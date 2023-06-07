Regatta Grove to Open with Food by Jeremy Ford, Jeff McInnis, Janine Booth, and Jose Mendin

Fans of waterfront breezes, good food, and a chill setting will want to check out Regatta Grove when it opens in two weeks.
Breakwater Hospitality Group, the company behind the Wharf Miami, Carousel Club, and JohnMartin's Irish Pub, is opening Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove. Breakwater's Emi Guerra tells New Times that the space is designed to channel Coconut Grove's laid-back, tropical vibe. “Our vision for Regatta Grove is to create a vibrant community space that stays true to the essence of Coconut Grove. From the stunning location at Regatta Harbor to the coastal decor and tropical cocktail program, we want guests to feel like they can step away from the hustle and bustle, wind down, and make great memories here.”
The al-fresco spot will feature food, drink, and entertainment alongside Biscayne Bay with one big twist: some of Miami's biggest culinary names are behind the menus for Regatta Grove.
Breakwater Hospitality Group tapped the assistance of another major Miami restaurant group — Grove Bay Hospitality Group — to curate the talent for the venue, which reads like a who's who of Miami food: Jeremy Ford, Janine Booth, Jeff McInnis, Kenny Gilbert, and Jose Mendin have all signed on to be a part of the venue.
Grove Bay's Francesco Balli calls the group of toques "a powerhouse collective of chefs." Balli says the result is five different mini-restaurants offering vastly creative menus. "Each chef will bring their unique spin to an authentic, approachable outpost at the waterfront venue, in a location unlike any other. It has truly been a pleasure to collaborate on this concept, and we are eager to welcome the community to Regatta Grove this month.”
Jeremy Ford, whose Stubborn Seed was awarded a Michelin star, will operate JJ's Guity Pleasures by Chef Jeremy Ford. The restaurant, named after the "guilty pleasures" that Ford and his mother used to enjoy together, will offer burgers (including a soft-shell crab burger), tacos, truffle tries, and crispy onion rings.
Janine Booth will offer some of her favorite foods from "Down Under" at Sunny Side Aussie Bites + Ice by Chef Janine Booth. Menu items include savory Aussie pies, sausage rolls, empanadas, salads, avocado toast, ice cream, and sorbet.
Tackle Box by Chef Jeff McInnis is the chef's vision of a local seafood shack, serving fish tail sliders, chilled stone crab in season, and caviar.
Kenny Gilbert returns to Miami from the Jacksonville area to offer his fried chicken and artisanal drop biscuit sandwiches, slathered with the chef's "Flavor Bomb" sauce at House of Birds & Drop Biscuits by Chef Kenny Gilbert.
Jose Mendin brings his popular pizza restaurant, the Piefather, to Regatta Grove. Pizzas are crafted with quality ingredients and feature the chef's signature "Don" sauce and imported Italian toppings.
In addition to food, three bars will offer cocktails, wine, and beer including sharable giant drinks made with fresh fruit.
The large venue, encompassing one acre of waterfront property, offers seating for more than 400 people, multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront, and lawn space. Regatta Grove also has dock space available, should you want to travel by yacht for an afternoon pizza or burger.
Regatta Grove. 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; regattagrove.com. Opening June 22.