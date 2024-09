10 Miami Restaurants Opening This Fall We Cant Wait To Try

click to enlarge 1 Hotel South Beach will welcome Aviv, the latest dining concept from celebrated chef Michael Solomonov (right) and restaurateur Steve Cook (left) of CookNSolo. Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach

Aviv at 1 Hotel South Beach: Opening October 2024

Burger Bob's will return to the Granada Golf Course this fall in Coral Gables.

Burger Bob's in Coral Gables: Opening Fall 2024

Chef Niven Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen

Ghee Indian Kitchen in Wynwood: Opening Fall 2024

Habibi Miami is designed to replicate Moorish architecture. Inside, guests will find opulent decor like silk draperies and Turkish rugs.

Habibi Miami on the Miami River: Opening Fall 2024

The newly renovated interior of the restaurant and venue, including the beloved Molokai bar, has been painstakingly dismantled, repaired, and restored before being meticulously put back to its original state.

Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale: Opening October 2024

Chef Akira Back of Michelin-starred restaurant Dosa will open Mia Steakhouse & Lounge in Wynwood this fall.

Mia Steakhouse & Lounge in Wynwood: Opening November 2024

Mother Wolf is coming to the Miami Design District this fall.

Mother Wolf: Opening Fall 2024



The glamorous rooftop space at Oro will boast 300 seats and views of South Beach.

Oro in Miami Beach: Opening October 2024

Sparrow Italia will open in October 2024.

Sparrow Italia in Wynwood: Opening October 2024

Chef Michelle Bernstein poses in front of Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables.

Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables: Reopening Fall 2024

As the summer heat fades, Miami’s restaurant scene is heating up with a fresh lineup of new openings. From James Beard Award-winning chefs to cutting-edge dining concepts, this fall will bring a wave of culinary innovation to the Magic City.Whether you're craving Mediterranean flavors or eager to experience dining on a rooftop overlooking South Beach, Miami’s latest additions are sure to impress. Celebrated chef Michael Solomonov will be opening Aviv, and Niven Patel will open Ghee Indian Kitchen in Wynwood . Plus, three spots are reopening, including the iconic Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale, which opens in October , and Burger Bob's, which opens this fall Without further ado, listed alphabetically, here are ten restaurants we’re eagerly anticipating this fall.Next month, 1 Hotel South Beach will welcome Aviv, the latest dining concept from celebrated chef Michael Solomonov and restaurateur Steve Cook of CookNSolo, a hospitality group boasting five James Beard Awards. Located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel, Aviv blends ancient culinary techniques with the modern vibrancy of both Miami and Tel Aviv. Guests will indulge in a menu rich in Israeli flavors, including hand-rolled Yemenite bread, hummus, and charcoal-grilled kebabs, all set within an indoor/outdoor space that captures the effortless cool of South Beach.The beloved diner that served Coral Gables for more than 50 years is officially reopening this fall . It's been more than two years since Coral Gables's beloved American diner Burger Bob's closed its doors after its lease ended. Thankfully, this was never the end of the local breakfast hangout. The City of Coral Gables has finally reached a resolution to restore the diner and return it to the community once more. The cash-only restaurant was cherished by its regulars for its affordable menu, which it served during breakfast and lunch.Popular Indian restaurant Ghee Indian Kitchen by Chef Niven Patel will be opening a second location in Wynwood by the end of this fall . The restaurant plans to open a second location in Wynwood in the fall of 2024 after finding much success in its Downtown Dadeland location. Ghee's new location in Wynwood will be located at the Amli Wynwood apartment complex at 70 NW 25th St., which is expected to open this year.Set to open along the Miami River this fall, Habibi Miami will bring a modern twist to traditional Moroccan cuisine under the direction of Chef Wladimir Arévalo, formerly of Doya and Motek. Guests can expect a vibrant menu featuring dishes like Wagyu-stuffed shish-barak dumplings and lobster lavash tacos, along with a lively atmosphere complete with belly dancers, tableside tea service, and a Wes Anderson-inspired retro interior.South Florida, the wait is almost over. Iconic tiki restaurant the Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show in Fort Lauderdale is making its long-awaited grand comeback this October after undergoing a stunning $15 million renovation. The historic venue, which is one of the last midcentury Polynesian supper clubs in the United States and is renowned for its immersive Polynesian experience, has undergone extensive refurbishment under the guidance of Bill Fuller, managing partner and cofounder of Miami's Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality. Fuller and the Thornton family, who founded the venue in 1956, have worked tirelessly since 2020 to honor the original vision of the restaurant while modernizing the infrastructure.Chef Akira Back, known for his Michelin-starred Dosa, is teaming up with Goat Hospitality Group to bring Mia Steakhouse & Lounge to Wynwood. Set in a 12,000-square-foot space with indoor, outdoor, and multi-level terrace seating, Mia will offer a modern twist on the classic steakhouse. The menu will blend French techniques with Japanese influences, reflecting Back’s signature style.James Beard Award-winning chef Evan Funke brings his highly acclaimed L.A. restaurant, Mother Wolf, to the Design District this fall. The trendy Italian restaurant, known to attract some of the biggest celebrities to its L.A. location, is set to open along 39th Street and Second Avenue. On the menu at Mother Wolf, expect to see thin-crust pies charred to perfection and a bunch of Roman pasta dishes, such as cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and carbonara. Back in L.A., the chef's counter is the perfect spot for solo diners. The interior dining room is moody, warm, and upscale, with soft furnishings and red hues.Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road will soon welcome Oro, a luxury rooftop restaurant from Miami-based Golden Era Hospitality Group. The venue, which will span 15,000 square feet, includes the restaurant Oro and the lounge Elixir, set to open later. Oro will be the first to debut, offering premium cuts of meat and seafood, including lobster, oysters, and fish. The restaurant is located next to Mila and shares its upscale, high-energy atmosphere. Guests will enter through golden arches and ascend a glamorous escalator to the rooftop space, which boasts 300 seats and views of South Beach.Noble 33’s Sparrow Italia, with locations in London and Los Angeles, is making its Miami debut this fall in Wynwood. Set on the ground floor of the Moxy Hotel, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will be led by Scarpetta alum chef Alejandro Porben. Guests can look forward to fresh pasta, rustic pizzas, and wood-fired fare that put a modern spin on Italian classics.After a 12-year hiatus, James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein is reviving her beloved Sra. Martinez in Coral Gables this fall. The modern Spanish eatery, originally a Design District staple, will offer a mix of old favorites and new dishes inspired by Miami’s culinary landscape. Expect tapas, wood-fired fare, and an expanded dining space with a lively cocktail lounge designed by James Beard-winning designer Thomas Schlesser.