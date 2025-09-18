 Coral Gables' First Rooftop Bar Reopens With Oysters, Tapas | Miami New Times
Coral Gables' most lively rooftop bar and restaurant has just reopened with a new menu of oysters, paella, and Spanish tapas.
September 18, 2025
Image: Popular Coral Gables rooftop bar and restaurant Cebada Rooftop has just reopened with a new menu featuring a raw bar, paella, steak, and Spanish tapas.
Popular Coral Gables rooftop bar and restaurant Cebada Rooftop has just reopened with a new menu featuring a raw bar, paella, steak, and Spanish tapas. Cebada Rooftop photo
Coral Gables' first rooftop bar, Cebada Rooftop, has reopened with a fresh look and two big changes. Bar Bella, the South Miami lounge created by owner Jorgie Ramos, has moved into Cebada Rooftop's indoor space, bringing with it a delicious new menu, while Vice City Pizza has taken over the old Bar Bella's location as a permanent home.'

Ramos says the timing made sense. "We're five years in, and it was time for a refresh," he explains. "Taking a short break gave us the chance to reorganize, retrain, and come back with new ideas." He admits it was tough shifting Bar Bella from its original space because of the personal connection: the restaurant and lounge was named after his daughter Annabella, who loved to say it was her restaurant.
Expect Spanish barbecue, Cuban barbecue, paellas, and a raw bar
Cebada Rooftop photo

Bar Bella's Next Chapter Inside Cebada

Inside Cebada Rooftop, Bar Bella has been reimagined as a martini and cocktail lounge with a raw bar setup. Expect martinis, champagne, oysters, fries, and caviar bumps, along with activations such as omakase-style cocktail dinners on the third Wednesday of each month.

The rooftop itself has been refreshed with paint, greenery, umbrellas, neon signs, and cooling misters, meant to serve as a breezier escape above Giralda Avenue's self-titled Restaurant Row. Ramos says the revamped menu blends influences from his heritage. "We really want to do Spanish barbecue, Cuban barbecue, paellas, kind of raw bar, bring the whole heritage of myself and my family in the city together," he explains.

Cebada Rooftop's event calendar is also back in full swing. September 17 kicked off with a Scotch dinner featuring rare bottles from the Balvenie, including a 25-year pour. October 1 marks the return of its popular Caja China Night with whole hog roasts, continuing every first Wednesday of the month. Smoked paella nights will take place on Thursdays, showcasing Ramos' wood-fired paella with its prized socarrat crust.
click to enlarge a cocktail with an orange wedge
Cebada Rooftop in Coral Gables is one of the best rooftop bars in Miami.
Cebada Rooftop photo

Vice City Pizza Plants Permanent Roots

Vice City Pizza, launched by chef Carlos Estarita in 2021, has turned its summer residency at Bar Bella into a permanent South Miami outpost. Known for its Detroit-style squares made with two-day fermented dough, Vice City Pizza’s menu has earned plenty of fans with pies like "Roni & Hot Honey," truffle tots, and small plates such as short rib tartare. A third location in Homestead is already planned.

Estarita brings a fine-dining pedigree from kitchens including Michy's, Zuma Miami, Coya London, and Maido in Lima. Since opening its first standalone shop in West Kendall in 2023, Vice City Pizza has grown into one of Miami's most talked-about pizza brands.

Cebada Rooftop and Bar Bella. 124 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-409-2287.
Image: Olee Fowler
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
