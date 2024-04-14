Chaos on Key Biscayne: FDOT Responds to Request for Comment on Rickenbacker Causeway Traffic Jam

Yesterday, FDOT began work on the Rickenbacker Causeway flyover bridges in Miami-Dade County. While the original maintenance of traffic plan was developed with all appropriate factors considered, it was overwhelmed with the volume of vehicles ingressing and egressing from Key Biscayne yesterday. The Department has heard and understands the community's concerns and, based on the feedback we've received, has taken prompt action as follows:



• Today, the Department has re-opened northbound lanes of the Causeway flyover today.

• By Wednesday morning, the southbound lanes will fully reopen to allow time for the installation of guardrails today anc tomorrow. While this installation occurs, surface streets should be utilized.



The work is part of a rehabilitation project to [repair] the bridges which are nearly 50 years old and is imperative to the structural integrity of the bridges and the safety of the traveling public. While this phase of work was expected to last approximately 2 months, the Department is re-evaluating the traffic management plan to maintain safety, while also ensuring the continued movement of people and goods from Key Biscayne to the mainland.



Moving forward, the Department will continue coordination with local officials, including local law enforcement, on revised traffic management plans and signalization coordination. While this project will inevitably cause disruption to typical travel patterns for commuters, the Department reinforces our commitment to workshopping any revised plan with community stakeholders prior to being implemented.



Village residents are rightfully frustrated and upset about the traffic situation we are facing, as am I. Although we stressed to our partners at FDOT that a total closure of the ramps would be a serious problem, we were assured it had been studied and was under control. Clearly, it is not. I have already spoken to our State Representative Vicki Lopez and have a scheduled call with FDOT District 6 Secretary tomorrow morning. What happened today is not acceptable for our KB residents nor for those who enjoy visiting our island. We will fight to regain reasonable access to and from the Rickenbacker Causeway.



The Florida Department of Transportation's District 6 Secretary Miller contacted the Village early this morning about the traffic being caused by the US-1/1-95 flyover construction project.



She has committed to opening the north-bound flyover to 1-95 today. She is meeting with her engineers this morning to discuss additional solutions for the south-bound flyover to US-1. They will also be discussing the entire project approach and timeline.



As soon as they reach out to us, we will share the latest updates.



For the latest from FDOT, please visit southflroads.com and follow @myfdot_miami on Instagram.



The Village will announce any updates on the Village Connect and through @VillageofKeyBiscayne on Instagram.



I've been trapped here 5 hours now........... A complete negligence!!! — Daniela (@_rojasrivers) April 15, 2024

Me and my family are stranded in key biscayne since 2pm, thousands of families are in too pic.twitter.com/3zQGM4Y3yX — Renato Vieira (@RenatoGVieira) April 15, 2024

My sister has been on key Biscayne with her 2 year old in the car for almost three hours so far with no explanation. Wild stuff. — Jason Katz (@jaylandia_) April 15, 2024

We are still on the island, in the town because we didn’t want to be stuck in Crandon Park with nowhere to go. But at this point it’s looking like we’re going to have to sleep in the car with the kids and wait it out. What a nightmare. https://t.co/kfespJvtez — Carolina Bolado (@CarolinaBolado) April 15, 2024

Same here. Luckily we got a spot in the Winn Dixie shopping center. I feel for those stuck on the road with kids. This is going to become unsanitary… — Jose L. Go (@JoeLuisGo) April 15, 2024

This is horrible!! Isn’t anyone responsible for alerting people in Miami about this ? Where are our representatives when you need them? What if there’s an emergency? This state is really a disaster! — Rafael (@RafaeBernie59) April 15, 2024

The city did not shut down the flyover bridge. That is not correct. The flyover bridge was shut down by the Florida Department of Transportation. We are doing everything we can do to flush the traffic out of Key Biscayne. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 15, 2024