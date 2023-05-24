Memphis Garrett Expands No Man's Land to Miami Beach

A cozy Fort Lauderdale cocktail lounge and eatery is expanding to Miami Beach. By all indications, it’s shaping up to be big and multifaceted.
The original No Man’s Land — the brainchild of Garrett Hospitality Group and its restaurateur and Big Brother star namesake, Memphis Garrett — is tucked in an unassuming shopping center in Fort Lauderdale.
For the Miami Beach location of No Man’s Land, Garrett Hospitality Group is taking over Hotel Trouvail’s food and beverage operations, with an opening timeframe of fall 2023.
"As a company, the idea is to really create impactful brands and find partners that make sense to help grow these brands," Garrett tells New Times. "Hotel Trouvail is a perfect fit. There’s something about a lot of Miami hotels feeling the same in some capacity. But the offerings they have, paired with No Man’s Land, will mean something unique for Miami Beach."
Built in 1940 and now a restored art deco gem, the 71-room Hotel Trouvail offers an overarching Saint Tropez-meets-Miami ambiance. As part of the hotel’s partnership with Garrett Hospitality Group, No Man’s Land will be the hotel’s signature restaurant, with indoor and poolside dinner service and drinks available on the property’s front terrace.
Additionally, the hotel will have a Bali Hai daytime poolside concept serving up No Man’s Land morsels and in-room dining.
Beyond No Man's Land, Garrett Hospitality Group operates the Point Break fast-casual pan-Asian concept, Ya Mas! Taverna, and Lady May restaurant and cocktail parlor. Garrett says a new Ya Mas! Taverna will open on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach in the next six weeks, and a No Man's Land will open in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2024.
Garrett also hints at another project, telling New Times that "something big is coming" to South Florida that will be formally announced in the coming weeks.
"It'll be called Whaler's Catch," he says. "My mom was a bartender at the spot in Kentucky. It's basically where I grew up, sitting at the end of the bar drinking Shirley Temples. The place burned down years ago, but I've been able to revive the concept and get the rights to the brand. It will be a mahi sandwiches and shrimp baskets kind of concept that I'm really excited for."
No Man's Land. At Hotel Trouvail, 3101 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; garretthospitalitygroup.com. Opening Fall 2023.