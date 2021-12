New Restaurants to Try This Week: Shake Shack, HaSalon, and Dune by Laurent Tourondel

click to enlarge Bubusan is now open inside Time Out Market. Photo courtesy of Bubusan

Bubusan 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market)

786-753-5388

eatlikebubu.com

click to enlarge Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami

786-717-4964

caja-caliente.com

click to enlarge Dune, a Fort Lauderdale waterfront staple, has reopened under the leadership of chef Laurent Tourondel. Photo courtesy of Dune by Laurent Tourondel

Dune by Laurent Tourondel 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-900-4059

dunebylt.com

click to enlarge Major Food Group has partnered with Israeli restaurateur Eyal Shani to open HaSalon in Miami Beach. Photo by Melissa Hom

HaSalon 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

hasalonnyc.com

click to enlarge The new outdoor patio at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink 130 NE 40th St., Miami

305-573-5550

michaelsgenuine.com

click to enlarge Grab a super-good lager and a "Super Good" chicken sandwich at Off Site. Photo courtesy of Off Site

Off Site 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-360-4237

instagram.com/offsite.miami

click to enlarge Find limited-time seasonal offerings at the new Shake Shack location inside the Dadeland Mall. Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (in Dadeland Mall)

shakeshack.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes brewpub-inspired Off Site, the reopenings of Dune by Laurent Tourondel and Michael's Genuine, and Major Food Group's high-energy Israeli import HaSalon.Bubusan, which launched as a virtual brand, is also one of the newest additions to Time Out Market, where guests can order sushi boxes, rolls, nigiri, onigiri, and sushi pizzas.Caja Caliente chef/owner Monica “Mika” Leon has relocated her food truck to Superblue, where she serves every day of the week. The truck continues to serve its menu of items like vaca frita tacos, lechón pulled-pork sandwiches, and Cuban tamales.Laurent Tourondel recently reopened Dune , one of Fort Lauderdale’s best-known oceanfront restaurants, under his name. Along with a design revamp geared at offering an elevated dining experience, Tourondel has transformed the menu with a heavy focus on seafood with his signature international influences. The menu roams through appetizers including a crudo and flatbreads to mains that feature pasta, meat, and seafood, as well as a raw bar that highlights sashimi, sushi, and nigiri.If you thought it was hard to get a table at Carbone, the struggle continues at Major Food Group's latest South Florida outpost, HaSalon . Prolific Israeli chef/restaurateur Eyal Shani, a judge on, has opened his experiential Mediterranean restaurant in the former China Grill space in Miami Beach. The restaurant, which already operates locations in is best known for offering upscale renditions of Israeli classics like kebabs, grilled fish, and salads along with a high-energy experience that involves singing and occasional chair dancing.After a summer-long renovation, Michael Schwartz has reopened his Design District restaurant. Michael's Genuine has a brighter look, additional seating, and Eurodoors that allow for more light for indoor diners. As for the menu, look for a mix of old favorites like stracciatella, wood oven-roasted octopus, and pan-roasted poulet rouge, along with a new section that will offer seasonal cold roasted vegetables. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.Off Site, a nano brewpub and beer bar, has opened in Miami's Little River neighborhood. A collaboration between Boxelder founder Adam Darnell and Taquiza Tacos chef/owner Steve Santana, the establishment's menu items include the house lager and Santana's "Super Good" crisp chicken sandwich.Shake Shack has opened its tenth South Florida location at Dadeland Mall, where it will serve the chain's classic offerings including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes. For the holiday season, the restaurant offers some of its most popular limited-time menu items, including a black truffle burger topped with Gruyère cheese and a real truffle sauce made with organic black truffle olive oil and crisped shallots; a full line of seasonal winter-ades like apple cider-ade, cran citrus punch, and pomegranate yuzu lemonade; and the return of holiday-themed shake trio flavors "Christmas Cookie," "Sugar Plum Fairy," and "Chocolate Milk & Cookies."