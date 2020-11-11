Finka's Eileen Andrade Will Open Barbakoa at the Doral Yard

Eileen Andrade is expanding her culinary horizons.

The co-owner of Finka Table & Tap and Amelia's 1931 is opening a new concept at the Doral Yard.

The restaurant, Barbakoa, set to open spring 2021, will feature family-friendly dining that features Latin-inspired barbacoa-style meats, Korean barbecue, and artisanal pizzas.

Andrade tells New Times she's excited to spread her wings beyond the West Kendall neighborhood she and her family have called home for years.

"Basically, if you look at our trajectory, we've created our own one-mile-radius domain. For example, if you want to eat with family, you go to Islas Canarias," she says of the Miami institution her grandparents founded. If you're on a date, you can go to Amelia's, and if it's your birthday, you go to Finka. We've created different concepts for different occasions."

Though her love for the area runs deep, when approached with the opportunity to open a restaurant in Doral, she jumped at the chance.

"I'm very excited. There are a lot of families that have moved to Doral and it's grown so much."

Andrade says she wanted to bring her style of food to the neighborhood, but not a Finka clone.

"Barbakoa is very similar to Finka, in that celebrations are encouraged and we're going to offer good quality food and drink," she offers, describing the new restaurant as "a super-interactive space where you can bring the family." That space, decorated in pastels and neutrals, will serve as a backdrop for menu items that range from grilled octopus with patatas bravas and charred scallions to churrasco saltado with papitas fritas, huevos fritos, and aji amarillo. Pizzas include a hot honey pepperoni pizza made with wasabi honey, and a camarón enchilado pizza with rock shrimp, sweet plantains, and roasted sofrito.

As a preview to Barbakoa, Andrade will pop-up at the Doral Yard for a progressive Sunday brunch, alongside the Yard's other culinary concepts. A date for the brunch hasn't been set yet.

Andrade also has plans for Amelia's 1931. The chef is expanding the restaurant from 40 seats to 150. The intimate Cuban restaurant, named after her grandmother, will retain its homey feeling — but also a full bar.

"It's still going to have the vibe of a great date night," Andrade promises.

Once Barbakoa goes live, Andrade says, she'll have plenty to do, dividing her time between all three restaurants.

But she does have one more idea.

"My dream is to have a cool little bar."

Barbakoa at the Doral Yard. 8455 NW 53rd St., Ste. 106, Doral; thedoralyard.com. Opening spring 2021.