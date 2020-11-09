 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Weather |

Please Show Yourself Out, Eta

Jessica Lipscomb | November 9, 2020 | 9:37am
You made your point, Eta. Please leave now, bye!!!!
You made your point, Eta. Please leave now, bye!!!!
Illustration by Jessica Lipscomb
AA

Some storms just can't take a hint. After days of threatening to drench Florida, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall Sunday night around 11 on Lower Matecumbe Key. But instead of reading the room and graciously calling it a night, that straggler Eta is heading back toward the Gulf of Mexico, where forecasters say it's just going to kind of... hang out for a bit.

Overnight, Eta drenched South Florida, leaving isolated areas flooded, as the National Weather Service had forecasted. Northern Miami-Dade and parts of Broward County seem to have gotten the worst of it, with up to 16 inches of rain in certain areas. A flash flood warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say Eta will move away from the Florida Keys and South Florida today. Then, it'll sort of just hover over the Gulf for a few days, finally starting to trudge north on Wednesday. In the meantime, there's an increased risk of flooding in South Florida because of the outer rain bands that'll keep things wet for the next few days.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Although no major damage has been reported, thousands of South Florida homes lost electricity overnight. As of this morning, at least 19,340 households in Miami-Dade and 8,490 in Broward are without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30. But don't exhale just yet — forecasters are watching two systems in the Atlantic that could bring more "tropical" weather to Florida. Some storms just can't take a hint.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.