Famed Fort Lauderdale Restaurant the Mai-Kai Reopens This September

The historic venue, which is one of the last mid-century Polynesian supper clubs in the United States and is renowned for its immersive Polynesian experience, has undergone extensive refurbishment under the guidance of Bill Fuller, managing partner and co-founder of Miami's Barlington Group and Mad Room Hospitality. Fuller and the Thornton family, who founded the venue in 1956, have worked tirelessly since 2020 to honor the original vision of the restaurant while modernizing the infrastructure.
"The restoration involved significant preservation efforts, including updating the roof and meticulously restoring original furniture, wall finishes, and intricate wood carvings imported from Polynesia and Southeast Asia," Fuller shares with New Tines. A team of artisans and experts from Disney and Universal were even brought in to help recreate elements that are no longer available, ensuring the authenticity of the space.
The Mai-tastic UpgradesOne of the most exciting changes guests can look forward to at the newly updated Mai-Kai is its revamped entrance. This new entrance now has an expanded driveway and an outdoor bar area that allows guests to enjoy drinks and socialize before the main show, which will surely enhance the overall experience. Plus, beloved areas like the Molokai bar and the dining room have been refurbished back to their original states and have been outfitted with restored Polynesian and Tahitian lamps. The Molokai bar has been painstakingly dismantled, repaired, and restored before being meticulously put back to its original state.
The menu will see some new additions, as well, which are all designed to add flair and visual appeal for social media (and to appeal to a whole new generation of diners). However, the menu will also stick true with classic favorites like the beloved "Pupu Platter." The drink list will also be enhanced, with new cocktails featuring a variety of spirits, but fan-favorites and original rum-based drinks will remain the same.
“Over the next month [July of 2023], the team will finalize preparations, including recruiting entertainers for the main show”, shares Fuller. The guest experience has also been enhanced with a new booking system that allows guests to choose their exact seats for the show making the process much more efficient.
Cheers to 60 More Years of TikiReflecting on the significance of the Mai-Kai, Fuller emphasized its unique cultural and historical value. "The Mai-Kai is an institution. It's protected by the National Park Service and is historic on many fronts. It's not just about the architectural details — it's a cultural masterpiece. Developed in the 1950s as part of the tiki movement, it's very rare that such places have passed the test of time."
In the mid-1950s, brothers Robert "Bob" and Jack Thornton had a vision to create an East Coast rendition of the trendy Polynesian restaurants from cities like Los Angeles and Chicago. They saw potential in Oakland Park and decided it was the perfect location. In 1956, they opened the Mai-Kai, an A-frame building that was, at the time, the most expensive restaurant in the nation, costing $350,000 to build. The Mai-Kai quickly became a hotspot for celebrities and socialites, offering a unique supper club experience complete with Polynesian dancers, inventive Asian-themed cuisine, and rum-based cocktails. Over the years, it has remained a beloved immersive experience, standing as one of the last mid-century Polynesian supper clubs in the United States. The Thornton family upheld the original vision, securing the venue's spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
However, in October 2020, a severe storm and a malfunctioning sprinkler system caused a complete roof collapse over the kitchen, leading to the venue's first extended closure since its inception. The overwhelming scope and cost of the restoration forced the Thorntons to put the building up for sale, much to the dismay of its loyal patrons.
A glimmer of hope arrived when Bill Fuller stepped in to save the historic establishment. The collaborative effort and immense love and labor from the team have brought The Mai-Kai back to life, ensuring it retains its historic allure while introducing modern enhancements.
As the reopening date approaches, fans can look forward to returning to The Mai-Kai's sprawling 26,000-square-foot space, where much of the original charm remains intact. “The restoration efforts have ensured that the venue will continue to thrive for generations to come," adds Fuller. "The Mai-Kai is not just a restaurant, it's a cultural treasure—a rare glimpse into the grandeur of mid-century Polynesian supper clubs."
When the doors reopen this September, guests will once again experience the magic of the Mai-Kai—a place where history, culture, and entertainment blend seamlessly.
The Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show. 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-3272; maikai.com.