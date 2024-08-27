 Coral Gables Burger Bob's Reopening Revives Beloved Instituion | Miami New Times
Legendary Coral Gables Diner Burger Bob's to Reopen This Fall

Burger Bob's, the beloved, cash-only diner that served Coral Gables for more than 50 years, is officially reopening this fall.
August 27, 2024
Burger Bob's will return to the Granada Golf Course this fall in Coral Gables.
Burger Bob's will return to the Granada Golf Course this fall in Coral Gables. Photo by Carlos Barbón via Instagram/@barbonwatercolors
It's been more than two years since Coral Gables's beloved American diner of 50 years, Burger Bob's, closed its doors after its lease ended.

Thankfully, for its longtime customers, who were crushed by the news of its closure, this was never the end of the local breakfast hangout. The City of Coral Gables has finally reached a resolution to restore the diner and return it to the community once more.

The cash-only restaurant, which shared space with the Granada Golf Course pro shop, was cherished by its regulars for its affordable menu, which it served during breakfast and lunch. At the diner, you could find a reliable meal for about $5 from a menu of classic American diner fare — everything from platters of eggs and pancakes for breakfast to sandwiches and melts for lunch. And, of course, $5 burgers.
A view of Burger Bob's from the Granada Golf Course, where it will reopen this fall.
But it wasn't the location, the food, or even the restaurant's unique charm that made Burger Bob's special. It's the odd-couple duo that had run it for the past 28 years. Owner Robert "Bob" Maguire took over the restaurant in the early 1990s, and business partner Rita Tennyson joined him several years later, acting as both chef and day-to-day manager.

Under their management, the little breakfast spot thrived thanks to its kitschy charm and major nostalgia factor. 

Despite its popularity among locals, Burger Bob's faced many closing rumors over the years. In 2010, New Times reported the city was considering scrapping the diner as part of a large-scale redevelopment, and in 2020, the restaurant turned to fundraising to stay afloat, which raised more than $15,000.

Then, in January 2022, New Times reported the official closure after the City of Coral Gables told Maguire and Tennyson their lease would not be renewed, aiming to rehab the space with a new restaurant concept. For years, Coral Gables residents advocated for the return of the diner that served its $5 burgers for more than 50 years as opposed to a new restaurant.

This all changed a few weeks ago when Tennyson officially announced on her Instagram that Burger Bob's would officially reopen in fall 2024.
"We are thrilled to announce that the old Burger Bob's location has been approved to reopen fall 2024!" begins her caption. "A heartfelt thank you to the City of Coral Gables for your continued support. This space has been a beloved part of the Coral Gables community for many years, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue its legacy and serve this amazing community once again. My family and I are truly honored to be a part of bringing this back to life. We are excited about sharing some favorite menu items and adding some new and exciting new things," she wrote in the post.

Since 2022, Tennyson has kept busy growing her R Catering and Events business. The Miami native was also named M.I.A. Media Group Honoree for South Florida's Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders of 2022 and won the SOBEWFF 2022 "The Very Best Burger Award" during the year's Burger Bash.

Now, she and her family have much to look forward to this year.

Burger Bob's. Opening this fall at 2001 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables.
