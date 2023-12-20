Big Switch: Miami Traffic Changes Make Way for $840 Million Highway Project

Beginning Thursday morning, December 21, commuters will notice major changes in downtown Miami's traffic pattern as foundation construction ramps up on a $840 million highway project to redesign I-95 and I-395, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Transportation authorities have rearranged several high-volume central Miami routes as part of the Signature Bridge project — in a move that, at least in the initial mid-week rollout, could add to construction-related muddle on local highways.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says drivers on westbound I-395 will be diverted to new bridges after they pass Biscayne Boulevard. Drivers heading south on I-95 will exit on the left side of the highway while those heading north will exit on the right side. There will also be a new entrance ramp at North Miami Avenue for drivers in downtown Miami to access westbound I-395, FDOT says.
"Drivers on NE 13th Street will continue straight across NE First Avenue and North Miami Avenue to access the new ramp while drivers heading north on NE First Avenue will turn left after passing under I-395," an FDOT media release explains. "Drivers will now also have access to the new westbound I-395 ramp by turning right at a new signalized intersection after passing NE 14th Street."
The traffic shift comes as FDOT moves into the next phase of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project, which will create a double-decker portion of SR 836 that will provide direct access to the MacArthur Causeway; the new Signature Bridge downtown to increase highway capacity; and a new connector ramp from southbound I-95 to SR 836. The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.
FDOT has promoted the redesign as a means of enhancing driver safety and highway interconnectivity in Miami. The project is being carried out in partnership with the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.
"Safety will be enhanced for commuters by reducing weaving movements associated with drivers entering and exiting SR 836 and I-95 at the Midtown interchange," the department says.
While FDOT says the Signature Bridge will "redefine the Miami skyline with its six sweeping arches," local transit activists are not thrilled about the high-priced expansion of the highway system.
Transit Alliance Miami says the project is a symbol of FDOT's inefficiency and lack of public accountability.
"If you live downtown or commute anywhere near the beach downtown area, you're familiar with the project that is several years over budget and overdue," says Mark Merwitzer, policy manager for Transit Alliance. "You're familiar with the giant interchange they built on SR 826 and SR 836 that they promised would fix the traffic in the area. It has not fixed the traffic in that area, and it cost us hundreds of millions of dollars."
The nonprofit planned a protest downtown on Wednesday following FDOT's decision to reject $320 million in federal funds to cut carbon emissions and invest in public transportation infrastructure. FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said the department will focus on building highways and bridges "rather than support the politicization of our roadways."