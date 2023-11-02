 Eating House Offers Taste of Miami Menu | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Eating House's Tasting Menu is Literally Miami on a Plate

Eating House chef Giorgio Rapicavoli offers the third installment of limited-edition dishes.
November 2, 2023
An ode to Matsuri with Eating House's newest installment of its Miami tasting menu
An ode to Matsuri with Eating House's newest installment of its Miami tasting menu Eating House photo
Share this:
Miami has a food world all its own. From fritas and cubanos to croquetas and coladas, out-of-towners may as well be handed an entire glossary of gastronomic terms needed to navigate our city's food scene.

And, of course, there are the restaurants — and chefs — that helped to make these Magic City foods famous in the first place.

You can count Miami chef Giorgio Rapicavoli among them. The chef behind Eating House and Luca Osteria on Giralda Avenue is best known for crafting wholly unique dishes at an establishment he designed to embody the essence of the city he calls home.

"For me, Eating House is all about Miami. We prepare food for locals, source local ingredients, and hire locals to work with us," the chef tells New Times. "We're also not defined by any specific style or cuisine. I'm free to do whatever I want, and offer this fun, inventive menu where you get food you won't find anywhere else."

So Rapicavoli asked himself, "How do you get even more fun from a restaurant that's completely inspired by Miami?"

You offer a tasting menu inspired by your favorite South Florida restaurants, of course. And Rapicavoli has done just that, presenting a very Miami-centric meal designed to evoke all the nostalgia of the city he calls home.

The tasting menu, currently available for dinner through November, isn't new. It's actually the third installment of Ravpicavoli's edible ode to Miami, a series the chef plans to continue with the ongoing theme of local restaurant riffs.

The limited-time, prix-fixe menu is priced at $59 per person, available Tuesday through Thursday. What you'll get: seven courses that pay homage to some of the area's most legendary dishes, each given Rapicavoli's unique twist.

This curated selection of dishes is a collaborative effort between the chef and his team who pitch ideas based on longtime local establishments and favorite culinary finds. This time around, the menu cues iconic spots like Garcias, Flanigan's, Los Perros, Matsuri, and AC's Icees.

For the next few weeks, that means you can indulge in a series of Miami dishes like rigatoni made with the Big Cheese of Miami's essential "garlic roll"; Flanigan's-inspired smoked pork rolls made with slow-cooked onion and cheddar and served with a roasted garlic ranch dipping sauce; or a Los Perros riff on Colombian maicito made with burnt corn, sofrito, queso blanco, roasted pineapple, and crispy potatoes.

Moving forward, Rapicavoli says his Miami tasting menu inspiration can take almost any form.

"Sure, it's all the things I grew up eating and restaurants that epitomize Miami, but it can go beyond that. I still want to do something with Publix," he muses. "It doesn't have to just be restaurants. Just things that make Miami, well, Miami."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in October

Openings & Closings

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in October

By Nicole Danna
A Grinch-Themed Speakeasy is Coming to Miami

Cocktails & Spirits

A Grinch-Themed Speakeasy is Coming to Miami

By Nicole Danna
Street Somm Spotlights Miami Restaurants, Chefs, and Influencers

Food & Drink News

Street Somm Spotlights Miami Restaurants, Chefs, and Influencers

By Jesse Scott
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Jrk!, La Terrasse, and The Listening Bar

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Jrk!, La Terrasse, and The Listening Bar

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation