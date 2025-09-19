 Miami's Cuban-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Shines on ABC World News | Miami New Times
Miami's Cuban-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Shines on ABC World News

One of Miami's most beloved local ice cream shops was featured on ABC World News, celebrating Cuban flavors and family roots.
September 19, 2025
Image: Beloved Miami ice cream shop Azucar Ice Cream Company was featured on ABC World News with David Muir on September 18 for its iconic Cuban ice cream flavors.
Beloved Miami ice cream shop Azucar Ice Cream Company was featured on ABC World News with David Muir on September 18 for its iconic Cuban ice cream flavors. Azucar Ice Cream Company photo
One of Miami's most cherished family-run businesses is getting the spotlight it deserves. On Thursday evening, September 18, viewers across the country tuned in to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and were treated to a taste of Miami's Little Havana. As part of the program's "Made in America" series, Azucar Ice Cream Company, the first and only Cuban-inspired ice cream shop in Miami, was featured in a heartfelt segment that celebrated community, tradition, and Miami flavor.

Founded 14 years ago by Suzy Batlle after she was laid off from her corporate job, Azucar Ice Cream Company, one of New Times' 10 Best Ice Cream Shops, has grown into a cherished landmark on Calle Ocho. From the outside, its colorful storefront is impossible to miss, but it's what's inside that has captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike: flavors born from Cuban heritage and family memories.

From Calle Ocho to the U.S. with Love and Azucar

During the ABC segment, Muir spotlighted their most famous creation, the "Abuela María," a luscious mix of vanilla ice cream swirled with guava, cream cheese, and Maria cookies, inspired by Batlle's grandmother, Isabel. (The flavor is so popular, she even trademarked it.)
click to enlarge
The famous Cuban-inspired "Abuela Maria" ice cream from Azucar is made with guava, crushed Maria cookies, and cream cheese
Azucar Ice Cream Company photo
Azucar has grown beyond its flagship shop at 1503 SW Eighth St. Employing more than two dozen workers across two shops and a nearby factory, the company now ships nationwide via GoldBelly and has plans to open a third location next year.

Cameras followed the process from factory to storefront, showing Florida dairy milk being churned with fresh local fruit, then transformed into flavors like café con leche, plátano maduro, and even the bourbon-cherry infused "Willy Chirino," named after the beloved Cuban singer.
click to enlarge
There are over 160 flavors now in rotation at Azucar Ice Cream Company — all housemade
Azucar Ice Cream Company photo

A True Family-Run, Neighborhood Spot

But perhaps most moving was the story of community. Batlle shared how neighbors contributed recipes and ideas, shaping the 160 flavors now in rotation. Longtime friends, family members, and even her own children have been part of the journey, from scooping cones to sourcing fruit. As one smiling customer declared on camera, "You taste Little Havana in every bite."

For those who can't make the trip down to sunny Miami, visit Azucar's website below to get in on the Cuban-inspired scoops. Muir closed the segment with his signature line, "Made in America. Grown in America. Eaten in America!" and he's right — Azucar Ice Cream Company is a true representation of the American dream.

Azucar Ice Cream Company, Little Havana. 1503 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.
Azucar Ice Cream Company, Pinecrest. 11429 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-250-3107; azucaricecream.com.
