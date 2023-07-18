The 10 Best New Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2023

Over the years, we've seen plenty of influx to the Magic City. Some were transplants from cities like New York and Chicago. Some hailed from the West Coast. Others were longtime Miamians who decided to strike out for new territory. Still, others were birthed out of sheer moxie — the product of local chefs and ravenous entrepreneurial spirits finding the courage to conjure their concepts and thrive.
This year saw so many new restaurant openings we had a hard time keeping up with the count. In fact, we'd dare to say more than 100 new establishments opened their doors this past year. A mind-boggling number, for sure, but there was so much variety — from high-end New York City restaurant Rao's in Miami Beach to Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove, an open-air, waterfront concept from Breakwater Hospitality — and everything in between.
Despite the influx of New York-based restaurants, among the new establishments were plenty of hometown heroes, from Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House, which celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 13, to News Cafe, a longtime South Beach haunt that reopened in March with a facelift and menu reboot while staying true to its origins. And the New Schnitzel House is a beloved concept brought back to life by the owner of Gramps in Wynwood.
But what are our absolute favorites? The ones we'd name if we had to stop at ten? Glad you asked! Below, in alphabetical order, are our picks for the best new restaurants to open in Miami in 2023.
Bouchon Bistro2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables
305-990-1360
thomaskeller.comBouchon Bistro, the French bistro from Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller, opened in the historic La Palma building built in 1924. The structure is considered a perfect example of the city's Mediterranean Revival style and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The dimly lit restaurant is intimate and features Bouchon's classic bistro fare like the soupe à l'oignon (onion soup), caramelized sweet onions in beef jus served with country bread and Comté cheese — what Keller describes as a meal in itself. There's also the poulet rôtir, roasted chicken plated with hen-of-the-woods mushrooms and bacon lardons in a Dijon chicken jus, and Bouchon's best-selling dish, the steak frites, a pan-seared flat iron steak paired with caramelized shallots and maître d’hôtel butter served with French fries. One dinner here and Bouchon Bistro made it on our list.
Erba227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-712-7788
erbamiami.comFour-time James Beard Award nominee for "Best Chef: South" Niven Patel and his business partner, Mohamed Alkassar, nominated for a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Restaurateur," opened Erba in Coral Gables. The duo's Italian-inspired, farm-to-table restaurant brings Florence to the Magic City via ingredients sourced at Rancho Patel. The restaurant even landed on Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America list this year. The menu offers a variety of dishes ranging from vegetables to meat and seafood, but the focus is on fresh, handcrafted pasta. That means mafaldine linguine al vongole using braised Bahamian conch in place of clams; spaghetti alla chitarra with Everglade-sourced tomatoes, basil, crispy garlic, and first-harvest olive oil; and gnocchi topped with Key West pink shrimp, broccoli rabe, and Calabrian chili; and lumache prepared with confit rabbit, Hen of the Woods mushroom, lemon, and fresh oregano.
Grand Central by Nuno Grullon7919 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-456-3088
resy.com
Grand Central by Nuno Grullon reads like part steakhouse, part Parisian bistro, with riffs on American staples and European classics, plus familiar dishes that are honored and presented memorably. Step inside Grand Central's minuscule but elegant dining room, which is an alley-width space flanked by a short row of two-tops to the left and a pair of four-tops and a seven-seat bar to the right, and you'd never think a delicious burger inspired this white linen-clad place.
Maty's3255 NE First Ave., Miami
786-338-3525
matysmiami.comMiami's Val Chang opened her passion project Maty's in March, a concept inspired by her grandmother and memories of childhood dishes. The menu doesn't separate starters from main plates but instead reads like a list from light to heavy. Some highlight single ingredients, like the "tortitas" corn fritters, "choclo" Andean corn in a creamy huancaína sauce, or tomatoes with lima beans in an aji limo pepper broth. Don't miss Chang's many variations of ceviche, a specialty that rotates according to what is fresh and in season but always served with a colorful presentation.
Pastis Miami380 NW 26th St., Miami
305-686-3050
pastismiami.comKeith McNally opened a Miami outpost of Pastis, his New York City rendition of a classic Parisian bistro, to great fanfare this spring. The restaurant does a dandy job of channeling the original, from the curved zinc bar and vintage mirrors to the handwritten daily specials and a mosaic-tiled floor. If it's the classic bistro fare you're after, Pastis won't disappoint. The menu covers brunch, lunch, and dinner with signature offerings like garlic, parsley-seasoned escargots, moules frites, and a steak sandwich topped with caramelized onions and melted Gruyère.
