Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon

Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
The event, in its 21st year, kicked off today. There will be three components throughout the weekend: the 13.1 mile half-marathon, the full 26.2 mile marathon, and the 3.1-mile 5k race. The 5k is on Saturday, and the half-marathon and marathon begin early Sunday.
It's an exciting weekend for marathoners and Miamians alike — but for those not participating, it can be a dreadful time to hit the roads.
If your weekend plans involve driving near downtown Miami, Miami Beach, or Coconut Grove, you might want to consider avoiding the following areas:
On Saturday, Jan. 28 the Life Time Tropical 5k will race through the city and on Sunday, Jan. 29, the 21st Annual Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon will return with over 15,000 participants running through Miami Beach.— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) January 25, 2023
View traffic impacts: https://t.co/NoGgdchvWk pic.twitter.com/m3LB0PbMYs
Downtown/Brickell: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
MacArthur Causeway: 5:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Miami Beach: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Venetian Causeway: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Rickenbacker: 6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Coconut Grove: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
"Saturday January 28th... all northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st street and re-routed west. This will close the Boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street," a City of Miami press release says.
On Sunday at 5 a.m., street closures will begin citywide and will taper off around 11 a.m. following the tail of the race.
"Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately [5 p.m.]," the release states.
The City of Miami Beach is recommending that drivers who want to head to Miami Beach between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday utilize the Julia Tuttle Causeway.
You can find a full list of road closures for Sunday here.
On Saturday, the 5k began at 7:30 a.m. on the MacArthur Causeway and ran through Miami Beach. On Sunday, the marathon and half-marathon begin at 5:55 a.m. at the arena and end at the park. Unlike the full marathon, the half-marathon sticks mainly to Miami and Miami Beach.
According to marathon organizers, all participants should be off the course by 2 p.m. and the roads will be reopened.