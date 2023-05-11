Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide 2023

Though last year's ceremony was held at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, hosting the event at a ballpark makes more sense. After all, a Michelin star — or two or three — is the culinary equivalent of hitting a home run for the chefs and restaurateurs who work tirelessly to earn these distinctions.
The Michelin Guide was established in Europe when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. The first guide that used a star rating system for rating restaurants came out in 1926. The guide has evolved into a mark of excellence for diners who seek out Michelin-starred restaurants in their quest for the perfect meal. In turn, entry into the guide signifies that a restaurateur has made an indelible mark on the restaurant community.
The Florida Guide, which joins only a handful of guides in the U.S., including New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California, is broken down into a rating scale of one to three stars. Last year, ten Miami restaurants received one star, with only L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon earning two stars.
In addition, many restaurants are awarded the Bib Gourmand designation, which according to Michelin "offers a meal of good quality at a good value." Restaurants considered worthy of inclusion in the guide but not fitting into the above categories receive a Plate designation.
Here are the Florida restaurants that made the cut for 2023:
Sommelier Award:
- Benjamin Coutts, Soseki (Orlando)
- Christina Theofilos, Psomi (Tampa)
- Matthew Braden, Lilac (Tampa)
- Bachour (Coral Gables)
- Chug's Diner (Miami)
- Bombay Street Kitchen (Orlando)
- Domu (Orlando)
- Doya (Miami)
- El Turco (Miami)
- Ghee Indian Kitchen (Miami)
- Gorkhali Kitchen (Tampa)
- Hometown Barbecue (Miami)
- Ichicoro Ramen (Tampa)
- Isan Zaap (Orlando)
- La Natural (Miami)
- Lucali (Miami Beach)
- Lung Yai Thai Tapas (Miami)
- Mandolin Aegean Bistro (Miami)
- Michael's Genuine (Miami)
- Norigami (Orlando)
- Otto's High Dive (Orlando)
- Papa Llama (Orlando)
- Phuc Yea (Miami)
- Psomi (Tampa)
- Rooster and the Till (Tampa)
- Rosie's (Miami)
- The Ravenous Pig (Winter Park)
- Sanguich de Miami (Miami)
- Strand (Orlando)
- Swine & Sons (Winter Park)
- Taste of Chengdu (Orlando)
- Tinta y Cafe (Coral Gables)
- Z Asian (Orlando)
- Zak the Baker (Miami)
- Zitz Sum (Coral Gables)
- Itamae
- Krüs Kitchen
- Red Rooster Overtown
- Ariete (Miami)
- Boia De (Miami)
- Capa (Orlando)
- Cote Miami (Miami)
- The Den at Azabu Miami Beach (Miami Beach)
- ElCielo Miami (Miami)
- Hiden (Miami)
- Kadence (Orlando)
- Knife & Spoon (Orlando)
- Koya (Tampa)
- Le Jardinier Miami (Miami)
- Lilac (Tampa)
- Los Félix (Miami)
- Rocca (Tampa)
- Soseki (Winter Park)
- Stubborn Seed (Miami Beach)
- The Surf Club Restaurant (Surfside)
- Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt (Miami Beach)
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (Miami)