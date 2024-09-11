 Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of Fall 2024 | Miami New Times
10 Miami Restaurants Opening This Fall We Cant Wait To Try

The best Miami restaurants opening this fall include three new restaurants by award-winning chefs and three comeback stories.
September 11, 2024
Chef Michael Solomonov's popular hummus will be part of the menu at Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach.
Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach
As the summer heat fades, Miami’s restaurant scene is heating up with a fresh lineup of new openings. From James Beard Award-winning chefs to cutting-edge dining concepts, this fall will bring a wave of culinary innovation to the Magic City.

Whether you're craving Mediterranean flavors or eager to experience dining on a rooftop overlooking South Beach, Miami’s latest additions are sure to impress. Celebrated chef Michael Solomonov will be opening Aviv, and Niven Patel will open Ghee Indian Kitchen in Wynwood. Plus, three spots are reopening, including the iconic Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale, which opens in October, and Burger Bob's, which opens this fall.

Without further ado, listed alphabetically, here are ten restaurants we’re eagerly anticipating this fall.
click to enlarge
1 Hotel South Beach will welcome Aviv, the latest dining concept from celebrated chef Michael Solomonov (right) and restaurateur Steve Cook (left) of CookNSolo.
Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach

Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach: Opening October 2024

Next month, 1 Hotel South Beach will welcome Aviv, the latest dining concept from celebrated chef Michael Solomonov and restaurateur Steve Cook of CookNSolo, a hospitality group boasting five James Beard Awards. Located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel, Aviv blends ancient culinary techniques with the modern vibrancy of both Miami and Tel Aviv. Guests will indulge in a menu rich in Israeli flavors, including hand-rolled Yemenite bread, hummus, and charcoal-grilled kebabs, all set within an indoor/outdoor space that captures the effortless cool of South Beach. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/aviv.
click to enlarge breakfast on white plate
Burger Bob's will return to the Granada Golf Course this fall in Coral Gables.
Photo by Carlos Barbón via Instagram/@barbonwatercolors

Burger Bob's in Coral Gables: Opening Fall 2024

The beloved diner that served Coral Gables for more than 50 years is officially reopening this fall. It's been more than two years since Coral Gables's beloved American diner Burger Bob's closed its doors after its lease ended. Thankfully, this was never the end of the local breakfast hangout. The City of Coral Gables has finally reached a resolution to restore the diner and return it to the community once more. The cash-only restaurant was cherished by its regulars for its affordable menu, which it served during breakfast and lunch. 2001 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables.
click to enlarge
Chef Niven Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen
Ghee Indian Kitchen photo

Ghee Indian Kitchen in Wynwood: Opening Fall 2024

Popular Indian restaurant Ghee Indian Kitchen by Chef Niven Patel will be opening a second location in Wynwood by the end of this fall. The restaurant plans to open a second location in Wynwood in the fall of 2024 after finding much success in its Downtown Dadeland location. Ghee's new location in Wynwood will be located at the Amli Wynwood apartment complex at 70 NW 25th St., which is expected to open this year. 70 NW 25th St., Miami; gheemiami.com.
click to enlarge A silk curtain surrounded by greenery outside of a building
Habibi Miami is designed to replicate Moorish architecture. Inside, guests will find opulent decor like silk draperies and Turkish rugs.
Habibi Miami photo

Habibi Miami on the Miami River: Opening Fall 2024

Set to open along the Miami River this fall, Habibi Miami will bring a modern twist to traditional Moroccan cuisine under the direction of Chef Wladimir Arévalo, formerly of Doya and Motek. Guests can expect a vibrant menu featuring dishes like Wagyu-stuffed shish-barak dumplings and lobster lavash tacos, along with a lively atmosphere complete with belly dancers, tableside tea service, and a Wes Anderson-inspired retro interior. 452 NW North River Dr., Miami; instagram.com/habibimiami.
click to enlarge a bar with props
The newly renovated interior of the restaurant and venue, including the beloved Molokai bar, has been painstakingly dismantled, repaired, and restored before being meticulously put back to its original state.
Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show photo

Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale: Opening October 2024

South Florida, the wait is almost over. Iconic tiki restaurant the Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show in Fort Lauderdale is making its long-awaited grand comeback this October after undergoing a stunning $15 million renovation. The historic venue, which is one of the last midcentury Polynesian supper clubs in the United States and is renowned for its immersive Polynesian experience, has undergone extensive refurbishment under the guidance of Bill Fuller, managing partner and cofounder of Miami's Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality. Fuller and the Thornton family, who founded the venue in 1956, have worked tirelessly since 2020 to honor the original vision of the restaurant while modernizing the infrastructure. 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; maikai.com.
click to enlarge a man posing
Chef Akira Back of Michelin-starred restaurant Dosa will open Mia Steakhouse & Lounge in Wynwood this fall.
Screenshot via Instagram/@chefakiraback

Mia Steakhouse & Lounge in Wynwood: Opening November 2024

Chef Akira Back, known for his Michelin-starred Dosa, is teaming up with Goat Hospitality Group to bring Mia Steakhouse & Lounge to Wynwood. Set in a 12,000-square-foot space with indoor, outdoor, and multi-level terrace seating, Mia will offer a modern twist on the classic steakhouse. The menu will blend French techniques with Japanese influences, reflecting Back’s signature style. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; @mia.steakhouse.
click to enlarge A pasta dish on a white plate
Mother Wolf is coming to the Miami Design District this fall.
Mother Wolf photo / Instagram @motherwolfla

Mother Wolf: Opening Fall 2024

James Beard Award-winning chef Evan Funke brings his highly acclaimed L.A. restaurant, Mother Wolf, to the Design District this fall. The trendy Italian restaurant, known to attract some of the biggest celebrities to its L.A. location, is set to open along 39th Street and Second Avenue. On the menu at Mother Wolf, expect to see thin-crust pies charred to perfection and a bunch of Roman pasta dishes, such as cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and carbonara. Back in L.A., the chef's counter is the perfect spot for solo diners. The interior dining room is moody, warm, and upscale, with soft furnishings and red hues.
click to enlarge bowl of food
The glamorous rooftop space at Oro will boast 300 seats and views of South Beach.
Oro photo

Oro in Miami Beach: Opening October 2024

Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road will soon welcome Oro, a luxury rooftop restaurant from Miami-based Golden Era Hospitality Group. The venue, which will span 15,000 square feet, includes the restaurant Oro and the lounge Elixir, set to open later. Oro will be the first to debut, offering premium cuts of meat and seafood, including lobster, oysters, and fish. The restaurant is located next to Mila and shares its upscale, high-energy atmosphere. Guests will enter through golden arches and ascend a glamorous escalator to the rooftop space, which boasts 300 seats and views of South Beach. 818 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.
click to enlarge a restaurant
Sparrow Italia will open in October 2024.
Sparrow Italia photo

Sparrow Italia in Wynwood: Opening October 2024

Noble 33’s Sparrow Italia, with locations in London and Los Angeles, is making its Miami debut this fall in Wynwood. Set on the ground floor of the Moxy Hotel, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will be led by Scarpetta alum chef Alejandro Porben. Guests can look forward to fresh pasta, rustic pizzas, and wood-fired fare that put a modern spin on Italian classics. 255 NW 25th St., Miami; instagram.com/sparrowitalia.
click to enlarge
Chef Michelle Bernstein poses in front of Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables.
Photo by Michelle Bernstein

Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables: Reopening Fall 2024

After a 12-year hiatus, James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein is reviving her beloved Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables this fall. The modern Spanish eatery, originally a Design District staple, will offer a mix of old favorites and new dishes inspired by Miami’s culinary landscape. Expect tapas, wood-fired fare, and an expanded dining space with a lively cocktail lounge designed by James Beard-winning designer Thomas Schlesser. 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; sramartinezmiami.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
