New Restaurants to Try This Week: Época Brewing, Ocean Social, and Playa

click to enlarge Época Brewing cofounders JC Otero (left) and Danny Gutierrez. Photo by Marilyn Orozco

Época Brewing 12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami

305-394-5413

epocabrewing.com

click to enlarge Korner 67 is the newest restaurant from the creators of Reunion Ktchn Bar. Photo courtesy of Trendy Experience Marketing

Korner 67 6769 Main St., Miami Lakes

305-280-0910

korner67.com

click to enlarge The Eden Roc Miami Beach has opened an oceanfront restaurant, Ocean Social. Photo courtesy of Ocean Social

Ocean Social 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com

click to enlarge Playa is the newest restaurant from the creators of Maü Miami. Photo by the Louis Collection/Courtesy of Playa

Playa 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

playasobe.com

Miami's latest round of openings and introductions includes Miami's newest microbrewery, Época Brewing, a new restaurant at the Eden Roc, and new establishments from the creators of Reunion Ktchn Bar and Maü Miami.North Miami's newest craft brewery, Época, offers a rotating selection of experimental brews. The taproom is equipped with 12 taps that feature the brewery's own take on fruited ales, IPAs, lagers, and wild-fermentation ales. Enjoy them in the zen-like beer garden, a focal point of the Época experience.Husband-and-wife team Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar, two-thirds of the trio behind Aventura's Reunion Ktchn Bar, have opened their newest restaurant in Miami Lakes. Korner 67 (K67) could be described as Reunion’s hip new sister, carrying on some traditions and delivering new delights unique to the establishment with a menu executed by chef Adriana Cisneros. Fans of Reunion will find signature items, including the flaming Greek saganaki cheese, the burrata, and the seafood risotto. New dishes include zucchini carpaccio and basil pesto shrimp tagliatelle. Pair it with a selection of cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.The Eden Roc Miami Beach has officially opened its newest restaurant, Ocean Social. The space offers sweeping ocean views alongside a menu created by executive chef Darren Anklam. Signature dishes include lobster pizza, Liège waffles, and a whole roasted branzino, all prepared in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven.Show Hospitality, the team behind Midtown’s vibey Maü Miami, recently opened Playa in the Sterling Building, a mixed-use complex in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. The restaurant aims to transport guests to the Mediterranean with a menu that offers a fusion of classic dishes made with high-end meats and seafood. Specialties include the blackened catfish and grits, lobster ravioli, and a Cajun rib-eye steak. Playa offers an extensive wine and Champagne list with selections by the glass designed to pair with the menu's signature items.