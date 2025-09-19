Miami's Cuban-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Shines on ABC World News

Beloved Miami ice cream shop Azucar Ice Cream Company was featured on ABC World News with David Muir on September 18 for its iconic Cuban ice cream flavors. Azucar Ice Cream Company photo

Audio By Carbonatix

[ { "name": "GPT - Billboard - Slot Inline - Content - Labeled - No Desktop", "component": "22004575", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "STN Player - Float - Mobile Only ", "component": "22595215", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17482312", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - 2x Rectangles Desktop, Tower on Mobile - Labeled", "component": "23181625", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18711090", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - Leaderboard to Tower - Slot Auto-select - Labeled", "component": "17720761", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]