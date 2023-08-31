Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Return of Dessert Wars, a Sunday Sommelier Supper, and a Rooftop Brunch

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a wine tasting at the plant-based Wynwood restaurant Love Life Cafe, the return of the annual Dessert Wars Miami, the Sunday Sommelier Supper Series at Cote Miami, and a rooftop brunch at Klaw.
Love Life Cafe launches a new bar program this weekend.
Love Life Cafe photo
Love Life Cafe Wine Tasting
This weekend, Wynwood plant-based restaurant Love Life Cafe hosts a wine tasting to accompany the launch of its new bar program. Partnering with Cerda, Llanos y Cia., Inc
, the cafe will serve four wines paired with vegan SriMu brand cheeses and locally made chocolates from The Conscious Bar
. The bar will now offer guests a rotating selection of natural wines, beer, sake, and low-ABV cocktails. 6 p.m. Friday, September 8, at 545 NW 26th St., Miami; tickets cost $20 via lovelifecafe.com.
Competitors were all smiles during the 2019 Miami Dessert Wars.
Dessert Wars photo
Dessert Wars Miami
This weekend, one of the nation's sweetest events will make its annual return when it takes over Dade County Fairgrounds to crown Miami's Dessert Wars champion. Dessert Wars will present more than 50 local competitors including Flour & Fleur, Halo Sweets, Lolita Dessert Club, and Phuse Cream. All will be serving an array of desserts so guests can cast a vote for their favorite. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; tickets start at $45 via eventbrite.com.
Cote Miami prepares for the return of its Sommelier Supper Series.
Photo courtesy of World Red Eye
Sunday Sommelier Supper Series
Cote's sommelier series is back this week, and this Sunday guests can experience "The Great Grapes of Surf Breaks" guided by Sommelier Ryan. Steak and wine lovers can taste five different wines paired with the restaurant's signature "Butcher’s Feast" appetizers in a communal-style setting. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 10, at 3900 NE Second Ave. Miami; tickets cost $288 via resy.com.
Enjoy a rooftop brunch at Klaw this weekend.
Photo by James Livingston
Brunch at Klaw Rooftop
Klaw offers Sunday brunch with a rooftop view and bottle packages. The brunch menu offers signature dishes such as the brown butter waffle and grilled picanha, and guests can add dishes like the caviar service or the shellfish platter. Bottle packages start at $75 and signature cocktails cost $18 including the lychee sgroppino and watermelon mimosas. Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; $75 per person via klawrestaurant.com.