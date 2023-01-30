Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Martini Bar, and Runway 84

January 30, 2023 9:00AM

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened in Oakland Park.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has opened in Oakland Park. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill photo
Miami's latest round of openings includes a fast-casual Greek restaurant, a martini bar in South Beach, a Doral taproom, and an Italian supper club.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

753 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park
754-206-4798
thegreatgreekgrill.com
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill recently opened its first Fort Lauderdale-area restaurant in the Northridge Shopping Center. Cofounded in 2011 by two third-generation, culinary-trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones purchased the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones began franchising the concept. The menu features chef-inspired, from-scratch recipes that offer bold flavors. Start with the housemade dips, including hummus, tzatziki, melitzanosalata (eggplant dip), and tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper). Then choose from various customizable options, including a Greek salad, gyros, or souvlaki plates that can be prepared with lamb, steak, or chicken. Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Martini Bar

1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-423 7226
nationalhotel.com
If you're familiar with the National Hotel Miami Beach, one of the city's original Art Deco beachfront hotels built in 1939, you probably know the venue recently underwent a major revamp. The recent upgrades include a new take on the hotel's in-house bar. The adults-only hotel recently relaunched its imbibing den, Martini Bar, an intimate setting with views of the property’s infinity pool (reported to be the longest in South Florida). Here, the hotel’s original marble flooring sets the stage for a redesigned space that offers Gatsby-esque decor. The chic and intimate space now allows guests to indulge in a variety of specialty cocktails such as the infamous "Pear With Me" (pear vodka, amaretto, lemon, pear syrup, and foam bitters) or "Hibiscus Beauty" (hibiscus-infused vodka, St. Germain liqueur, lemon, ginger syrup, and sage). 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
Prison Pals

8205 NW 12th St. Bay 3, Doral
786-843-5027
prisonpalsbc.com
The owners of Prison Pals — Juan Pipkin, Diego Setti, Bruno Laperchuck, Matias Moroni, and Gabriel Sarasqueta — recently opened a taproom at the brewery's Doral home base. Fans of the brewery can toast with a Prison Pals beer or purchase cans to-go. Signature beers include the “Dorada Pampeana” blonde ale, "Nelson" hazy-style New England IPA, and “Verano” pink lager. Pair a pint with food from Green Dragon Sushi, Sophia’s Burgers, and a wide variety of food trucks offering everything from sushi to pizza. Guests can expect a different rotation of different food trucks every day during opening hours. Monday through Sunday 6 to 10 p.m.
Runway 84

330 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale
954-467-8484
runway-84.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale favorite Anthony's Runway 84 has reopened after Anthony's renovation, now with a new look and a shorter name: Runway 84. Beyond a neon "supper club" sign, guests can find a completely revamped dining room decorated in rich emerald and ruby tones. The wall between the bar area and dining room has been removed, and a stage has been added for the live entertainment planned for six nights a week. Menu classics remain, including clams oreganata, chicken parm, and rigatoni cauliflower, while new additions are meant to evoke that supper-club vibe. That includes prime steaks and chops, Caesar salad served tableside, and twice-baked potato topped with shaved truffle atop a pool of cacio e pepe. Don't miss the restaurant's swordfish, previously available only as a daily special. Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., and Sunday 4 to 10 p.m.