Shingo112 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables
shingomiami.comFormer Hiden chef Shingo Akikuni’s omakase opened in Coral Gables earlier this year. Located inside the historic La Palma building in Coral Gables, the intimate 14-seat bar offers guests an 18-course dining experience from a chef who led the team at one of the city's first restaurants to be awarded a star from the 2022 Michelin Guide. The menu presents his take on traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi, and Yakimono-style dishes prepared using traditional grilling practices and accompanied by sake pairings.
Tablé by Antonio Bachour180 NE 40th St., Miami
786-842-0551
tablebachour.comTablé by Bachour is a dream come true for chef/owner Antonio Bachour, who opened his restaurant and café in the Miami Design District in March. The Tablé menu is rooted in French cuisine and offers diners an ambiance that evokes the spirit of a Parisian brasserie — with a Miami twist, of course. Favorites include the breakfast demi baguette with ham and Gruyère, a crab cake made with king crab, lobster frites, caviar and chips, and a Green Circle whole chicken for two. Don't forget the pastries — petit gateaux options like the "Rocher" (gianduja mousse, chocolate ganache, and hazelnut praline), "Exotic" (coconut pressed sable, passionfruit cremeux, exotic fruits jelly, and a coconut whipped ganache) and "Cheesecake" (Camembert cheesecake with a cherry jelly). On the go? The café comes into focus with select grab 'n' go fare like sandwiches or Bachour's beloved baked goods; you can even watch the magic of the in-house bakery through glass walls.
Tâm Tâm99 NW First St., Miami
786-359-4647
tam-tam-mia.comHusband-and-wife team Harrison Ramhofer and Tam Pham are the general manager and chef (respectively) behind Tâm Tâm, a Vietnamese eatery that set up shop in downtown Miami earlier this year. The establishment is styled after "quán nhậu," where a lively atmosphere encourages drinking, eating, and — maybe a little more drinking. Dreamed up from the couple's home-based underground supper club, the idea morphed into sold-out dinners and pop-ups at places like 1-800-Lucky, Over Under, and Low Key before opening a brick-and-mortar location in May. Today, the booze-fueled energy is part of the magic at this chef-driven restaurant where Pham's rotating menu offers eclectic small plates like lemongrass and coconut steamed clams, salt and pepper frog legs, and steamed grouper head with ginger, scallions, and cilantro. A sommelier-chosen wine list gets you curated varietals by the glass alongside frozen mai tais, spiked Vietnamese coffee, and beer.
Walrus Rodeo5143 NE Second Ave., Miami
walrusrodeo.comThe co-owners and chefs of Boia De, Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, opened their second Miami restaurant, Walrus Rodeo in Little Haiti. Just as they did with Boia De, Giangrandi and Meyer tapped their circle of friends to help bring the project together. Helmed by chef/partner Jeff Maxfield, Walrus Rodeo’s menu revolves around the restaurant’s central wood-fire oven with dishes like lasagna with lamb ragu, béchamel charbroiled oysters, and the "Spicy OG" pizza with boquerones, melted shallots, oregano, and maple brown butter. Even desserts like "S’more’s al Horno" — churros with fluff and spiced chocolate — arrive after a stint in the oven. There is also a delicious selection of salads and cold dishes, from the turnip salad served over fresh ricotta with a charred scallion vinaigrette to the local wahoo crudo prepared with green papaya and crispy rice. Every bite leaves you in awe, inspired, and already thinking about planning your next reservation.
Zeru1395 Brickell Ave., Miami (at Hotel AKA Brickell)
786-809-1395
zerumiami.comIt should come as no surprise that we love Zeru, the Basque-inspired restaurant that opened in the Hotel AKA Brickell. The restaurant offers a range of Spanish-style cuisine, with most main courses and side dishes cooked using a Spanish Josper Basque grill. Dishes range from tasty pintxos (snacks) to socarrat (a rice dish that mimics the burned, stuck-to-the-pan part of paella), each highlighting seafood and proteins sourced from all over the world. Don't miss the fish fillet roasted Getaria-style, Alaskan king crab with miso glaze, a Wagyu tomahawk, or the perfectly cooked Japanese Kobe strip loin.