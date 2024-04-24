Mayor Suarez Clears Calendar for Far-Right Podcaster Who Battles "Globohomo" Agenda

In an April 19 Instagram post titled "MAKE MIAMI GREAT AGAIN," Cuadros announced she will be releasing an exclusive interview with "America's most popular mayor, Francis Suarez." The post featured a photo of the pair at the popular Cuban restaurant Versailles in Little Havana — the same spot where former president Donald Trump stopped by after an arraignment in his classified documents-hoarding case and falsely promised "food for everyone."
"Thank you for finally meeting with me and I can't wait to share this interview with my audience," Cuadros wrote.
Cuadros is a well-known figure in South Florida far-right circles for her posts praising Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, chiding the LGBTQ community, and criticizing vaccines. She has also made unsubstantiated claims that the Miami Herald was "colluding with the Democrats to malign and run negative PR" about Mayor Suarez.
As documented by Miami Against Fascism's account on X, Cuadros celebrated "Putin spitting bars" during a speech and noted how she "fucks with" Russia rejecting "the globohomo degenerate globalist agenda."
Cuadros' social media accounts have also purveyed content about the Jewish community trying to domineer society and a conspiracy theory about Jewish tunnels. In one telegram post, she raised eyebrows with her take on the controversy surrounding rapper Ye's anti-Semitic tirades and his support for Adolf Hitler.
"Have Jewish people tried just ignoring Kanye's music and not listening to him? Five percent of the USA population wants to make decisions for 95 percent of us. Fuck out of here," Cuadros' post reads.
Cuadros has repeatedly criticized documentary filmmaker and civic watchdog Billy Corben and called attention to his Jewish heritage. "Rumor is Billy is a closeted homosexual and crossdresser," she wrote in a 2022 Telegram post.
"William Cohen AKA Billy Corben categorizes Miami-Dade parents are 'hostile' and un-Christian," she added in a follow-up post. "He is a Jewish filmmaker who often cries to the media about 'anti-Semitism' whenever he needs to shut down his critics and censor him. Imagine if a Christian said this about him."
Cuadros made waves in 2020 after she sued Miami-Dade County over its mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former local travel agent is now a self-described "political and cultural commentator" popular among Trump supporters. She co-hosts the Mostly Peaceful Latinas podcast with fellow far-right talking head Isabella Rodriguez, who is known under the tag "redpillbabe" and as an influencer tied to the QAnon conspiracy movement.
In a recent video, the pair lamented how their Instagram account for the podcast was banned in June.
Both women are appearing on Fort Lauderdale-based political operative and Trump ally Roger Stone's show, Stonezone with Rodger Stone, tonight, April 24, on the Rumble streaming service.
Suarez portrayed himself as a moderate when he threw his hat into the crowded GOP presidential field, claiming he would work to mend political discord while finding common ground with Democrats. He has since aligned himself with Trump's camp and announced his endorsement of Trump in the upcoming 2024 election.
