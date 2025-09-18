Coral Gables' First Rooftop Bar Reopens With Oysters Tapas

Ramos says the timing made sense. "We're five years in, and it was time for a refresh," he explains. "Taking a short break gave us the chance to reorganize, retrain, and come back with new ideas." He admits it was tough shifting Bar Bella from its original space because of the personal connection: the restaurant and lounge was named after his daughter Annabella, who loved to say it was her restaurant.
Bar Bella's Next Chapter Inside CebadaInside Cebada Rooftop, Bar Bella has been reimagined as a martini and cocktail lounge with a raw bar setup. Expect martinis, champagne, oysters, fries, and caviar bumps, along with activations such as omakase-style cocktail dinners on the third Wednesday of each month.
The rooftop itself has been refreshed with paint, greenery, umbrellas, neon signs, and cooling misters, meant to serve as a breezier escape above Giralda Avenue's self-titled Restaurant Row. Ramos says the revamped menu blends influences from his heritage. "We really want to do Spanish barbecue, Cuban barbecue, paellas, kind of raw bar, bring the whole heritage of myself and my family in the city together," he explains.
Cebada Rooftop's event calendar is also back in full swing. September 17 kicked off with a Scotch dinner featuring rare bottles from the Balvenie, including a 25-year pour. October 1 marks the return of its popular Caja China Night with whole hog roasts, continuing every first Wednesday of the month. Smoked paella nights will take place on Thursdays, showcasing Ramos' wood-fired paella with its prized socarrat crust.
Vice City Pizza Plants Permanent RootsVice City Pizza, launched by chef Carlos Estarita in 2021, has turned its summer residency at Bar Bella into a permanent South Miami outpost. Known for its Detroit-style squares made with two-day fermented dough, Vice City Pizza’s menu has earned plenty of fans with pies like "Roni & Hot Honey," truffle tots, and small plates such as short rib tartare. A third location in Homestead is already planned.
Estarita brings a fine-dining pedigree from kitchens including Michy's, Zuma Miami, Coya London, and Maido in Lima. Since opening its first standalone shop in West Kendall in 2023, Vice City Pizza has grown into one of Miami's most talked-about pizza brands.
Cebada Rooftop and Bar Bella. 124 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-409-2287.