Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide 2023

May 11, 2023 7:17PM

More Michelin stars were handed out at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
More Michelin stars were handed out at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Michelin photo
This evening, LoanDepot Park was the site of the official announcement of the restaurants that would be included in the second annual Florida Michelin Guide. The 2023 guide covers restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

Though last year's ceremony was held at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, hosting the event at a ballpark makes more sense. After all, a Michelin star — or two or three — is the culinary equivalent of hitting a home run for the chefs and restaurateurs who work tirelessly to earn these distinctions.

The Michelin Guide was established in Europe when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. The first guide that used a star rating system for rating restaurants came out in 1926. The guide has evolved into a mark of excellence for diners who seek out Michelin-starred restaurants in their quest for the perfect meal. In turn, entry into the guide signifies that a restaurateur has made an indelible mark on the restaurant community.

The Florida Guide, which joins only a handful of guides in the U.S., including New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California, is broken down into a rating scale of one to three stars. Last year, ten Miami restaurants received one star, with only L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon earning two stars.

In addition, many restaurants are awarded the Bib Gourmand designation, which according to Michelin "offers a meal of good quality at a good value." Restaurants considered worthy of inclusion in the guide but not fitting into the above categories receive a Plate designation.

Here are the Florida restaurants that made the cut for 2023:

Sommelier Award:
  • Benjamin Coutts, Soseki (Orlando)
Exceptional Cocktails Award:
  • Jaguar Sun (Miami)
Young Chef:
  • Christina Theofilos, Psomi (Tampa)
Service:
  • Matthew Braden, Lilac (Tampa)
Bib Gourmand:
  • Bachour (Coral Gables)
  • Chug's Diner (Miami)
  • Bombay Street Kitchen (Orlando)
  • Domu (Orlando)
  • Doya (Miami)
  • El Turco (Miami)
  • Ghee Indian Kitchen (Miami)
  • Gorkhali Kitchen (Tampa)
  • Hometown Barbecue (Miami)
  • Ichicoro Ramen (Tampa)
  • Ichicoro Ramen (Tampa)
  • Isan Zaap (Orlando)
  • Jaguar Sun (Miami)
  • La Natural (Miami)
  • Lucali (Miami Beach)
  • Lung Yai Thai Tapas (Miami)
  • Mandolin Aegean Bistro (Miami)
  • Michael's Genuine (Miami)
  • Norigami (Orlando)
  • Otto's High Dive (Orlando)
  • Papa Llama (Orlando)
  • Phuc Yea (Miami)
  • Psomi (Tampa)
  • Rooster and the Till (Tampa)
  • Rosie's (Miami)
  • The Ravenous Pig (Winter Park)
  • Sanguich de Miami (Miami)
  • Strand (Orlando)
  • Swine & Sons (Winter Park)
  • Taste of Chengdu (Orlando)
  • Tinta y Cafe (Coral Gables)
  • Z Asian (Orlando)
  • Zak the Baker (Miami)
  • Zitz Sum (Coral Gables)
Lost Bid Gourmand Designation:
  • Itamae
  • Krüs Kitchen
  • Red Rooster Overtown
One Star:
  • Ariete (Miami)
  • Boia De (Miami)
  • Capa (Orlando)
  • Cote Miami (Miami)
  • The Den at Azabu Miami Beach (Miami Beach)
  • ElCielo Miami (Miami)
  • Hiden (Miami)
  • Kadence (Orlando)
  • Knife & Spoon (Orlando)
  • Koya (Tampa)
  • Le Jardinier Miami (Miami)
  • Lilac (Tampa)
  • Los Félix (Miami)
  • Rocca (Tampa)
  • Soseki (Winter Park)
  • Stubborn Seed (Miami Beach)
  • The Surf Club Restaurant (Surfside)
  • Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt (Miami Beach)
Two Stars:
  • L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (Miami)
Three Stars: None
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

