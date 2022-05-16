Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Smith & Webster, Udon

May 16, 2022 8:00AM

Udon has opened its first U.S. location in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Udon
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the first U.S. location of Spain-based Udon, and the grand opening of Smith & Webster, a joint effort from Miami food blogger Hungry Black Man and former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster.

Photo by Starex Smith for Smith & Webster
Former NFL defensive back Kayvon Webster and Miami food blogger Starex Smith teamed up to open a restaurant.
Photo by Starex Smith for Smith & Webster

Smith & Webster

486 NE 167th St., Miami
305-333-8272
instagram.com/smithandwebster
Find hearty, soulful dishes like 12-hour braised short rib atop jalapeño cream corn; togarashi-crusted chicken atop bucatini Alfredo; seared crab cake topped with charred jalapeño, watermelon, and mango salsa; cajun-spiced risotto; and jerk-marinated smothered chicken at the new Smith & Webster in the Golden Glades neighborhood of Miami-Dade. Local food blogger Starex Smith — AKA @TheHungry Black Man — has teamed up with retired NFL cornerback Kayvon Webster to celebrate the Black American food experience. With the help of former Southern Spice executive chef Malcolm Prude and chefs Gerald Harvey and Cecil G, they're delivering their own take on African-American comfort classics that touch on a variety of cultures and cuisines, from Southern to Caribbean. Many represent their own personal favorites, and they want to share them with everyone, regardless of ethnicity. 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge Spain-based Udon specializes in made-to-order Asian-inspired noodle dishes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UDON
Spain-based Udon specializes in made-to-order Asian-inspired noodle dishes.
Photo courtesy of Udon

Udon

265 NW 24th St., Miami
786-228-9688
udon.com
Udon Asian Food, Spain’s leading chain of Asian restaurants, has opened its first U.S. outpost, in Miami’s Wynwood district. The new space, located steps away from the residential, mixed-use development Wynwood 25, offers cooked-to-order udon, ramen, and soba noodle dishes and rolls, along with Asian-inspired tapas, rice-based entrées, and a selection of vegan and vegetarian options. Daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.
