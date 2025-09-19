 Little Havana Cuban Comfort Food Spot Closes Unexpectedly | Miami New Times
Little Havana Cuban Comfort Food Spot Closes Unexpectedly

After eight years of serving fun Cuban comfort food like chorizo croquetas, a Little Havana staple has suddenly closed.
September 19, 2025
Image: Miami Cuban restaurant Doce Provisions has closed in Little Havana after eight years of serving Cuban comfort food like chorizo croquetas, short rib tacos.
Miami Cuban restaurant Doce Provisions has closed in Little Havana after eight years of serving Cuban comfort food like chorizo croquetas, short rib tacos. Doce Provisions photo
Doce Provisions, the Little Havana restaurant known for its playful Cuban comfort food and lush back patio, has quietly shuttered. Google marked the space "permanently closed" on September 18, and the dining room appears to have gone dark just a month ago. Although its owners have made no announcement, New Times can confirm it closed in late summer.

The closure has shocked New Times editors and frequent patrons alike. The restaurant was recently included in the Michelin Guide's Best Cuban Restaurants in Miami list, which was last updated on August 18.
One of its most popular dishes was its award-winning chorizo croquetas
Doce Provisions photo

Eight Years of Cuban-Inspired Cooking

Opened in 2016 by chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla, Doce quickly became one of the most buzzed-about spots in Miami. The couple built a menu that honored Cuban roots while twisting classics into something fresh. Diners flocked for dishes like award-winning chorizo croquetas, short rib birria tacos, Cuban sandwich spring rolls, and arroz imperial Cubano layered with sweet plantains and mojo aioli.

The menu balanced shareable small plates with heartier entrées, from ropa vieja with jasmine rice and sweet plantains to guava BBQ ribs and mahi mahi in a coconut chile-lime sauce. Guests often ordered several plates for the table, mixing croquetas, lechón asado buns, and disco truffle fries with larger dishes like churrasco or masa de puerco. Weekend brunch added dishes like fried chicken and waffles with guava syrup and the guava y queso empanadas for dessert.

Though the indoor dining room only held eight tables, Doce’s patio made it a destination. Hidden behind blackout windows and a narrow back door, the space opened into a leafy hideaway of greenery, murals, and string lights that gave the feel of the Caribbean.
Guests often ordered several plates for the table, mixing croquetas, lechón asado buns, and disco truffle fries with larger dishes like churrasco or masa de puerco.
Doce Provisions photo

Recognition and Accolades

The Michelin Guide featured Doce every year it's been in Florida from 2022 through 2025, praising its "backyard oasis like no other" and its menu that was "fundamentally Cuban with hearty flourishes." Michelin singled out dishes such as golden chorizo croquetas, crispy lechón asado buns, and tostones stacked with shredded beef, calling it the kind of spot best enjoyed with friends, drinks, and time to linger.

Doce's approach earned a steady stream of recognition. The restaurant scored Judges' Choice at Croquetapalooza for its chorizo croquetas, an OpenTable Diners' Choice award in 2024, and regular placements on local "best of" lists, including New Times' Top 100 Restaurants list. Food Network also featured it on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, exposing the Little Havana spot to a national audience.

New Times has reached out for comment.

Doce Provisions. 541 SW 12th Ave.; Little Havana. Permanently closed.
