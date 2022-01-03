New Restaurants to Try This Week: Época Brewing, Ocean Social, and Playa

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Época Brewing12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami
305-394-5413
epocabrewing.com
North Miami's newest craft brewery, Época, offers a rotating selection of experimental brews. The taproom is equipped with 12 taps that feature the brewery's own take on fruited ales, IPAs, lagers, and wild-fermentation ales. Enjoy them in the zen-like beer garden, a focal point of the Época experience. Open Thursday through Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Korner 676769 Main St., Miami Lakes
305-280-0910
korner67.com
Husband-and-wife team Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar, two-thirds of the trio behind Aventura's Reunion Ktchn Bar, have opened their newest restaurant in Miami Lakes. Korner 67 (K67) could be described as Reunion’s hip new sister, carrying on some traditions and delivering new delights unique to the establishment with a menu executed by chef Adriana Cisneros. Fans of Reunion will find signature items, including the flaming Greek saganaki cheese, the burrata, and the seafood risotto. New dishes include zucchini carpaccio and basil pesto shrimp tagliatelle. Pair it with a selection of cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails. Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ocean Social4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-961-6043
edenrochotelmiami.com
The Eden Roc Miami Beach has officially opened its newest restaurant, Ocean Social. The space offers sweeping ocean views alongside a menu created by executive chef Darren Anklam. Signature dishes include lobster pizza, Liège waffles, and a whole roasted branzino, all prepared in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Playa915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
playasobe.com
Show Hospitality, the team behind Midtown’s vibey Maü Miami, recently opened Playa in the Sterling Building, a mixed-use complex in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. The restaurant aims to transport guests to the Mediterranean with a menu that offers a fusion of classic dishes made with high-end meats and seafood. Specialties include the blackened catfish and grits, lobster ravioli, and a Cajun rib-eye steak. Playa offers an extensive wine and Champagne list with selections by the glass designed to pair with the menu's signature items. Open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.