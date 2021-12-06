Support Us

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Shake Shack, HaSalon, and Dune by Laurent Tourondel

December 6, 2021 8:00AM

Off Site is now open in Miami's Little River neighborhood.
Off Site is now open in Miami's Little River neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Off Site
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes brewpub-inspired Off Site, the reopenings of Dune by Laurent Tourondel and Michael's Genuine, and Major Food Group's high-energy Israeli import HaSalon.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Bubusan is now open inside Time Out Market.
Bubusan is now open inside Time Out Market.
Photo courtesy of Bubusan

Bubusan

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market)
786-753-5388
eatlikebubu.com

Bubusan, which launched as a virtual brand, is also one of the newest additions to Time Out Market, where guests can order sushi boxes, rolls, nigiri, onigiri, and sushi pizzas. Open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.
Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily.
Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily.
Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Caja Caliente

1101 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-717-4964
caja-caliente.com

Caja Caliente chef/owner Monica “Mika” Leon has relocated her food truck to Superblue, where she serves every day of the week. The truck continues to serve its menu of items like vaca frita tacos, lechón pulled-pork sandwiches, and Cuban tamales. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dune, a Fort Lauderdale waterfront staple, has reopened under the leadership of chef Laurent Tourondel.
Dune, a Fort Lauderdale waterfront staple, has reopened under the leadership of chef Laurent Tourondel.
Photo courtesy of Dune by Laurent Tourondel

Dune by Laurent Tourondel

2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-900-4059
dunebylt.com
Laurent Tourondel recently reopened Dune, one of Fort Lauderdale’s best-known oceanfront restaurants, under his name. Along with a design revamp geared at offering an elevated dining experience, Tourondel has transformed the menu with a heavy focus on seafood with his signature international influences. The menu roams through appetizers including a crudo and flatbreads to mains that feature pasta, meat, and seafood, as well as a raw bar that highlights sashimi, sushi, and nigiri. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
Major Food Group has partnered with Israeli restaurateur Eyal Shani to open HaSalon in Miami Beach.
Major Food Group has partnered with Israeli restaurateur Eyal Shani to open HaSalon in Miami Beach.
Photo by Melissa Hom

HaSalon

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
hasalonnyc.com

If you thought it was hard to get a table at Carbone, the struggle continues at Major Food Group's latest South Florida outpost, HaSalon. Prolific Israeli chef/restaurateur Eyal Shani, a judge on MasterChef Israel, has opened his experiential Mediterranean restaurant in the former China Grill space in Miami Beach. The restaurant, which already operates locations in is best known for offering upscale renditions of Israeli classics like kebabs, grilled fish, and salads along with a high-energy experience that involves singing and occasional chair dancing. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m.
The new outdoor patio at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink.
The new outdoor patio at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink.
Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St., Miami
305-573-5550
michaelsgenuine.com

After a summer-long renovation, Michael Schwartz has reopened his Design District restaurant. Michael's Genuine has a brighter look, additional seating, and Eurodoors that allow for more light for indoor diners. As for the menu, look for a mix of old favorites like stracciatella, wood oven-roasted octopus, and pan-roasted poulet rouge, along with a new section that will offer seasonal cold roasted vegetables. Open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grab a super-good lager and a "Super Good" chicken sandwich at Off Site.
Grab a super-good lager and a "Super Good" chicken sandwich at Off Site.
Photo courtesy of Off Site

Off Site

8250 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-360-4237
instagram.com/offsite.miami
Off Site, a nano brewpub and beer bar, has opened in Miami's Little River neighborhood. A collaboration between Boxelder founder Adam Darnell and Taquiza Tacos chef/owner Steve Santana, the establishment's menu items include the house lager and Santana's "Super Good" crisp chicken sandwich. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Find limited-time seasonal offerings at the new Shake Shack location inside the Dadeland Mall.
Find limited-time seasonal offerings at the new Shake Shack location inside the Dadeland Mall.
Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack

7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (in Dadeland Mall)
shakeshack.com

Shake Shack has opened its tenth South Florida location at Dadeland Mall, where it will serve the chain's classic offerings including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes. For the holiday season, the restaurant offers some of its most popular limited-time menu items, including a black truffle burger topped with Gruyère cheese and a real truffle sauce made with organic black truffle olive oil and crisped shallots; a full line of seasonal winter-ades like apple cider-ade, cran citrus punch, and pomegranate yuzu lemonade; and the return of holiday-themed shake trio flavors "Christmas Cookie," "Sugar Plum Fairy," and "Chocolate Milk & Cookies." Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
