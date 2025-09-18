Miami Named Most Expensive City in U.S. for Dining Out

The study, which ranked 177 cities worldwide, compared the cost of dining out, coffee, and beer against local wages. Miami landed 72nd overall, which was worse than any other U.S. city surveyed, making it officially the least affordable place to enjoy a restaurant meal in America. Dallas, Denver, and Houston are the three most affordable U.S. cities for dining out.
The Average Cost of a Meal Per Person in Miami in 2025A mid-range, three-course dinner in Miami, not even at a fine-dining restaurant, costs about $60 per person. That may not sound shocking to anyone who's dropped $20 on a ceviche appetizer recently, but when measured against Miami's average monthly salary of $4,230, that single meal eats up 1.4 percent of earnings. By U.S. standards, that's rough. Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. all fared better in affordability rankings.
Coffee drinkers in Miami face slightly more palatable math. The average cappuccino costs $1.90. If you're indulging daily, that habit consumes 3.9 percent of a monthly paycheck, putting us smack in the global mid-range for coffee affordability. So yes, your cafecito is still a decent deal.
Beer lovers get the best news of all. Miami ranks 45th worldwide for affordability, with a pint averaging $8. Enjoy ten beers a month, and it only eats up about 1.2 percent of income. That's more affordable than many European capitals, proof that while cocktails may break the bank, at least your weekend lager won't.
Costs Just as Much As Dining Out in EuropeBut there's (sort of) a silver lining. Miami is holding its own alongside major European hubs like Copenhagen, Madrid, and Vienna. In other words: dining here may feel like sticker shock, but it's comparable to sipping wine in Spain or tucking into schnitzel in Austria.
This study basically confirms what locals already know: eating out in Miami isn't cheap, and it hasn't been for a long time. Between sky-high rents, rising hospitality wages, and the sheer demand for buzzy dining experiences, Miami's restaurants operate in a pressure cooker that trickles down to diners' wallets.
Still, if we're going to pay European prices, at least we get Miami flavors. After all, there's nowhere else you can chase stone crab claws with a cortadito at midnight while the city hums around you. Use this guide of the Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025 to guide you through the Magic City.