroke Pines, and New York City's Bryant Park — recently expanded its reach in Aventura. It also recently debuted a bold, new look for its Aventura restaurant, nearly doubling in size from its previous location to offer guests expanded indoor and outdoor seating. The new location features accents of wood and greenery while presenting guests with its ever-expanding menu of nourishing, health-conscious fare. The location marks the second dining destination for Carrot Express in Aventura alongside the easy-access outpost inside Aventura Mall. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge
Low Key has opened as an event space with food, natural wine, and specialty cocktails.
Photo courtesy of Low Key

Low Key

7127 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/lowkeymiami

A new event space with a full bar and kitchen has opened in Miami from one of the creators of Over Under. Mike Reich, former Over Under managing partner, says his goal is to offer Miami a unique combination of live music, kitchen pop-ups, art activations, and DJs along with a curated selection of natural wines by the bottle, frozen cocktails, and seafood dishes. To that end, the space offers a schedule of events where guests can choose from a straightforward menu prepared by Bad Juju Miami group chef, James McNeal. Think classic staples made with local seafood including smoked fish dip served with corn chips and pickled peppers (an Over Under favorite); clam frites prepared with Treasure Coast clams, a Calabrian chili butter sauce, tarragon, and crinkle cut fries; and a market fish sandwich prepared blackened, fried, or grilled and topped with pikliz, cilantro, and house "Troppi" sauce on a potato bun. On Sunday, expect to find Low Key hosting Isabel’s, a plant-based pop-up concept. 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday, and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
click to enlarge
Something to sink your teeth into
Photo courtesy of Wildfire / Magic Mike Live

Wildfire by Meat N' Bone

3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami
786-544-2624
mmltour.com

The Magic Mike Live tour has made it to Miami, and a unique addition to the show includes a new limited-time, pop-up restaurant. The show, which launched in London and made its stateside debut in Las Vegas, is offering its first bespoke dining experience with Wildfire, a temporary restaurant from Miami-based Meat N' Bone. According to Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Morini, the Magic City will be the first to offer both locals and show guests a taste of its expanded offerings, from a unique and highly curated cocktail menu to its onsite restaurant. The specially curated concept will offer a variety of shareable light bites, entrees, and desserts that are meant to be paired with a full bar menu of signature cocktails inspired by the show. Menu highlights include caviar service, tableside torched Japanese A5 Wagyu, a Champagne risotto, yellowfin tuna tataki, truffle mashed potatoes, and alcohol-infused ice cream by Miami's Aubi & Ramsa. Reservations required. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's 10 Finest Sandwich Shops

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation