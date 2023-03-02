Antonio Bachour Opens "Dream" Restaurant with Tablé in Design District

"This is the restaurant I always dreamed to have."
These are no small words for any chef or restaurateur. But, they carry that much more weight when they come from a man named the best pastry chef in America by the likes of Esquire magazine and the Best Chefs Foundation.
"I've always wanted to do something more refined while reflecting my love for French cuisine, and now it is here with Tablé," chef Antonio Bachour tells New Times. "I am very proud of this restaurant; everything we will do here will be done with passion and heart."
Tablé by Bachour opened this week in the Miami Design District at the former Prada space (180 NE 40th Street).
The ambiance resembles a classic Parisian brasserie with seating for nearly 70 indoors and 40-plus outdoors. Its anchors include a central dining area and, upon entry, a glassed-in bakery and pastry studio for seeing baked items meticulously crafted. Additional highlights include a market/café area with grab-and-go offerings, an attended charcuterie station and bar with seating for 16, and art from Arlex Campos.
"I think this space and this place, the Design District, is the hottest place to be in town," says Bachour. "After my years of being here, I've seen how the Design District has expanded, and to open here is just amazing."
The Puerto Rico native first came to Miami more than two decades ago. Since then, he has made quite the splash with his three local namesake bakery-centric restaurant locations and two outposts in Mexico. Bachour says there are plans for projects in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The menu at Tablé takes an upscale turn compared to his existing concepts, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and bar selections. Favorites include the breakfast demi baguette with ham and gruyere; a crab cake made with king crab; lobster frites; caviar and chips; and a Green Circle whole chicken for two.
And, of course, there are pastries.
According to Bachour, the Tablé menu includes eight petit gateaux options, including the "Rocher" (gianduja mousse, chocolate ganache, and hazelnut praline), "Exotic" (coconut pressed sable, passionfruit cremeux, exotic fruits jelly, and a coconut whipped ganache) and "Cheesecake" (Camembert cheesecake with a cherry jelly).
"When I first came to Miami 21 years ago, it was the culture, the food, and the people that inspired me," says Bachour. "You get something different here in Miami, and it's a big part of what inspired me to do this with Tablé."
Tablé by Bachour. Open seven days a week for breakfast (8 to 11 a.m.), lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and dinner (5 to 11 p.m.); 180 NE 40th St, Miami; antoniobachour.com.