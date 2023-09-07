Thomas Keller Opens Classic French Bistro Bouchon in Coral Gables

Bouchon, the French bistro from chef Thomas Keller, will unveil its Coral Gables outpost this week.
The restaurant will open on Saturday, September 9, in the historic La Palma building. Designed by architect H. George Fink and built in 1924, it was formerly home to the Cla-Reina Hotel before becoming the mixed-use space it is today. The structure is considered a perfect example of the city's Mediterranean Revival style and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Keller tells New Times he was intent on bringing his iconic establishment — first opened in California in 1998 followed by a second at the Venetian in Las Vegas — to the area's historic neighborhood.
Provenance is important to the MenuMasters Hall of Fame chef best known for his takeover of the French Laundry in Yountville, also a historic property dating back to the 1800s. It's a theme he continued in 2004 when he opened Per Se at the Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle, as well as his first Florida establishment, the Surf Club, located within the Miami club of the same name, which opened in 1930. Even his next endeavor — opening a yet unnamed restaurant in the former Ta-boo space in Palm Beach — will be a revival of a storied property.
"My great torch is to find locations that have meaning behind them," says Keller. "We chose the La Palma building because of the history it represents. I envision families bringing their children for a meal on a Sunday afternoon, couples coming for a date night, or people coming to celebrate monumental moments. Coral Gables is a beautiful community, and we want Bouchon to be like the hub. For us, that's really what a place like Bouchon is all about."
For those unfamiliar with Bouchon, expect Keller's presentation of a classic French bistro where longtime dishes remain stalwart and perennial.
"I am not the chef of Bouchon. The chef of Bouchon is history," says Keller. "We strive to embrace what history has told us about the great brasseries of France and deliver exactly that. There is no interpretation or twist. Our aim is to be as authentic as possible, in both food and design, outside of France. That's what gives this menu its staying power."
When it opens this weekend, Bouchon Coral Gables will unveil decor that echoes the brand's other locations, from the classic mosaic floor and stately zinc bar to the antique light fixtures and hand-painted murals by French artist Paulin Paris, who has painted unique murals for each of Keller's Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery locations. The restaurant will also have an outdoor courtyard and private dining space.
In the kitchen, the culinary team will execute Keller's vision under the leadership of chef de cuisine Thomas Castellon, an alumnus of his Surfside restaurant, alongside director of culinary development David Simms and general manager Christopher Harris. They'll be joined by pastry chef Courtney Kenyon and Michel Couvreux, the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group's longtime director of beverage.
"The menu remains fairly stagnant, but that's the point," says Keller. "Everything on the menu has a historical component to it, constituting the highest level of quality prepared with consistent execution. You could have a light meal of salad and onion soup, or an indulgent dinner that begins with oysters and continues with several entrees and ends with dessert. And you could order the roast chicken or steak frite for dinner every day. That is what a true bistro represents."
Standouts include classic bistro fare like the soupe à l'oignon (onion soup), caramelized sweet onions in beef jus served with country bread and Comté cheese — what Keller describes as a meal in itself. There's also the poulet rôtir, roasted chicken plated with hen-of-the-woods mushrooms and bacon lardons in a Dijon chicken jus, and Bouchon's best-selling dish, the steak frites, a pan-seared flat iron steak paired with caramelized shallots and maître d’hôtel butter served with French fries.
For drinks, expect wine and cocktail selections thoughtfully curated for the Coral Gables location. The restaurant's "Vin De Carafe" program will highlight prominent vintners from California and France for a reasonable price, while a Coravin program allows guests to enjoy unique French varietals and Napa Valley's reserve wines by the glass. The cocktail menu elevates classic drinks using French spirits to pair with apéro hour dishes or post-dinner libations.
"I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow Bouchon here in Florida. I'm also proud of my team and their commitment and dedication to serving the very best in terms of quality. And hats off to all the foragers and our farmers, and all the people that provide us with the nourishing and high-quality food we prepare," sums up Keller. "This restaurant was born out of the need to create the perfect place for those looking for something that serves hearty, authentic, and well-crafted food, and I am so happy to see it become a part of the Coral Gables community."
Bouchon. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables; thomaskeller.com. Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 11 p.m..