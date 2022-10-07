Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

School of Whales Crowdfunding Project Will Turn Miami's Historic Post Office Into Food Hall

October 7, 2022 9:00AM

The historic Miami post office building will become School of Whales' second crowdfunding project.
The historic Miami post office building will become School of Whales' second crowdfunding project. Photo courtesy of School of Whales
Miami-based real estate crowdfunding startup School of Whales has unveiled plans for its second restoration project aimed at revitalizing a historic city landmark while offering locals an investment opportunity.

Next year, School of Whales cofounder Andrea Petersen says the group will launch its latest crowdfunding complex in the city's historic Post Office building located at 100 NE First Avenue.

When complete, the 36,500 square foot space will transform into a four-level gastronomic hub, a development Petersen promises to be a mindful preservation of the 1912 neo-classical building.

While the property is currently in the final stages of planning, a number of tenant selections have already been secured and two floors fully renovated. When it opens, the venue will offer a number of food and beverage-themed concepts, and will also be home to Biscayne Bay Brewing, which first announced plans of opening a downtown brewery and taproom in 2018.

Additional concepts will include the first stateside restaurant by a well-known Mexican chef; a Japanese izakaya and sake bar curated by a world-renowned restaurateur; a traditional Mexican café and bakery; and a mezcal bar.

The unnamed project stands as the second investment collaboration from Miami-based School of Whales and Stambul, which earlier this year unveiled plans for a mixed-use development at 200 E. Flager St., one block south. Known as Julia & Henry’s, a nod to Miami pioneers Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler, the seven-level entertainment complex will include a rooftop restaurant, a basement speakeasy-themed bar, and three floors featuring more than 20 food and beverage concepts.

Both restoration projects embody the group's mission to revitalize the downtown area while offering investment opportunities, Petersen says of the Miami-born and female-founded real estate crowdfunding platform that allows anyone to invest in its commercial real estate development projects.

Moving forward, the fund has also targeted additional properties in Little River and Fort Lauderdale for future developments.

"To talk purpose, we hope these projects will play an integral role in the revitalization of this neighborhood while preserving the character of the building and the fabric of the community," sums up Petersen. "It was very important for us with these first two properties to offer something more advanced in the development stage. We're very excited for investors to be able to visit, see, and touch the properties they're supporting and looking to make money with."
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Forever Yung

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation