New Restaurants to Try This Week: Época Brewing, Ocean Social, and Playa

January 3, 2022 8:00AM

Playa offers fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare in South Beach.
Playa offers fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare in South Beach. Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection
Miami's latest round of openings and introductions includes Miami's newest microbrewery, Época Brewing, a new restaurant at the Eden Roc, and new establishments from the creators of Reunion Ktchn Bar and Maü Miami.

Época Brewing cofounders JC Otero (left) and Danny Gutierrez.
Época Brewing cofounders JC Otero (left) and Danny Gutierrez.
Photo by Marilyn Orozco

Época Brewing

12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami
305-394-5413
epocabrewing.com

North Miami's newest craft brewery, Época, offers a rotating selection of experimental brews. The taproom is equipped with 12 taps that feature the brewery's own take on fruited ales, IPAs, lagers, and wild-fermentation ales. Enjoy them in the zen-like beer garden, a focal point of the Época experience. Open Thursday through Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Korner 67 is the newest restaurant from the creators of Reunion Ktchn Bar.
Korner 67 is the newest restaurant from the creators of Reunion Ktchn Bar.
Photo courtesy of Trendy Experience Marketing

Korner 67

6769 Main St., Miami Lakes
305-280-0910
korner67.com

Husband-and-wife team Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar, two-thirds of the trio behind Aventura's Reunion Ktchn Bar, have opened their newest restaurant in Miami Lakes. Korner 67 (K67) could be described as Reunion’s hip new sister, carrying on some traditions and delivering new delights unique to the establishment with a menu executed by chef Adriana Cisneros. Fans of Reunion will find signature items, including the flaming Greek saganaki cheese, the burrata, and the seafood risotto. New dishes include zucchini carpaccio and basil pesto shrimp tagliatelle. Pair it with a selection of cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails. Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Eden Roc Miami Beach has opened an oceanfront restaurant, Ocean Social.
The Eden Roc Miami Beach has opened an oceanfront restaurant, Ocean Social.
Photo courtesy of Ocean Social

Ocean Social

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com

The Eden Roc Miami Beach has officially opened its newest restaurant, Ocean Social. The space offers sweeping ocean views alongside a menu created by executive chef Darren Anklam. Signature dishes include lobster pizza, Liège waffles, and a whole roasted branzino, all prepared in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Playa is the newest restaurant from the creators of Maü Miami.
Playa is the newest restaurant from the creators of Maü Miami.
Photo by the Louis Collection/Courtesy of Playa

Playa

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
playasobe.com

Show Hospitality, the team behind Midtown’s vibey Maü Miami, recently opened Playa in the Sterling Building, a mixed-use complex in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. The restaurant aims to transport guests to the Mediterranean with a menu that offers a fusion of classic dishes made with high-end meats and seafood. Specialties include the blackened catfish and grits, lobster ravioli, and a Cajun rib-eye steak. Playa offers an extensive wine and Champagne list with selections by the glass designed to pair with the menu's signature items. Open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
