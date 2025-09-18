 Miami Named Most Expensive City in U.S. for Dining Out | Miami New Times
Miami Named Most Expensive City in U.S. for Dining Out

A new study finds Miami is the most expensive city in the U.S. for dining out, beating New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
September 18, 2025
Image: Nigiri on a plate
A new study finds Miami is the most expensive city in the U.S. for dining out at restaurants in 2025, beating New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Shingo photo
Miami loves to eat out. From pastelito runs in Little Havana to white-tablecloth splurges in South Beach, our city thrives on food. But according to a new global study by Chef's Pencil, Miamians are paying more for dining out than anyone else in the entire country.

The study, which ranked 177 cities worldwide, compared the cost of dining out, coffee, and beer against local wages. Miami landed 72nd overall, which was worse than any other U.S. city surveyed, making it officially the least affordable place to enjoy a restaurant meal in America. Dallas, Denver, and Houston are the three most affordable U.S. cities for dining out.
click to enlarge
Carbone Vino is a perfect Valentine's Day choice.
Major Food Group photo

The Average Cost of a Meal Per Person in Miami in 2025

A mid-range, three-course dinner in Miami, not even at a fine-dining restaurant, costs about $60 per person. That may not sound shocking to anyone who's dropped $20 on a ceviche appetizer recently, but when measured against Miami's average monthly salary of $4,230, that single meal eats up 1.4 percent of earnings. By U.S. standards, that's rough. Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. all fared better in affordability rankings.

Coffee drinkers in Miami face slightly more palatable math. The average cappuccino costs $1.90. If you're indulging daily, that habit consumes 3.9 percent of a monthly paycheck, putting us smack in the global mid-range for coffee affordability. So yes, your cafecito is still a decent deal.

Beer lovers get the best news of all. Miami ranks 45th worldwide for affordability, with a pint averaging $8. Enjoy ten beers a month, and it only eats up about 1.2 percent of income. That's more affordable than many European capitals, proof that while cocktails may break the bank, at least your weekend lager won't.
click to enlarge stone crabs
Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, Miami’s oldest and top-earning restaurant, is expensive once you add stone crabs and drinks
Joe's Stone Crab photo

Costs Just as Much As Dining Out in Europe

But there's (sort of) a silver lining. Miami is holding its own alongside major European hubs like Copenhagen, Madrid, and Vienna. In other words: dining here may feel like sticker shock, but it's comparable to sipping wine in Spain or tucking into schnitzel in Austria.

This study basically confirms what locals already know: eating out in Miami isn't cheap, and it hasn't been for a long time. Between sky-high rents, rising hospitality wages, and the sheer demand for buzzy dining experiences, Miami's restaurants operate in a pressure cooker that trickles down to diners' wallets.

Still, if we're going to pay European prices, at least we get Miami flavors. After all, there's nowhere else you can chase stone crab claws with a cortadito at midnight while the city hums around you. Use this guide of the Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025 to guide you through the Magic City. 
Image: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times
