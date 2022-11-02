Support Us

A Burger King x Ms. Cheezious Mashup? New Kylo Food Hall Has You Covered

November 2, 2022 8:00AM

Kylo food hall will open with a limited-time menu item that makes a meal out of a Ms. Cheezious melt and Burger King fries.
If Burger King and Ms. Cheezious got together to create a meal, it would be a short rib melt sandwich complete with fries and a soda.

And if that sounds like fast food made in heaven, you can find it on the menu at Kylo, a new food hall that aims to bring together national and local restaurant brands to create a unique dining experience.

It's all thanks to the Dark Kitchens & Virtual Restaurant division of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), a multinational fast food holding company that includes brands like Burger King and Popeyes.

According to Luis Maia, who heads the Kylo project as vice president of Dark Kitchens & Virtual Brands for RBI, the new digital-based food hall was designed to combine the best aspects of dark kitchens and traditional restaurants under one roof.

click to enlarge
The Kylo food hall allows guests to order from multiple brands with a single order.
"We saw an opportunity to create a digital-first, multi-brand concept," Maia tells New Times. "At Kylo, guests can find an innovative, on-demand dining experience that allows them to order from multiple vendors at once, either in person or online, to build the order of their dreams. Our goal is to offer a unique and convenient dining experience."

According to Maia, Kylo will begin operating at 50 West Flagler Street this week after more than a year of planning. The food hall is built on the site of a former Burger King restaurant, a location chosen for its proximity to the nearby downtown revitalization projects currently underway, including Julia & Henry's and the city's historic post office revamp.

Rather than a dining room and order counter, the building was redesigned to transform the seating area into a versatile kitchen that enables multiple vendors from various brands to fulfill orders at once.

In place of cashiers, guests are instead greeted with several kiosks where they can place an order, with a separate pickup area used exclusively for digital orders. For those who opt to visit the restaurant, Kylo team members will also be available to assist with placing orders onsite.

Kylo will launch with menus from Burger King, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs, Spris Artisan Pizza, Ms. Cheezious, and Sergio’s Cuban American Kitchen.

click to enlarge
Kylo food hall will offer a limited-time Popeyes and Spris chicken sandwich pizza to celebrate the grand opening.
This week, the menu will also offer two limited-time mashups between local and global brands. They include a "Popeyes x Spris" chicken sandwich pizza (a marriage of Spris’ artisan Margherita pizza topped with a deconstructed Popeyes chicken sandwich that includes chunks of buttermilk-battered chicken, diced pickles, and a spicy sauce drizzle) and a "Burger King x Ms. Cheezious" short rib melt sandwich (a Ms. Cheezious short rib melt served with Burger King’s classic fries).

Just be sure to act fast, adds Maia, as both items will only be available during the first two weeks of operation.

Those looking to try the new concept can order via kiosk at the downtown Miami location, online via Kylo’s website, the Kylo app, or through food delivery apps including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Moving forward, Maia confirms additional locations are in the works, including one in Kendall.

The only question left to ask: Will Kylo be offering additional meal collaborations moving forward?

"In the future, anything is possible," sums up Maia.

Kylo. 50 W. Flagler St., Miami;  11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; kylofoodhall.com. Opens Wednesday, November 2.
