Uber Names Miami Most Forgetful City in Latest Lost & Found Index

Miamians and visitors to the Magic City apparently have a problem keeping an eye on their prized possessions when riding in the back of an Uber.
Miami is the "most forgetful" city, according to the 2024 Uber Lost & Found Index, which provides a snapshot of the most surprising and popular items left behind in Uber vehicles over the last year. Orlando and Tampa Bay are the two other Florida cities to crack the top ten.
In the eighth edition of the index, the most commonly forgotten items include clothing, luggage, headphones, wallets, and jewelry, to name a few. Unsurprisingly, vapes rounded out the top ten. Uber says riders also left behind their mobile Wi-Fi routers and healing crystals like purple amethysts.
Among the more unique items left behind in Ubers in cities across the country were, as described by riders: a frontal hair toupee, two containers containing spiders, a pet turtle, a paternity test, a burrito steamer, a fart sensor, a poster of Hillary Clinton, and a "small box containing a gnome."
As far as food, some notable forgotten food items include "a fly ass burrito," Benihana garlic butter, a whole smoked pork belly, and a cooler filled with meat.
Do not fret if you left your framed autograph from Taylor Swift, a pan of chicken spaghetti, a tub of surgical implants, or your "wizard woman" in an Uber. There is a chance you could be reunited with your valuable possessions via the help page on the Uber app.