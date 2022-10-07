School of Whales Crowdfunding Project Will Turn Miami's Historic Post Office Into Food Hall

Miami-based real estate crowdfunding startup School of Whales has unveiled plans for its second restoration project aimed at revitalizing a historic city landmark while offering locals an investment opportunity.
Next year, School of Whales cofounder Andrea Petersen says the group will launch its latest crowdfunding complex in the city's historic Post Office building located at 100 NE First Avenue.
When complete, the 36,500 square foot space will transform into a four-level gastronomic hub, a development Petersen promises to be a mindful preservation of the 1912 neo-classical building.
While the property is currently in the final stages of planning, a number of tenant selections have already been secured and two floors fully renovated. When it opens, the venue will offer a number of food and beverage-themed concepts, and will also be home to Biscayne Bay Brewing, which first announced plans of opening a downtown brewery and taproom in 2018.
Additional concepts will include the first stateside restaurant by a well-known Mexican chef; a Japanese izakaya and sake bar curated by a world-renowned restaurateur; a traditional Mexican café and bakery; and a mezcal bar.
The unnamed project stands as the second investment collaboration from Miami-based School of Whales and Stambul, which earlier this year unveiled plans for a mixed-use development at 200 E. Flager St., one block south. Known as Julia & Henry’s, a nod to Miami pioneers Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler, the seven-level entertainment complex will include a rooftop restaurant, a basement speakeasy-themed bar, and three floors featuring more than 20 food and beverage concepts.
Both restoration projects embody the group's mission to revitalize the downtown area while offering investment opportunities, Petersen says of the Miami-born and female-founded real estate crowdfunding platform that allows anyone to invest in its commercial real estate development projects.
Moving forward, the fund has also targeted additional properties in Little River and Fort Lauderdale for future developments.
"To talk purpose, we hope these projects will play an integral role in the revitalization of this neighborhood while preserving the character of the building and the fabric of the community," sums up Petersen. "It was very important for us with these first two properties to offer something more advanced in the development stage. We're very excited for investors to be able to visit, see, and touch the properties they're supporting and looking to make money with."