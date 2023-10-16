 New Miami Restaurants October 2023 | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: EntreNos, Meat Market, and the Salty

Establishments include doughnuts, a local seasonal-themed restaurant, and a well-known Florida steakhouse.
October 16, 2023
The Salty has opened its camper pop-up in Brickell.
The Salty has opened its camper pop-up in Brickell. The Salty photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes two permanent pop-ups with the launch of EntreNos inside Tinta y Cafe and the Salty's camper in Brickell, along with former South Beach steakhouse Meat Market's third Florida location in Boca Raton.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
EntreNos has opened a full-time pop-up inside the Miami Shores Tinta y Cafe location.
EntreNos photo

EntreNos

9840 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
entrenosmiami.com
EntreNos, the seasonally inspired Florida restaurant by chef/owners Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez, has launched a full-time pop-up inside Tinta y Cafe's Miami Shores restaurant. The duo focuses on Florida-sourced ingredients, delivering a hyper-seasonal, à la carte menu that reads as a love letter to all the farmers and artisans involved in the area's food scene. Think dishes like the Donnie avocado crudo dressed with ají dulce and a dashi vinaigrette; seagrape sorbet made with produce from Redland-based Bee Heaven Farm; a sweet chili-pepper Béarnaise sauce atop dry-aged ribeye from HM Cattle Company in Webster, Florida; and dry-aged pork loin seasoned with fermented mojo from Groveland-based HertaBerkSchwein Farm. Reservations can be made on ExploreTock. Wednesday through Saturday 6:30 to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Meat Market opened its third Florida location in Boca Raton.
Meat Market photo

Meat Market

2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton
561-245-6777
meatmarket.net
The South Beach staple known for changing the approach to the modern American steakhouse in Miami has opened a third Florida location in Palm Beach County. Creators and business partners David Tornek, Sebastien Tribout, and corporate chef Sean Brasel's newest outpost offers guests the brand's signature supper-club ambiance, bringing late-night dinner vibes to Boca Raton. As with its other locations, the chef-driven menu focuses on offering a list of daily specials alongside the menu's oyster selection, steaks, sushi, and upmarket entrées. Don't miss the classic petit filet, a six-ounce cut seared and basted with a combination of Wagyu fat and butter. Located inside the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, the restaurant offers both indoor/outdoor dining spaces along with three private dining rooms. Moving forward, a standalone poolside tiki bar will also offer an all-day menu from the Meat Market team. Sunday through Wednesday 5 to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 5 to midnight.
click to enlarge
The Salty now sells its doughnuts and coffee from a camper-style location in Mary Brickell Village.
The Salty photo

The Salty

At Mary Brickell Village
901 S. Miami Ave., Miami
saltydonut.com
Homegrown Miami doughnut coffee shop, the Salty, has opened a permanent pop-up location in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The long-awaited location is actually the brand's signature vintage camper, an ode to the Salty's humble beginnings as a weekend pop-up in Wynwood. The camper will now be parked in Mary Brickell Village, between North Italia and Toscana Divino, for the foreseeable future and will offer the brand's doughnuts and coffee. Guests can order at the counter or pick up via the Salty rewards app and website. New users of the app receive a free doughnut or coffee upon signing up, begin earning loyalty points toward future perks, and will be added to the mailing list for insider information and VIP event invites. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
